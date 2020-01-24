The House Democrats continued to present their case against Donald Trump focusing on his claims that he abused his legal powers, and a senior lawmaker said the need for his removal is “at its peak.”

Several Democratic impeachment managers took turns leading the second day on their side to present their case while trying to convince 20 Republican senators to vote with the 47 House Democrats to condemn and dismiss the 45th commander in chief. They repeated to a large extent the tests that were made public last year during televised hearings and bulky reports that Trump and some of his assistants carried out a campaign of pressure on Ukrainian leaders with the intention of helping him win re-election.

One of the Democratic managers, the representative of California, Zoe Lofgren, told the senator jury that the president himself “directed” the momentum of Ukraine. She deserved to be dismissed by the house and should be expelled from the Oval Office by the Senate, she said, because “it damaged our national security” and “put our country at risk.”

Download the new Independent Premium application

Share the full story, not just the headlines

download now

In addition, Ms. Lofgren said Trump did it “with corrupt intentions.”

Ms. Lofgren was the third Democratic House manager to speak on Thursday, after a one-hour speech by the president of the House Judicial Committee, Jerrold Nadler, about the history of the charges and how abuses of power throughout the history of the United States.

leftCreated with Sketch.

rightCreated with Sketch.

1/6 Alan Dershowitz

Dershowitz is a controversial American lawyer best known to high-profile clients he has defended successfully.

Those clients have included OJ Simpson, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

An old Harvard Law associate told New Yorker Dershowitz “he delights in taking positions that ultimately are not only controversial, but almost indefensible.”

Getty

2/6 Ken Starr

Starr became a household name in the 1990s as the independent lawyer who led the investigation that led to the dismissal of Bill Clinton.

That investigation began as a look at a real estate scandal known as Whitewater, and eventually led to the impeachment after Clinton lied under oath about having an affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

AP

6/6 Jay Sekulow

Sekulow is the president’s personal lawyer for a long time and now a personal lawyer in the White House.

He has been accused by former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas of being “aware” during the Ukrainian scandal.

Getty

4/6 Pam Bondi

Bondi is the former Florida attorney general and has long supported the president.

He made a name in Florida for adopting hyper-partisan positions on issues and his fondness for advertising.

It is likely to be a prominent public figure during the trial.

AFP / Getty

5/6 Pat Cipollone

Cipollone is the White House lawyer and directs the president’s defense team.

Getty

6/6 Rudy Giuliani

While he was not officially named as one of the president’s political trial lawyers, it is difficult to ignore Giuliani’s huge role in this process.

The former mayor of New York has been in the headlines for months while defending his client and for his apparent role in the effort to force Ukraine to launch the investigation into Joe Biden.

We will see how it appears in the real judgment, of which he has said that he would like to be part.

Reuters

1/6 Alan Dershowitz

Dershowitz is a controversial American lawyer best known to high-profile clients he has defended successfully.

Those clients have included OJ Simpson, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

An old Harvard Law associate told New Yorker Dershowitz “he delights in taking positions that ultimately are not only controversial, but almost indefensible.”

Getty

2/6 Ken Starr

Starr became a household name in the 1990s as the independent lawyer who led the investigation that led to the dismissal of Bill Clinton.

That investigation began as a look at a real estate scandal known as Whitewater, and eventually led to the impeachment after Clinton lied under oath about having an affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

AP

6/6 Jay Sekulow

Sekulow is the president’s personal lawyer for a long time and now a personal lawyer in the White House.

He has been accused by former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas of being “aware” during the Ukrainian scandal.

Getty

4/6 Pam Bondi

Bondi is the former Florida attorney general and has long supported the president.

He made a name in Florida for adopting hyper-partisan positions on issues and his fondness for advertising.

It is likely to be a prominent public figure during the trial.

AFP / Getty

5/6 Pat Cipollone

Cipollone is the White House lawyer and directs the president’s defense team.

Getty

6/6 Rudy Giuliani

While he was not officially named as one of the president’s political trial lawyers, it is difficult to ignore Giuliani’s huge role in this process.

The former mayor of New York has been in the headlines for months while defending his client and for his apparent role in the effort to force Ukraine to launch the investigation into Joe Biden.

We will see how it appears in the real judgment, of which he has said that he would like to be part.

Reuters

In a dark suit, a bright white shirt and a red-striped tie, Mr. Nadler often looked and seemed more like a law professor than a member of the House of Representatives.

At one point, he seemed to try to make his presentation more digestible for anyone watching live TV coverage. He spoke extensively about “the ABC of crimes and misdemeanors,” which he defined as “abuse of power, treason to the nation through foreign entanglements and corruption of elections.”

“The Framers believed that any of these alone justified the elimination,” Nadler said.

The fleshy and detailed Democratic presentation was a continuation of his strategy of using all his allotted time, 24 hours for three days, to present his case against Trump. But it is not immediately clear that a country with an increasingly short attention span is paying close attention to its marathon conferences.

Still, Nadler made sure to leave some lines that are likely to be reproduced during the news reports.

“The abuse of power is clearly an impeccable crime under the constitution. I find it surprising that the president rejects him, ”he said in a moment.

A few minutes later, Nadler said about the president: “You should not remain in power for another moment.”

He also accused Trump of “violence to the constitution” that amounts to “great and dangerous crimes against the nation.”

Only the best news in your inbox

“There is compelling evidence that he will do it again, and he told us he will do it again,” Nadler said, referring to the president of the South Lawn of the White House, imploring Chinese officials to initiate an investigation into Hunter Biden, the son of the former Vice President Joe Biden, in his business there.

Rejecting the claims of Republican senators that the president did nothing wrong or does not deserve to be dismissed, Nadler offered this: “The case of dismissal is at its peak.”

It was up to Trump’s New York partner to start defending the case of the Democrats that Trump abused the power of the president’s office by saying he “placed his own personal political interests first.”

Putting Trump’s “United States First” government philosophy into practice, he said the president’s actions toward Ukraine were “Donald Trump’s first.” “The president’s behavior was incorrect,” Nadler said. “No president has used his offer to force a foreign nation to cheat on … an election.”

As the trial resumed, the president openly mocked the House of Representatives Democrats, saying they are opposed to exchanging one of their desired witnesses for one preferred by the White House.

“Shifty Schiff, The Biden’s, the false Complainant (and his lawyer), the second Complainant (who disappeared after I published the Transcripts), the so-called ‘informant’ and many other Democratic disasters, would be a BIG problem for them!”, He tweeted, using his mocking nickname for the intelligence president and referring to an individual who reportedly spoke with the intelligence officer whose complaint caused the impeachment process.

But Trump missed the opportunity to answer journalists’ questions when he left the White House for a Republican Party event in Florida, saluting the White House press corps while addressing Marine One.

Although the president said Wednesday that allowing current and former White House officials and the administration to testify would create a “national security problem,” the country’s chief of diplomacy said Thursday he could do so.

see more

“I have said all the time that if the law forced me to testify, I would do it,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told a Miami radio station. “President Trump has always made it clear to all members of his team that we will always comply with all legal requirements.”

With any new testimony inside the ornate Senate chamber, almost certainly out of the question (no Republican senator joined the Democrats to vote for the minority’s first motions for that), Pompeo delivered an administration discussion point that the procedure should reach a quick conclusion.

“Sadly it has become terribly political. I hope the process continues. I hope it reaches its logical conclusion quickly,” he said. “I want to make sure that the United States and the American people focus on the things that really matter to achieve good results: more prosperous opportunities, jobs, all the things that our administration has been working on.”

.