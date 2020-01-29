Trump's defense threw spaghetti with gas on the wall to see what was left. Not much

We all knew that President Trump’s defense of political judgment was going to be weak, hypocritical and dishonest, but they really exceeded expectations. I have documented and analyzed every day of Trump’s presidency since it began. It doesn’t surprise me much, but sometimes I was even surprised by their initial arguments.

During three days of presentations, President Trump’s lawyers threw spaghetti with gas on the wall so that Fox News could take off what got stuck and execute them as sound fragments for the Republican base. The disjointed nature of the arguments was discordant, since Trump’s lawyers sometimes contradicted each other. It was also clear that they did not update their defense after the revelations of the book of former national security adviser John Bolton were revealed, which reportedly confirm the quid pro quo at the center of this political trial case. Many of the discredited arguments were the same we have heard for months, but if you listen carefully to Trump’s lawyers, his defense was undone in what appeared to be a slow confession.

First, they alleged that President Trump did nothing wrong and that his call to President Zelensky was fine. They then presented the case against the use of the accusation itself. Then, they spread conspiracy theories about the Bidens and essentially claimed that Trump’s drive for Ukraine to announce a Biden investigation was justified. Finally, they claimed that the abuse of power is not impeccable and that even if Trump launched an extortion plot, it would not have been an impeccable crime. This is an authoritarian vision of the executive power defended by believers in conservative unitary executive theory. It is intrinsically antithetical to the intentions of the Founding Fathers for the executive branch.

President Trump’s defense of political judgment essentially went from “did nothing wrong” to “is above the law, he did it, and he did it because Biden is corrupt … get over it.” It seems that this Senate trial is an extension of Trump’s alleged extortion plot. For me, it is clear that what Trump set out to achieve in Ukraine is being achieved in his Senate trial by his own defense team while slandering Joe Biden.

President Trump’s legal team continued to make the same discredited defenses that we have already covered, so let’s analyze what is relevant. Trump’s lawyers repeatedly claimed that the July 25 transcript memo shows that the president did nothing wrong. This is false. The transcript note shows that he requested foreign electoral interference in the form of investigations of his political objectives.

When it comes to evidence that proves that Ukraine’s military aid was withheld in search of announced probes, Trump’s lawyers were misleading. White House lawyer Pat Cipollone said Trump retained Ukraine’s help in sharing the burden. That is contradicted by multiple witnesses who indicated that it was the Bidens. In addition, the US allies, in fact, contribute to Ukraine, and the European Union contributes more than the United States.

President Trump’s lawyers also repeatedly claimed that Trump was concerned about corruption in Ukraine and that’s why he pressed for the probes. This is undermined by the fact that Trump never mentioned the corruption of Ukraine in 2017 and 2018 and did not withhold aid until Biden began defeating him in the 2019 polls. In fact, he never mentioned the word “corruption” to Zelensky in his calls and just talked about Biden and the Ukrainian intrusion conspiracy theory.

Perhaps the most ridiculous moment of the trial was Monday with the entry of Ken Starr, the independent lawyer who defended the trial for dismissing President Clinton. Starr, the personification of partisan and armed political judgment, argued against partisan and armed political judgment. Ken Starr may have broken the world record for the longest period of time without collapsing under the weight of his own hypocrisy. Apparently, Starr believes that a president who lies on an issue is more impeccable than a president who allegedly extorted electoral interference and then locked it up.

Ari Melber, lawyer and host of MSNBC, perhaps summed up Ken Starr’s best performance: “This was a disaster for Republicans. A total and un mitigated legal and constitutional disaster … Constitutionally, we saw Ken Starr hit his face and then leave the floor. ”

1/6 Alan Dershowitz

Dershowitz is a controversial American lawyer best known to high-profile clients he has defended successfully.

Those clients have included OJ Simpson, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

An old Harvard Law associate told New Yorker Dershowitz “he delights in taking positions that ultimately are not only controversial, but almost indefensible.”

Getty

2/6 Ken Starr

Starr became a household name in the 1990s as the independent lawyer who led the investigation that led to the dismissal of Bill Clinton.

That investigation began as a look at a real estate scandal known as Whitewater, and eventually led to the impeachment after Clinton lied under oath about having an affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

AP

6/6 Jay Sekulow

Sekulow is the president’s personal lawyer for a long time and now a personal lawyer in the White House.

He has been accused by former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas of being “aware” during the Ukrainian scandal.

Getty

4/6 Pam Bondi

Bondi is the former Florida attorney general and has long supported the president.

He made a name in Florida for adopting hyper-partisan positions on issues and his fondness for advertising.

It is likely to be a prominent public figure during the trial.

AFP / Getty

5/6 Pat Cipollone

Cipollone is the White House lawyer and directs the president’s defense team.

Getty

6/6 Rudy Giuliani

While he was not officially named as one of the president’s political trial lawyers, it is difficult to ignore Giuliani’s huge role in this process.

The former mayor of New York has been in the headlines for months while defending his client and for his apparent role in the effort to force Ukraine to launch the investigation into Joe Biden.

We will see how it appears in the real judgment, of which he has said that he would like to be part.

Reuters

Alan Dershowitz, former attorney for Jeffrey Epstein, said the abuse of power is not impeccable and that a crime must be committed. After all, Dershowitz referred to the fact that in 1998 he said that a crime was not required for a crime to be contested, claiming that he had not investigated enough and instead accepted the academic legal consensus. Unfortunately for him, at that time, he admitted that it is the legal consensus that the abuse of power is impeccable. Dershowitz is not only undermined by legal consensus, but his point becomes irrelevant by the conclusion of the Government Accountability Office that the Trump administration committed a crime by retaining aid approved by the Ukrainian Congress.

Florida’s former attorney general, Pam Bondi, led Joe Biden’s discredit. Bondi said Biden extorted Ukraine to fire the corrupt Attorney General Viktor Shokin because he was investigating Burisma, a company in which Hunter Biden was on the council. I firmly believe it is a lie. On the one hand, Shokin was fired because he was not investigating corruption; On the other hand, the Burisma probe had been inactive for a year.

On Monday, Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) said the quiet part out loud and revealed the Republican Party game: “I am really interested to see how this discussion today informs and influences the voters of the Iowa caucus. Will they support? VP Biden on this point? This can only be compared to the comments of Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) 2015 on how Benghazi’s investigations damaged Hillary Clinton.

Investigating political opponents and shouting falsely for corruption is apparently the modus operandi of the Republican Party. They did it in the 1990s. They did it in 2016. Now, they will do it in 2020. Unfortunately for them, calls for Bolton to testify are growing and 75% of Americans now support witnesses, including 49% of Republicans This will make it much harder for them to make this the trial of Joe Biden when, day by day, so much is accumulating against Donald Trump.