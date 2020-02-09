Trump’s former Navy secretary supports Michael Bloomberg

The former Navy secretary, who was expelled from the Trump administration last year, supports Michael Bloomberg as president.

“I am proud to support Mike Bloomberg as President of the United States. I am very confident that Mike will truthfully perform his duty as commander in chief, ”Richard Spencer said in a statement on Friday.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper released Spencer in November for proposing a “secret agreement with the White House” regarding Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher over war crimes.

Visit CNN’s election center for full coverage of the 2020 race

After being ousted, Spencer wrote a review criticizing the President’s intervention in Gallagher’s war crimes as “shocking and unprecedented.” He added that Trump has “very little understanding of what it means to be in the military”.

In his Bloomberg endorsement on Friday, Spencer argued that the democratic candidate would “preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution and adhere to the Unified Code of Military Justice.”

“Restoring America’s standing in the world and restoring relations with our allies will be a top priority in Mike’s government,” he added in a veiled foray at Trump for his America First foreign policy stance.

Spencer is planning a campaign with Bloomberg at a Friday event in Norfolk, Virginia, where the former mayor will work out his strategic plan to address the economic and health concerns of military families.

Gallagher was convicted last year for discrediting the armed forces after standing next to the body of a dead ISIS fighter in 2017. He was acquitted of the other charge, including the premeditated murder of the ISIS fighter.

Trump reversed Gallagher’s downgrading, despite military leaders warning that this move could undermine the order and discipline of the armed forces and damage the integrity of the military judicial system.

The president also tweeted that he would not have the Navy Gallagher punished for their ongoing review of whether he should be excluded from the SEALs, but Spencer had publicly indicated that he believed the review should continue.

He suggested the White House to continue Gallagher’s review, but offered a secret guarantee that Gallagher would be allowed to maintain his status as Navy SEAL, the senior defense official said.