Trump’s deposition: Mitt Romney will break Republicans and vote to condemn president

Senator Mitt Romney says he will vote to convict Donald Trump for one of the accusations he faces, and marks a break in the lines of the Republican Party just hours before the vote is to be held.

Mr. Romney announced his intentions during a speech on the floor of the Senate, where he said he would vote to condemn the president for abusing the burden of power he is facing, but acquit him about the obstruction of the convention burden. With this he will be the first senator to break his party after a deposition in American history.

However, the announcement does not significantly change the likelihood that Mr. Trump will eventually be acquitted for both costs. But it denies the president and his allies the ability to exert the effort against him as an exclusively partisan exercise.

“The president is guilty of a terrible abuse of public trust,” said Mr. Romney during the speech, in which he invoked his duty to claim that the Senate vote will in turn be judged by the American people and history books.

“What he did was not perfect,” he continued, referring to the President’s claims that his actions were flawless. “No, it was a blatant attack on our electoral rights, our national security and our fundamental values. Corrupting an election to keep itself in office is perhaps the most gross and destructive violation of someone’s oath that I can imagine.”

