Trump's impeachment: the historic Senate trial begins when McConnell yields to the 'shameful' rules of evidence

The lawyers and democrats of Donald Trump who were arguing for his removal were confronted on Tuesday by the powers of his office, while the president’s legal team echoed his accusations about the House’s investigation that led to his dismissal.

The chairman of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, used his long opening statement to warn senators to resist transforming Trump into “a monarch” by allowing him to establish the terms of a trial that will determine if he is expelled from the Oval Office.

But White House lawyer Pat Cipollone responded on the first day of Trump’s impeachment trial, claiming that House Democrats presented “fraudulent” evidence and “have no case.”

The president and his legal team spent the historic day: he is only the third executive president of the United States. UU. In facing a trial for impeachment in the Senate, trying to discredit the evidence gathered by the House Democrats during the investigation at the end of last year that ended with a majority party vote. to accuse him of charges of abuse of his power and obstruction of Congress.

For months, Trump described the House’s investigation as a grim “deception” held on the lower floor of the Capitol, eager to plant seeds of doubt in the minds of the few voting blocks that will determine if he wins a second term in November. Cipollone, for example, hit the House Democrats for keeping their investigation “secret.”

Both parties used large parts of their initial statements to discuss whether witnesses should be called during the upper house procedure. Trump has said he would invoke executive privilege to block the testimony of current and former White House advisers, including interim cabinet chief Mick Mulvaney and former national security advisor John Bolton.

Bolton has said he would testify if he issued a subpoena. One of his former assistants, Fiona Hill, told House lawmakers during a political trial hearing last year that Bolton once referred to what Mulvaney and the US ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, wanted of the Ukrainian government as a “drug agreement”.

1/6 Alan Dershowitz

Dershowitz is a controversial American lawyer best known to high-profile clients he has defended successfully.

Those clients have included OJ Simpson, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

An old Harvard Law associate told New Yorker Dershowitz “he delights in taking positions that ultimately are not only controversial, but almost indefensible.”

fake images

2/6 Ken Starr

Starr became a household name in the 1990s as the independent lawyer who led the investigation that led to the dismissal of Bill Clinton.

That investigation began as a look at a real estate scandal known as Whitewater, and eventually led to the impeachment after Clinton lied under oath about having an affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

AP

6/6 Jay Sekulow

Sekulow is the president’s personal lawyer for a long time and now a personal lawyer in the White House.

He has been accused by former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas of being “aware” during the Ukrainian scandal.

4/6 Pam Bondi

Bondi is the former Florida attorney general and has long supported the president.

He made a name in Florida for adopting hyper-partisan positions on issues and his fondness for advertising.

It is likely to be a prominent public figure during the trial.

AFP through Getty Images

5/6 Pat Cipollone

Cipollone is the White House lawyer and directs the president’s defense team.

fake images

6/6 Rudy Giuliani

While he was not officially named as one of the president’s political trial lawyers, it is difficult to ignore Giuliani’s huge role in this process.

The former mayor of New York has been in the headlines for months while defending his client and for his apparent role in the effort to force Ukraine to launch the investigation into Joe Biden.

We will see how it appears in the real judgment, of which he has said that he would like to be part.

Reuters

Jay Sekulow, one of the president’s attorneys, continued the Trump team’s argument that the administrators of the House’s Democratic indictment, if senators side with them and expel the 45th president, would essentially erode the Constitution . He said that was because the office of the “affirmation of privilege of the president is backed by decades of precedents.”

Sekulow looked a lot like Trump when he argued that House Democrats chose to dismiss the president because they remain offended because he was elected three years ago.

“Why are we here? Are we here on a phone call or are we here before this great body because since the president took office there was a desire to see him removed?” Sekulow said, calling the political trial investigation “reinsurance “and a” general policy “after the investigation of meddling in the Russian elections led by former special advisor Robert Mueller failed to bring down Trump’s presidency.

Only the best news in your inbox

The use of executive privilege has been “used by presidents since the founding of the country,” said Sekulow, adding that it exists to “protect the constitution and separation of powers.”

Trump’s lawyer, Pat Cipollone, tells the Senate trial that the president has done nothing wrong

But in no way do Trump’s lawyers repudiate his boss more than in the dispute of the main White House lawyers over the November presidential elections.

“They are not here to steal an election, they are here to steal two elections,” Cipollone said in one of his first public statements since becoming the chief White House lawyer.

But Schiff argued otherwise, saying that the “conduct … of the president would have alarmed the founders.”

The majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, said he is working at a close pace with the White House legal team. Schiff alluded to Trump’s influence on the rules of the chamber for the procedure, saying that it would mean that any commander in chief “cannot be accused, cannot be accused.”

Adam Schiff throws Trump’s own words

“It makes him a monarch,” said the California Democrat while the senators remained silent in accordance with the chamber’s guidelines for a political trial.

Earlier, McConnell, under pressure, made several changes to the rules of the trial he wrote and the Democrats had criticized harshly.

The opening arguments will still last 48 hours, 24 for each side, but now they should last up to three days instead of being stuck in just two. The Kentucky Republican also changed course by altering the resolution of his rules to automatically include the entire package of evidence that the House used to accuse Trump in his camera’s trial.

The minority leader Chuck Schumer had said that the initial rules drawn up by McConnell “appear to be designed by Trump, for Trump” and would have forced “the presentations at two or three in the morning so that the American public cannot see them.” “

At night, the chamber rejected, in line with the votes of the party, a couple of amendments offered by the minority leader of the Senate, Chuck Schumer, requesting citations from White House documents and the State Department. It was also expected that a third amendment by Schumer on the same matter would be defeated on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, White House advisers with Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, said he receives regular reports on events in the Senate. Shortly after leaving a working dinner in that forum, the president sounded a now familiar refrain.

“READ THE TRANSCRIPTIONS!” He tweeted, referring to a summary prepared by the White House from his July 25 telephone call with the president of Ukraine in which the Democrats say he linked the investigations of the US Democrats with a package of massive military aid that Kiev expected in its ongoing confrontation with Russia and its largest and most sophisticated military. The line is part of Trump’s argument that he didn’t break any laws and did nothing wrong.

Robert Bauer, a professor at the New York University School of Law and a former White House lawyer during the presidency of President Barack Obama, calls that statement “wrong.”

“The federal campaign finance law prohibits soliciting anything of” value “from a foreign citizen to influence a federal, state and local election,” Lawfare wrote in the blog. “If the request was made and the” value “received depends on the facts, facts with which Alan Dershowitz states that he has no intention of getting involved.”

The Senate is expected to vote on Democratic amendments aimed at forcing the White House to clear witnesses and present documents Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. Senators are expected to vote against, while approving McConnell’s rules for the trial.

