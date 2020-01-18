Trump's impeachment defense team includes former Epstein lawyer Alan Dershowitz and controversial Clinton investigator Ken Starr

The Donald Trump political trial defense team will include a controversial lawyer with a story that represents men like Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein, as well as one who was a prominent figure in the most recent presidential political trial in the 1990s.

Ken Starr, the former independent lawyer who led the investigation that led to the impeachment of Bill Clinton, signed and allegedly will help present constitutional arguments to the Senate when Trump’s impeachment trial begins seriously next week.

Working alongside him is a team that includes defense attorney Alan Dershowitz, the controversial lawyer who has made a name for himself with high-profile clients that include or include Harvey Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein and OJ Simpson. Dershowitz’s controversial past clients have allegedly given some in the White House pause, but ultimately, Trump liked it after watching it several times on television, according to Axios.

Download the new Independent Premium application

Share the full story, not just the headlines

download now

The legal team was formed to represent the president while facing charges of abuse of power for pressuring Ukraine to initiate an investigation into a potential 2020 presidential rival, and for obstructing Congress during House hearings that ultimately resulted in Trump Become the third president in the history of the United States will be dismissed.

White House lawyer Pat Cipollone and Trump’s personal lawyer, Jay Sekulow, were in charge of leading the team, which includes other prominent lawyers, including Robert Ray and former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi. Ray succeeded Starr as an independent lawyer in 1999 and presented the final reports on the Whitewater scandal, which formed the basis of the investigation that led to Clinton’s dismissal. Ms. Bondi is a well-known sponsor of the president with a penchant for publicity and has reportedly been called to act as the public face of the defense team.

leftCreated with Sketch.

rightCreated with Sketch.

1/6 Alan Dershowitz

Dershowitz is a controversial American lawyer best known to high-profile clients he has defended successfully.

Those clients have included OJ Simpson, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

An old Harvard Law associate told New Yorker Dershowitz “he delights in taking positions that ultimately are not only controversial, but almost indefensible.”

fake images

2/6 Ken Starr

Starr became a household name in the 1990s as the independent lawyer who led the investigation that led to the dismissal of Bill Clinton.

That investigation began as a look at a real estate scandal known as Whitewater, and eventually led to the impeachment after Clinton lied under oath about having an affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

AP

6/6 Jay Sekulow

Sekulow is the president’s personal lawyer for a long time and now a personal lawyer in the White House.

He has been accused by former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas of being “aware” during the Ukrainian scandal.

4/6 Pam Bondi

Bondi is the former Florida attorney general and has long supported the president.

He made a name in Florida for adopting hyper-partisan positions on issues and his fondness for advertising.

It is likely to be a prominent public figure during the trial.

AFP through Getty Images

5/6 Pat Cipollone

Cipollone is the White House lawyer and directs the president’s defense team.

fake images

6/6 Rudy Giuliani

While he was not officially named as one of the president’s political trial lawyers, it is difficult to ignore Giuliani’s huge role in this process.

The former mayor of New York has been in the headlines for months while defending his client and for his apparent role in the effort to force Ukraine to launch the investigation into Joe Biden.

We will see how it appears in the real judgment, of which he has said that he would like to be part.

Reuters

1/6 Alan Dershowitz

Dershowitz is a controversial American lawyer best known to high-profile clients he has defended successfully.

Those clients have included OJ Simpson, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

An old Harvard Law associate told New Yorker Dershowitz “he delights in taking positions that ultimately are not only controversial, but almost indefensible.”

fake images

2/6 Ken Starr

Starr became a household name in the 1990s as the independent lawyer who led the investigation that led to the dismissal of Bill Clinton.

That investigation began as a look at a real estate scandal known as Whitewater, and eventually led to the impeachment after Clinton lied under oath about having an affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

AP

6/6 Jay Sekulow

Sekulow is the president’s personal lawyer for a long time and now a personal lawyer in the White House.

He has been accused by former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas of being “aware” during the Ukrainian scandal.

4/6 Pam Bondi

Bondi is the former Florida attorney general and has long supported the president.

He made a name in Florida for adopting hyper-partisan positions on issues and his fondness for advertising.

It is likely to be a prominent public figure during the trial.

AFP through Getty Images

5/6 Pat Cipollone

Cipollone is the White House lawyer and directs the president’s defense team.

fake images

6/6 Rudy Giuliani

While he was not officially named as one of the president’s political trial lawyers, it is difficult to ignore Giuliani’s huge role in this process.

The former mayor of New York has been in the headlines for months while defending his client and for his apparent role in the effort to force Ukraine to launch the investigation into Joe Biden.

We will see how it appears in the real judgment, of which he has said that he would like to be part.

Reuters

“The president asked me to do this, and the legal team asked me to do this,” Dershowitz said Friday morning during an interview with CNBC.

The Trump Senate impeachment trial will begin on Tuesday, after the impeachment managers of the House read the charges they approved Thursday.

see more

While the political trial drama in the Senate has been kept to a minimum so far, the highlight of the mostly bleak proceedings on Thursday came when the president of the court John Roberts, who oversees the matter, apparently forgot to take the Senate session, that is likely not to last.

In the months since the House of Representatives president, Nancy Pelosi, announced her investigation into Trump’s apparent effort to take advantage of US foreign aid to Ukraine to force the government of that country to initiate an investigation into Joe Biden and his Family, the White House and Trump’s lawyers have remained relatively quiet. On the side of the president of history.

While Trump has spoken loudly and frequently to claim that he has done nothing wrong, it will depend on his lawyers in the Senate to provide a convincing argument as to why the president used his powers the way he did.

It will be the first time that lawyers representing the president will participate directly in the process, after Trump refused to send his legal team to the House Judiciary Committee hearings while investigating the accusations against the president. Instead, Republican lawmakers have been forced to defend the president themselves, and in the process they have underlined unwavering support for Trump through this process.

The majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, promised to work hand in hand with the White House throughout the trial, and the chances of Trump being expelled from office remain astronomical at this time. Trump is unlikely to testify in his own defense.

.