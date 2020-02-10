Trump’s budget is based on proposals to please his conservative base in the election year, Democrats claim

The White House will today propose a spending plan that triggers conflicts with election years with Congress over proposed cuts to social security programs and funding for Donald Trump’s proposed border wall – all of which are opposed by House Democrats.

The President’s budgetary blueprint for the year 2021 amounts to a message for an election year and a map for Mr Trump’s priorities for the second term, should he receive a second term in November.

The spending plan is expected to be vintage Trump. It promotes some campaign promises and also contradicts the president himself in some domestic programs. It ignores a spending agreement with Congress. And it suggests that Mr. Trump has plans again to take billions of dollars from a soldier, he says that former President Barack has financed too little and he has had to “rebuild” and move that money to his border barrier project.

How much stock must be put in the document is cloudy. The spending plan of each White House is usually seen as a reformulation of its policy priorities, because Congress has the constitutional authorities to spend tax money. And Mr. Trump has never shown much interest in his budget proposals.

While other presidents gave speeches to explain their spending plans or left the Beltway to sell the blueprints to voters, Mr. Trump has never done this. In fact, he seemed to recall Washington’s annual “budget day” ritual in January.

1/29

Trump styles are “You are fired!” posed in his Trump Tower office in June 2012. At the time, he was known as a reality TV star on The Apprentice

Diane Bondareff / Invision / AP

2/29

He was also known as the patron of the Miss Universe competition

Getty

3/29

There are early signs of Trump’s ambition for the presidency everywhere. Not in the least in his book from 2011 ‘Time to get tough: Making America # 1 again’

Getty

4/29

Trump with Piers Morgan in November 2010. Piers Morgan has long said that he and Trump are good friends

Getty

5/29

Trump appeared on Fox & Friends, his favorite show, in August 2011

Getty

6/29

Trump considered running during the 2012 elections, where he would face Barack Obama. He speaks here during an event for a Republican women’s group

Getty

7/29

Trump was subjected to a Comedy Central roast in 2011. He is shown here as roasted by rapper Snoop Dogg

Getty

8/29

Given that this Trump store is located in the lobby of Trump Tower, it can be said that Trump sells merchandise of his own from his own home

Getty

9/29

Trump held meetings with prominent Republicans when considering his 2012 bid. He is pictured here with the Governor of Alaska, Sarah Palin

Getty

10/29

In the end he did not start running in 2012, but instead endorsed Republican candidate Mitt Romney

AFP / Getty

11/29

The Trump golf course in Aberdeen turned out to be controversial in 2012 when he started lobbying the Scottish government against wind power so they wouldn’t install offshore turbines in his new job

Getty

12/29

He even gave evidence to a Scottish parliamentary committee that discouraged wind energy

AFP / Getty

13/29

He of course found time for a round

AFP / Getty

14/29

On June 16, 2015, Trump announced that he would stand for the presidency of the United States in the 2016 election as a republican

Getty

15/29

His campaign was divided and stroked controversy wherever he went. He was finally declared Republican candidate in June 2016

Getty

16/29

Trump participated in the TV debate against opponent Hillary Clinton on October 9

Getty

17/29

Trump and wife Melania vote in the presidential election on November 8, 2016

AFP / Getty

18/29

Hillary Clinton admitted the defeat on November 9 at 2.50 p.m. and President-Elect Trump gave his victory speech quickly to a crowd of supporters

Getty

19/29

News coverage around the world focused on the enormous political upset that Trump’s victory meant

AFP / Getty

20/29

Trump met with President Obama to discuss transition planning on November 10. Obama had fiercely denounced Trump during the election campaign, at one point even cursing that he would not leave the White House if Trump won

AFP / Getty

21/29

Donald Trump and Nigel Farage pose in the golden elevator at Trump Tower on November 12, 2016. Farage was the first British politician to meet Trump after the election

LeaveEUOffical / Twitter

22/29

The inauguration of Donald Trump took place on January 20, 2017. Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer boasted that the crowd was the “biggest ever” witnessing an inauguration, a claim that proved false

Getty

23/29

In his first 100 days as a leader, Trump signed 24 executive orders, most of each president

AFP / Getty

24/29

One of Trump’s most memorable election promises was building a wall between the US and Mexico. He is standing here for a prototype for a part of the wall

Getty

25/29

Trump’s meetings with other world leaders have not resulted in a shortage of photo opportunities

Getty

26/29

Trump was welcomed by the queen in the UK and a state banquet was held in Buckingham Palace in his honor

Reuters

27/29

Not everyone welcomed the president. Mass protests were held in London during his visits in both 2018 and 2019

EPA

28/29

One of Trump’s most important encounters with another leader was with Kim Jong Un in North Korea. In June 2019, Trump became the first incumbent president to set foot in North Korea

Getty

29/29

President Trump will fight for a second term in 2020, who knows what the next decade will bring?

Getty

“Who cares about the budget?” says the president to a group of supporters at a fundraising in January, according to a recording of the private event that was obtained by the Washington Post. “We’re going to have a country.”

Since taking office, the President has attached little value to facts about his spending plans. For example, in January he tweeted a claim – without supporting evidence – that “the United States has just spent two trillion dollars in military equipment,” adding “that we will be sending some of those brand new beautiful equipment in their direction … and without hesitation ! “

But a military budget expert, Todd Harrison from the Center for Strategic and International Studies, called that statement “not correct.” Harrison calculates that of the $ 2 trillion that Mr. Trump’s administration has spent on the army since 2017, “the part of the budget spent on purchasing equipment was $ 0.42 trillion at that time. If you [research and development] count , this amounts to $ 0.68 trillion. “

But Mr Trump cares very much about his political basis.

To this end, a proposed 5% percentage of the discretionary spending programs included in the proposal will undoubtedly be welcomed with applause from conservatives who oppose the types of social safety nets and foreign aid programs he wants to reduce.

Also interesting for its base – and House Democrats – will be a request of $ 2 billion for the border wall program proposed by Trump. White House officials acknowledge that Democrats are likely to block that money again, but plan to transfer billions again from Pentagon bills for work on the border barrier along the US-Mexico border.

That barrier is very popular with Mr. Trump’s political basis, and the transfer plan will allow him to argue for Democrats for “open borders”, forcing him to take money from the army to build the structure.

“See, I say Democrats are bad politicians because they have bad policies. Open borders, sanctuary cities,” Trump said during a raucous “party” event at the White House last week the day after the Senate accused him of two articles of accusation had acquitted. . “They have a terrible policy. Who the hell can win?”

But top Democrats on Monday have not waited for the official release of the spending plan to indicate that much of the content is dead on arrival.

“The budget is a declaration of value and once again the President shows how little he attaches to the good health, financial security and well-being of hard-working American families,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Year after year, President Trump’s budgets have demanded devastating cuts to critical lifelines that millions of Americans rely on,” the California democrat said in a statement. “Less than a week after he promised to protect the health care of families at his State of the Union address, he now brutally lays down multi-billion dollar cuts on Medicare and Medicaid – at the same time he fights for federal court protection for people with to destroy pre-existing conditions and to dismantle any other protection and benefit of the Affordable Care Act. “

As a candidate, Mr Trump promised to eliminate the national deficit by the time he resigned. But a senior administrative officer on Monday described the 2021 proposal as a “budget that balances in 15 years.”

The senior official also said the proposal calls for “$ 4.6 trillion in deficit reduction” and “$ 4.4 trillion in spending reductions”.

One of the latter is a proposal to reduce foreign aid by 21 percent. Scrapping funding to help other countries with programs that Washington traditionally in its own interests will almost inevitably be blocked by legislators in both parties.

Even Trump allies, such as South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, have opposed such proposals that were included in Mr. Trump’s previous spending plans.

Budget experts see pieces of Mr. Trump’s plan, such as a section that defines federal waste and makes changes to eliminate it, could get a grip on members of both parties on Capitol Hill. But for the most part, the plan is mainly about his re-election bid than that it actually becomes the law of the country.

“Trump wants to lower Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid to fund an even larger defense budget,” tweeted former Clinton era labor minister Robert Reich Monday. “His budget will not become a law because Dems controls the House.”

.