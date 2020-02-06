Before the speech on the state of the Union, which she later held in front of the camera, was delivered, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called a press conference to punish President Donald Trump’s “major attack on health”.

After that, reactions from key voters to Trump’s prime-time television address helped explain this preemptive strike. According to democratic studies, the passage of the speech on health care was the most politically valuable element.

Stan Greenberg, the Democratic election officer who helped Bill Clinton win the White House in 1992, has rated the response to the speech on behalf of the Liberal Voter Center and the American Federation of Teachers, two constituencies crucial for the November election, online. Trump improved his healthcare position more than anything across a range of topics and personal traits.

Polls typically show that presidents experience only a modest, short-term increase in public esteem through the annual ritual of speaking to a large television audience. Greenberg hopes that the shifts he has measured are similarly short-lived.

But in a re-election campaign that promises to be tight, Trump’s speech has shown how and where his campaign will gain marginal benefits. It contained passages tailored for voters, including white women, African Americans, Hispanics and millennials.

Before the speech, the electorate that Greenberg interviewed gave Trump a 2: 1 gap negative as “more affordable health care.”

Then they heard the President’s attempt to reduce his vulnerability.

“Before I took office, health insurance premiums had more than doubled in just five years,” Trump said in his speech. “I quickly moved to offer affordable alternatives. Our new plans are up to 60% cheaper and better. “

The message worked, at least for a moment. After the speech, target voters disagreed about Trump’s approach to affordable health care. The extent of this reversal was greater than other Trump’s boast objects. But Greenberg has made progress on several points.

“We will always protect your Medicare and we will always protect your social security,” Trump promised. These claims made a one-sidedly negative assessment split over his handling of these retirement benefit programs.

“We are restoring America’s production potential,” said the president, proclaiming a “blue collar boom”. On this issue, a modest pre-speech deficit became a solid advantage.

Trump promised that his new trade agreement with Mexico and Canada would “massively increase exports for our farmers, ranchers and factory workers” while creating “a much greater level of fairness and reciprocity”.

These dividends have affected voters ’general agreement with Trump and to varying degrees their willingness to support his re-election. African-American approval quadrupled, despite their unwillingness to vote for Trump.

In the white millennia, approval and approval of voting rose sharply. Trump saw lower growth rates among Hispanics and workers.

Even slight improvements for Trump could affect balance on Midwest battlefields such as Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, as well as on Sunbelt targets such as Florida and Arizona. But Greenberg said his results may suggest refutations from Democratic congressional candidates and the party’s eventual candidate may offset GOP gains.

Much of the President’s rhetoric ranged from misleading to simply wrong. For example, the manufacturing sector of the economy has entered a recession.

The new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico has made only modest changes to its predecessor, the North American Free Trade Agreement. Trump’s goal is to lift Obamacare protections that keep health insurance affordable for people with pre-existing conditions.

He has already proposed cuts to social security and Medicare. In an interview last month, the president said he was open to further cuts in a second term.

Trump’s stance in healthcare helped drive the Democratic takeover of the House of Representatives in the 2018 midterm elections. By striving for short-term benefits through dubious claims by the State of the Union, the President could shift the debate to favorable democratic grounds and increase his vulnerability later.

“He artificially moved the needle in healthcare,” said Greenberg. “This creates an opportunity for Democrats.”

In any case, Trump’s strategy will only reward him if he has the discipline to keep it going over the nine months to election day. A single speech – even a state of union with emotional reality – quickly disappears from memory.

“He’ll get the usual upswing,” remarked Mike Murphy, an advertiser and strategist for Partial Republican presidential campaigns. “Over in a month.”