Trump’s impeachment hour: Democrats are “crooked”

When some Republican senators emerged from President Donald Trump’s acquittal, who was optimistic that he had learned important lessons from the president’s behavior, he was pleased to offer another snack on Wednesday.

“The Democrats are crooked,” he said when asked in the Oval Office what he learned from the impeachment he completed a week ago. “You got a lot of bad things going. That they’re malicious. That they shouldn’t have been impeached. “

It was a conclusive answer to a question that seemed less and less of a question in the days since Trump’s impeachment process, with an “innocent” verdict.

Since then, the president has taken a brazen tour of retaliation against officials that he sees as enemies. He has thrown away conventions that separate politics from the rule of law. And he basks in the insecurity of the democratic race to replace him.

Even though some of his aides try to explain his behavior as routine, Trump does not try to disguise his intentions. After downplaying the decision to simplify the condemnation recommendations for one-time campaign worker Roger Stone as a standard procedure, officials clarified that the intervention was narrower.

“I want to thank the Department of Justice for seeing this terrible thing,” he said in the Oval Office as his Ecuadorian counterpart watched. “They saw the horror of a nine-year sentence for not doing anything.”

Stone’s crimes were nothing in the eyes of the federal jury, who sentenced him for manipulating a congressional witness and lies. But for Trump, the facts of the case seemed to support the impact of the episode on Stone and his family.

“We have murderers, we have murderers everywhere, nothing happened,” he said. “And then they put a man in jail and destroyed his life, his family, his wife, and his children. Nine years in prison – that’s a shame. “

Trump declined to say whether he is considering a pardon for Stone – “I don’t want to say that yet” – but the message was clear: the once-typical wall between the White House’s political motives and the Department of Justice’s decisions has fallen.

Trump himself has long since broken the traditional line between a president’s official and political duties. Events called “official” engagements often turn to attacks by democratic rivals. On Wednesday, a stack of red “Keep America Great” hats from Trump’s campaign stood on a side table in the Oval Office.

But the longstanding practice of avoiding interference in politically charged investigations by the Ministry of Justice had at least been used theoretically – if not in practice. Trump is now showing his willingness to intervene.

Earlier in the day, Trump’s Attorney General Bill Barr congratulated on “taking over” the Stone case and scolded what he called “Mueller Scam”.

And while Trump continued to insist on Wednesday that he hadn’t spoken directly to Barr or other Department of Justice officials about the situation, he said he had the “absolute right” to do so if he wanted to.

It’s not exactly what moderate republican senators like Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins had in mind when they voted against Trump’s conviction for impeachment and abuse of Congress.

They then hoped that Trump, stained by impeachment and punished by allegations that he had abused his authority as president, would be more traditional in the future.

Instead, the opposite seems to have happened. Trump has monitored the release of two key witnesses from the impeachment process, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, the leading Ukrainian expert on the National Security Council, and Gordon Sondland, the U.S. Ambassador to the EU. He was itched to fire other officials whom he believed to be disloyal, and he abruptly withdrew a Treasury nomination for Jessie Liu, the former U.S. attorney who headed the office that oversaw Stone’s law enforcement.

And after the Department of Justice rejected the government’s condemnation recommendations for Stone, all four federal attorneys involved in the case resigned.

“I don’t like this chain of events,” Collins said on Wednesday. “The president suddenly weighs in, the judiciary comes back and says: ‘Change the deal. ‘I think most people in America would look at that and say,’ Hmm, it just doesn’t look right. ‘ And I think you are right. “

Murkowski, asked if Trump learned lessons from the impeachment saga, said, “There were no strong indicators this week that he has.”

Trump paid little attention to these feelings when he asked angry questions at the Oval Office on Wednesday, where he supposedly met with President Lenín Moreno from Ecuador. It is the first time in almost 20 years that a President of Ecuador has visited the White House.

When Moreno watched from his wheelchair (he was wounded in a robbery attempt in 1998 and has been using a wheelchair since then), Trump threw himself as the victim of politically motivated attempts to shut down and seemed anxious to retaliate.

“Where’s (James) Comey? What happens to (Andrew) McCabe? What happens to Lisa and Peter Strzok, what happens to them? It was a complete build, ”Trump said, listing the now-known names he blames for the investigation that plagued his presidency.

When asked whether he was concerned that prosecutors would resign or withdraw from cases, Trump said, “I am not worried about anything. You should go back to school and learn.”

He appeared to be more satisfied with a question from an Ecuadorian reporter who praised US economic growth before asking for signs of weakness in the Latin American economies.

“I love that question,” said Trump, “I wish we had people like that here.”