Trump’s budget is a $ 292 billion attack on poor Americans – mother Jones

President Donald Trump’s proposed budget would be an ax to the social safety net, which would save Americans on a low income enormously in money and food.

The White House published its proposal for the 2021 budget on Monday. It is not expected to become a law: the Democratically controlled House will certainly vote against it. But the document shows how committed the president is to reduce the benefits for the poor.

The $ 4.8 trillion budget from Trump calls for substantial cuts in welfare programs, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (commonly known as food stamps) and Temporary Assistance for needy families, the largest cash aid program.

The proposal calls for a $ 182 billion reduction in SNAP funding over the next 10 years, a sharp fall from the $ 58 billion that the government spent on SNAP in 2019. In part, those savings would result from the tightening of eligibility requirements for SNAP. Currently, valid SNAP recipients between the ages of 18 and 49 can receive food vouchers for three months at a time and have to prove that they work at least 20 hours a week. The Trump budget calls for the extension of the work requirements rule to people up to 65 years of age.

Initially, states with high unemployment rates were allowed to apply for exemptions that would exempt recipients from the three-month limit. But from April 1, a new federal rule makes obtaining those exemptions much more difficult. The rule is expected to remove 700,000 people from the food stamp roles.

Other welfare programs do not do much better in Trump’s budget proposal. It would save $ 15 billion from TANF in the next decade. The cash assistance program currently offers $ 16.5 billion annually, at a level that is insufficient to meet the needs of poor families, since it has not increased since 1996.

The total spending cuts on welfare programs for the next decade amount to $ 292 billion. While the budget breaks through numerous programs that help the poor, it would increase military spending.

Congress Democrats have already slammed the President’s proposal. “Trump’s immoral budget is full of reckless and cruel cuts in health care, education, housing, basic food aid and more,” Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) Tweette Monday. “The congress must and will reject it.”