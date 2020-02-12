Trump’s greatest vulnerability is his denial of climate change – mother Jones

A little over 10 years ago, Donald Trump and his children signed a letter that was displayed as a full-page advertisement in the New York Times. In it, they urged world leaders to conclude an ambitious deal for climate change at the annual United Nations conference.

The position did not hold. Months later, Trump said he thought Al Gore should be stripped of his Nobel Prize because of an unusually cold winter. Since then, Trump has tried many different excuses for ignoring climate change, from calling it an outright hoax on Twitter to claiming in an Axios interview that it is part of a natural cycle that “goes back,” he said, creating an ocean wave gesture with his hand.

More than half of the respondents gave Trump a D or F for the climate, while only 21 percent gave him an A or B.

But most Americans do not agree with that assessment. Over the past year, a clear trend in polls has shown that climate change is Trump’s most unpopular position, surpassing healthcare, immigration and foreign policy because he gets the worst points from registered voters.

A Politico / Morning Consult survey conducted in late January – right in the middle of the accusation process – asked 2,000 voters about Trump’s achievements in a number of areas, ranging from jobs, economy and terrorism to trade, climate, immigration, foreign relations, health care, and draining the swamp. They were least impressed by the climate: more than half – 54 percent – gave Trump a D or F, while only 21 percent gave him an A or B.

Then there was an August survey by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs. The research group discovered that 64 percent of the 1,058 people in his state had rejected the climate, while 32 percent approved it – “the lowest of the six issue areas that the poll asked for, including immigration (38%) and health care (37) %) “,” The AP reported. And in July, a poll by the Washington Post-ABC News poll showed that Trump’s lowest score was the climate: only 29 percent approved, with 62 percent disapproving, the largest spread in the poll.

The problem with such polls is that the issue is widely polarized, so although climate change is a top issue for Democratic primary voters, it is much less important for Republicans. In swing states, it is unclear whether the climate will become voters.

It could be in Florida. In October, Florida Atlantic University asked 1,045 Floridians whether they believed that climate change was real and mainly caused by human activities. Among the Republicans, 44 percent agreed. That figure was not as high as independents and democrats who agreed – 59 and 70 percent respectively – but still a significant percentage for a party led by outspoken deniers.

Another poll in North Carolina in 2018 showed a peak in Republican voters’ concern about climate change after back-to-back direct hits hurricanes. The American Conservation Coalition, a group representing younger conservatives, has conducted its own survey of 1,000 voters nationwide under the age of 35 – 77 percent of them said that climate change was important to them and that they want more solutions from their party.

It is becoming increasingly difficult for Trump to ignore the noisy chorus of conservative voices calling for climate action – and he and his advisers have half noticed this. He held an event at the White House this summer and praised his love for clean air and water, despite the revolving door of energy lobbyists who reverse the regulation and enforcement of the environment. Now, on the heels of deposition, Trump has pledged American support for an initiative to plant 1 trillion trees worldwide.

His critics say it is an empty gesture, and notes his 95 and counts ecological recoil and the opening of countries such as the Tongass National Forest in Alaska and the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. “The same man who proposes to cut down the Tongass National Forest wants to plant a trillion trees,” said Ryan Richards, senior policy analyst at Center for American Progress. “He can’t have it either way.”