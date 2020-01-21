WASHINGTON (AP) – The impeachment lawsuit against President Donald Trump is expected to take place in the Capitol, a controversial process to assess his Ukrainian actions if the Americans form their own judgment at the beginning of an election year.

When the Senate met with Chief Justice John Roberts’ chairman on the rare impeachment court, the senators committed to “impartial justice” and the legacy of Trump’s presidency and the system of mutual control are at stake in a politically divided nation ,

A first test will take place on Tuesday afternoon when the session opens to vote on the proposed rules by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

On the eve of the trial, the Republican leader offered a condensed calendar for the opening speech, just two days for each side, when Trump’s lawyers spoke out for a quick rejection of the “flimsy” allegations against the president and acquittal.

“All of this is a dangerous perversion of the constitution that the Senate should condemn quickly and harshly,” wrote the president’s lawyers in their first full filing on Monday. “The articles should be rejected and the president immediately acquitted.”

Democrats, as the House prosecutors practiced late into the night in the Senate, vowed to appeal a quick trial when they pushed for new witnesses and documents.

Democratic Senate chairman Chuck Schumer warned of a “cover-up” of McConnell’s plan, which could lead to consecutive 12-hour days.

“It is clear that Senator McConnell has a very difficult time obtaining witnesses and documents and intends to speed up the process,” said Schumer. He called the proposed rules a “national disgrace”.

In the first few days of the trial, there is almost certainly a confusion of procedural requests on the Senate floor or rather behind closed doors, as the senators do not have to make a speech during the court proceedings.

The senators are only ready for the third impeachment process against the president in US history, which takes place just a few weeks before the first 2020 elections. Four senators are running for the Democratic nomination.

Senator Bernie Sanders, the independent Vermonter, told followers in Des Moines that they must carry the ball for him while he takes his place in Washington. The Iowa Caucuses are in less than two weeks.

While the President in the White House was on a trip to the World Leaders’ Conference in Davos, Switzerland, officials welcomed the Republican trial proposal.

“We are pleased that the draft resolution protects the President’s rights to a fair trial, and we look forward to vigorously defending the facts and the process as soon as possible and to acquiring an acquittal as soon as possible,” said the legislator of the White House Affairs Director Eric Ueland.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will also be absent and will lead a bipartisan delegation of congresses to Poland and Israel to commemorate the 75 years since Auschwitz liberation at the end of World War II.

House Democrats charged the Republican president with two charges last month: abuse of power by withholding US military aid from Ukraine when he urged the country to investigate democratic rival Joe Biden, and obstructing Congress by refusing to to work with them.

The Constitution gives the House the sole power to sentence a President and the Senate to a final judgment by acting as a court for impeachment.

The President appointed eight House Republicans, some of his keenest defenders, to a special team late Monday to collect support outside the Senate Chamber before the General Court.

McConnell is looking for a quick trial and acquittal, and since the Republicans hold the Senate majority, the process proposal is likely to be approved by the Senators in the President’s Party. The Republican leader had promised to lay down rules similar to those of the last trial against President Bill Clinton in 1999, but his resolution was crucially divergent, which could worry some senators from both parties.

After the four days of the opening disputes, the senators are given up to 16 hours for questions to the prosecutor and the defense, followed by four hours of debate. Only then is it decided whether other witnesses should be brought in or not.

At the end of the deliberations, the Senate would then vote on each impeachment article.

Republican Senator Mitt Romney of Utah emailed his voters Monday night that he was on board the McConnell resolution, even though he said the Trump accusations were “extremely serious” – the president has his office abused? for personal political reasons, and has he hindered the Congress investigation by blocking subpoenas? “

Romney is one of a small number of Republican senators who want to testify testimony and documents that were not part of Parliament’s impeachment investigation, but will likely cast their vote later.

While the security measures in the Capitol were tightened, the State Prosecutors, led by Adam Schiff, chairman of the Secret Service Committee, set out on Monday through crowds of tourists in the rotunda to visit the Senate Chamber. The White House legal team, led by Pat Cipollone and Jay Sekulow, soon followed.

The doors of the Senate Chamber were closed to spectators and the media during the passageways. Four television monitors were set up inside the Senate room, displaying statements, exhibits and possibly tweets or other social media that were discussed by name, according to a person familiar with the matter but not authorized to do so.

In their own registration on Monday, the prosecutors of the House of Representatives made new demands for a fair trial. “President Trump claims that his impeachment process is a partisan joke. He’s wrong,” the prosecutors wrote.

The House Democrats said the President could not act in either direction – he rejected the facts of the case, but also opposed Congress’s summons for witnesses and testimonies. “Senators must honor their own oath by holding a fair trial with all relevant evidence,” they wrote.

The White House document released on Monday states that the two charges against the President are not criminal acts. The impeachment investigation, which focused on Trump’s request that the Ukrainian president start an investigation into democratic rival Biden, was never alleged to have found out the truth.

The House Democrats called Trump’s behavior in their first weekend trial, the constitution’s “worst nightmare.”

“President Donald J. Trump used his official powers to pressure a foreign government to interfere in a US election for his personal political gain,” the prosecutor wrote. “

But Trump’s team claimed on Monday that it would not be punishable even if Trump misused his power to detain Ukrainian military aid for not violating a particular criminal law.

No president has ever been removed from office. With a Republican majority of 53-47, the Senate is not expected to achieve the two-thirds required for a conviction. Even if that were the case, the White House team argued that it was an “unconstitutional conviction” because the charges were too broad.

Officials have argued that a similar inaccuracy applies to the case of perjury in Clinton’s impeachment proceedings.

The White House also suggests that the house was not examined because it did not examine Biden or his son Hunter, who served on the board of a gas company in Ukraine while his father was vice president. There is no evidence that Biden did anything wrong.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.