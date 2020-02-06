Trump’s impeachment proceedings have ended, but politics has not

A hundred senators have condemned President Donald Trump, but the legend of his impeachment will only come to a halt when the last jury – 150 million American voters – announces a final verdict in November.

Trump called for total absolution and covert shots at his political opponents when he said Thursday morning at Washington’s National Prayer Breakfast that the Americans “had been subjected to a terrible test by some very dishonest and corrupt people”. He plans to make additional comments about his acquittal from high crimes and offenses by the Senate at the White House later that day.

Given the scandal and controversy that keep the President busy, the details of his print campaign against Ukraine, which was never really refuted by his impeachment defense team, could be long forgotten until November.

The reason for the impeachment process could, however, be the most important point in the vote: the President’s determination to exercise full and unbridled power and his refusal to accept the checks and balances invested in Congress.

The political aftermath of the four-month impeachment showdown will shape the presidency’s fate, affect the races of vulnerable Democratic and Republican senators in Swing states, and feed into the Democrats’ struggle to hold onto the House of Representatives.

Trump emerges from the impeachment politically strengthened – in the short term. He has proven once and for all that he has an extraordinarily good grip on his own party. Only Utah’s Senator Mitt Romney – who has an independent power base and may have his own place in history – left the country to vote for the president’s conviction for criminal crimes. Ten months after the election, Trump united his party in Washington and inland, at a time when questions were raised about Democrats’ willingness to unite for a possible bloody main race.

Trump enjoys the best poll of his presidency – he got 49% this week in a poll that approved the Gallup president. His speech on the state of the Union on Tuesday evening was a strong declaration of intent that he would use every device in his office to ensure that he won a second term.

Nevertheless, Trump has not emerged from the impeachment saga unaffected. Polls showed that about half of Americans wanted him to leave office. Taken with the Gallup data, they paint a picture of a nation divided into the middle of the president.

It’s not just Trump who emerged more from the harmful saga. The presidency itself was strengthened after the Senate effectively endorsed Trump’s use of institutional power for personal political purposes and his blanket policy of ignoring a congressional investigation. This will have a tremendous impact on future presidents, but it also offers an immediate arsenal of new powers that can be used immediately.

Biden takes impeachment when he tries to rebound

Trump’s acquittal also immediately flowed into the President’s race – former Vice President Joe Biden used Trump’s escape to explain his main topic that the President is unsuitable for a second term as he seeks a comeback after a poor performance in Iowa.

“I can’t imagine being President of the United States and letting everyone vote for a party plus someone from your own party to say that you should be kicked out of office and consider this a victory,” said Biden on Wednesday in a CNN town hall in New Hampshire before the Granite State primaries take place next week.

For months, Democrats have been laying political foundations for Trump’s acquittal, knowing that there would be no two-thirds majority to condemn him in the Senate.

They made a rhetorical argument that the Republicans disguised the president by refusing to choose witnesses, such as former national security adviser John Bolton, and blocking further investigation.

Senate Minority Chairman Chuck Schumer, D-New York, introduced the oven-ready strategy before the Senate held its last two academic votes – through impeachment and congressional impeachment procedures.

“The judgment of this kangaroo court will be meaningless. By rejecting the facts, rejecting witnesses and documents, the Republican majority placed a giant star, the star of a pseudo-trial, next to President Trump’s acquittal, which is written in permanent ink, “said Schumer. “An acquittal in an unfair trial with this giant asterisk, the asterisk of a pseudo trial, isn’t worth anything to President Trump or anyone else.”

Among the “others” to which Schumer refers, vulnerable Republican senators in swinging states like Cory Gardner from Colorado and Susan Collins from Maine who voted for Trump’s acquittal may be concerned about his unrestricted use of power.

However, the Democrats were not the only senators facing difficult decisions. Until Wednesday’s vote, the White House believed it could remove a few votes from Schumer’s ranks to support its statement of an upcoming acquittal between two parties.

But Alabama Senator Doug Jones – already considered safe by many strategists to lose his seat in one of Trump’s most impregnable states in the fall – announced shortly before the vote that he would maintain confidence in his democratic counterparts and declare Trump guilty will.

“There will be so many who just look at what I’m doing today and say it’s a bold profile,” said Jones on Wednesday. “It’s not. It’s just a question of right and wrong. Where doing right isn’t brave. It just follows your oath.”

But the Republicans immediately seized. The Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC that works with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, has released a statement welcoming the “upcoming retirement from politics”.

Another Trump democratic senator who spent days thinking about his decision was Sen. Joe Manchin – a sly politician who has spent years pursuing the best political line in his state of West Virginia to which Trump often returns when he has a political one needs to increase.

Manchin’s vote to convict Trump is likely to spark speculation that he will not seek a new term in 2024 when he is re-elected.

“Gosh. I saw it so differently,” Manchin told reporters Wednesday, trusting that Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz’s argument that the president could do almost anything he wanted – if he did it for national interest hold – like a knife would go through. “

Democrats are concerned with issues

Nobody was more aware of the political dangers of impeachment than Parliament spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi, who put pressure on such a move for months across the Müller report.

Trump’s apparent abuse of power in Ukraine, first uncovered by a secret service whistleblower, made Pelosi’s own political position against impeachment untenable.

However, the speaker would like to focus again on the strategy and issues that helped her regain the house in the midterm elections.

House Democratic Caucus chairman Hakeem Jeffries was also an impeacher in Trump’s trial. During a press conference on Wednesday, he tried to avert attention from Ukraine.

Jeffries announced that the Democrats will shortly be passing laws to promote workers’ right to organize, lower healthcare costs, and negotiate more affordable drug prices.

Such goals could actually require House Democrats to work with the President – who they accuse of coming to the Union chamber and firing a barrage of lies and misinformation on Tuesday.

“Our DNA as a Democrat is very different,” said Jeffries.

“Because our goal is to get things done for the American people, even if it means working with that particular person who is currently located at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue,” said Jeffries. “So we’re no longer concentrating on four years, but on what lies ahead when it comes to doing things for everyday Americans.”