Trump's campaign seeks robust reach to expand its appeal

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Selfies on a Women for Trump bus tour of Iowa. Volunteer training at an organization meeting “Black Voices for Trump” in Philadelphia. A vice president headlining a “Latinos for Trump” event in Florida.

Surrogate motherhood of President Donald Trump spread across the country on Thursday, which is part of an aggressive and strenuous effort to extend his appeal beyond the base of white working class voters who drove him to victory in 2016.

Recognizing that Trump will have to vote again in November, his campaign has dramatically increased public awareness for various constituencies, including African Americans, Hispanics and women, and built a coalition operation that officials believe is the most robust of any Republican campaign in history.

Public relations marked a dramatic start in 2016 when Trump’s voluntary “National Diversity Coalition” struggled to make an impact.

“There is no comparison between 2016 and now,” said Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh of the effort. He described public relations efforts as “a significant department in itself,” with dedicated staff, resources, and a budget that is expected to reach tens of millions of dollars.

“These are all well-funded, well-organized coalitions to target the voters they are targeting. And we know that no republican election campaign or president has ever done such muscular coalition work, “he said.

The operation was in full swing on Thursday when the president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, senior campaign advisor Mercedes Schlapp and press secretary Kayleigh McEnany began a two-day bus tour “Women for Trump” through Iowa to attract women to training sessions. Round tables and panel discussions The tour lasts less than three weeks before the Democrats will cast their first nominations in the state’s kickoff caucuses.

In the meantime, as part of his bus tour in Florida, Vice President Mike Pence led an event “Latinos for Trump” in Kissimmee in the Nación de Fe, a Protestant church with a largely Latin American community.

“We will have four more years and Latinos for Trump will take the lead,” he said to around 400 participants, stressing the country’s low Spanish unemployment rate and the government’s stance against abortion.

At about the same time, on the Pennsylvania battlefield, a few dozen people filled the pews of the First Immanuel Baptist Church in Philadelphia to discuss Trump’s impact on the African American community, opening a call to “make Pennsylvania great again” ,

The many activities long before the Democrats committed to their candidates underscore how dramatically different Trump’s campaign is this time. While much of Washington has focused on the upcoming impeachment process against the Senate and ongoing competition between Democrats, the president’s campaign was on-site, trying to pretend to voters that Trump might have passed on in 2016.

There is a lot of room for improvement.

According to a Pew Research Center analysis of people who took part in the polls and who were confirmed to have voted, Trump last time won only 6% of black voters. Surveys show that African Americans continue to see the President’s performance as largely negative. According to Gallup, his approval during the course of his presidency was around 1:10.

He also lost to Hispanics and women who still lag behind men in supporting the President.

Still, Trump’s allies insist that the president’s support has grown since 2016 in a way that is not reflected in traditional polls.

“I don’t think you can see these polls as an indicator because they’re missing,” said Paris Dennard, a member of the campaign’s Black Outreach Coalition, who discussed Thursday’s discussion of Black Voices for Trump in the Philadelphia Church headed.

“I think there’s a movement going on,” he said.

While critics accused the president of being racist and not interested in black communities, Dennard pointed to the campaign’s significant investment in his coalition – starting with its November Atlanta launch event, at which the president, vice president, and secretary of , took part in housing and urban development and other high-ranking officials – as a “testament” for the President’s commitment.

In fact, the campaign has spent more than $ 1 million on the distribution of black content, including radio, print, and online advertising in dozens of markets since the coalition was launched, to help Trump support community support create that has long been predominantly democratic, the campaign said.

While Trump’s message to black voters in 2016 resulted in the question, “What do you have to lose?” Criminal law reform in the form of the cross-party “First Step Act” Trump signed.

And the campaign insists that it works.

“Without a doubt, he is expanding his pool of voters,” said Murtaugh. “We can already see movement.”

In addition to its reach for Hispanics, African Americans and women, the campaign has also launched groups that focus on veterans and evangelical voters – two groups in which Trump is strongly supported.

On Thursday, his government took a number of steps to maintain his position among white evangelical Christians. Trump reaffirmed the right of students to pray in public schools and nine cabinet agencies to remove the “regulatory burdens” for religious organizations participating in federal programs.

“We won’t let anyone be pushed out of public space,” Trump said at an Oval Office event with school prayer supporters. “We will uphold religious freedom for everyone.”

Jacob Frost, 21, who drove two hours to Kissimmee, Florida to see Pence speak after being dismissed by a crowded afternoon rally in Tampa, said he couldn’t resist being part of the story and the Vice President the same To see day to speak the house has officially handed over its impeachment articles to the Senate.

“The pro-choice stance really scares me away from the Democrats,” he said

According to a survey by AP-NORC last month, approximately 8 out of 10 self-proclaimed white evangelical Protestants approved Trump’s office as president.

