Trump's impeachment program: what to expect from the Senate trial

The president has called it “a farce.”

His lawyers have described him as part of a “broader illegitimate partisan effort to defeat him” by the Democrats.

But like it or not, Donald Trump has been accused by the House of Representatives, and the “trial” of those articles is about to be heard in the Senate.

Much of what will be developed in the coming days and even weeks, is still unclear.

Late Monday, on the eve of the start of the proceedings, the Senate Republican leader, Mitch McConnell, issued a set of rules that, he said, will govern how the procedures will be carried out. However, even at this stage, so many things are fluid as fixed in stone.

1/6 Alan Dershowitz

Dershowitz is a controversial American lawyer best known to high-profile clients he has defended successfully.

Those clients have included OJ Simpson, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

An old Harvard Law associate told New Yorker Dershowitz “he delights in taking positions that ultimately are not only controversial, but almost indefensible.”

2/6 Ken Starr

Starr became a household name in the 1990s as the independent lawyer who led the investigation that led to the dismissal of Bill Clinton.

That investigation began as a look at a real estate scandal known as Whitewater, and eventually led to the impeachment after Clinton lied under oath about having an affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

6/6 Jay Sekulow

Sekulow is the president’s personal lawyer for a long time and now a personal lawyer in the White House.

He has been accused by former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas of being “aware” during the Ukrainian scandal.

4/6 Pam Bondi

Bondi is the former Florida attorney general and has long supported the president.

He made a name in Florida for adopting hyper-partisan positions on issues and his fondness for advertising.

It is likely to be a prominent public figure during the trial.

5/6 Pat Cipollone

Cipollone is the White House lawyer and directs the president’s defense team.

6/6 Rudy Giuliani

While he was not officially named as one of the president’s political trial lawyers, it is difficult to ignore Giuliani’s huge role in this process.

The former mayor of New York has been in the headlines for months while defending his client and for his apparent role in the effort to force Ukraine to launch the investigation into Joe Biden.

We will see how it appears in the real judgment, of which he has said that he would like to be part.

What will happen on Tuesday, January 21?

The trial of the political trial process resumes at 1 p.m. EST (6 p.m. GMT) on Tuesday. It is likely that very soon after the call, the chamber will be asked to vote on a resolution to govern the procedures. Late Monday, McConnell proposed a two-day condensed calendar for each party to present its initial arguments. It also postpones any vote on witnesses until later in the process, rather than from the beginning, as the Democrats demanded.

According to McConnell, after four days of opening the arguments, two days per side, the senators will have up to 16 hours for questions to the prosecution and defense, followed by four hours of debate.

Will there be witnesses?

Democrats have been pressuring to be allowed to call several witnesses, including former officials and White House officials, to give testimony. While some Republicans in the Senate have not ruled out supporting that measure, it has now become clear that a decision regarding those witnesses will not be decided on Tuesday unless Democrats are able to force the issue. On Monday, Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer called the Republican plan a “cover-up.”

When will the accusation and defense be heard?

Once the rules have been adopted, the “managers” of the Democratic House that make up the prosecution team will begin to present their case against the president. It is not clear if that will begin on Tuesday or the next day. A report said the first evidence will probably be transmitted on Wednesday. When the House managers have finished, the president’s team will respond with their initial arguments.

Could the White House try to discard the two items?

Reuters quoted a senior adviser to the Republican leadership as saying Trump’s lawyers could move to the beginning of the process to ask senators to dismiss all charges. He said such a motion would probably not reach the necessary support to succeed.

Representative Adam Schiff reads articles of political judgment in the Senate

So what about witnesses like John Bolton?

CNN noted that Connell’s resolution also said that after the presentations of the political trial administrators and the president’s legal team and after 16 hours of questions from the senators, the Senate will consider “the question of whether it will be to consider and discuss under the rules of political judgment. any motion to cite witnesses or documents. “

When will senators really vote?

It was expected that, due to ongoing disputes, such a vote would not take place before the end of January or the beginning of February. If McConnell gets his way, that process could be faster than expected.

Is it likely that some Republican will vote to accuse Trump?

At this point, no. In the unlikely event that the Senate voted to dismiss the president, Mike Pence would replace him.

What else is on the president’s agenda?

On February 4, one day after the Democrats hold their first primary vote of the 2020 political cycle in Iowa, Trump plans to deliver the annual State of the Union address at a joint session of Congress.

How does all this affect the chances of reelection of the president?

Assuming the Senate authorizes it, the president will continue to describe himself as a victim of the bad intentions of the Democrats. It is likely to harden support between your base. What is unclear is whether this helps you gain new followers. Most likely, by November 2020, so many other things have developed that political judgment is far from the minds of most voters.

