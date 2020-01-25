The Donald Trump legal team began their defense of the president by pointing out again that they intend to present an aggressive rebuttal of the charges of the House of Representatives Democrats that he tried to “cheat” to win the 2020 presidential race while He warned the senators that they are asked to remove their client from the ballot.

About an hour after the first day of the defense team’s case presentation, Jay Sekulow, one of the president’s lawyers, attacked the motives of the House Democrats. “This case is really not about presidential irregularities,” he said. “This whole process of destitution is about the insistence of the House managers that they are capable of preparing everyone’s thoughts, they can read everyone’s intentions, even when the keynote speakers … insist that those interpretations are wrong “.

That came after the team’s chief lawyer also criticized the case of the House’s prosecutors, foretelling one morning that Trump’s lawyers would try to sow doubts about the motives of Democratic lawmakers. They argued that the opposition party omitted key evidence and urged senators to wonder if they had heard the whole truth about the president and Ukraine in the last three days.

“We do not believe they have been close to fulfilling their burden for what they asked him to do,” White House lawyer Pat Cipollone said in his opening statement. “They will discover that the president did absolutely nothing wrong … We will face them according to the merits of his argument.”

The last comment was the last indication that Trump’s lawyers will opt against a case that attempts to claim that the commander in chief did not attempt to exchange a military aid package of nearly $ 400 million and a visit to the White House for the new President of Ukraine for that government that investigates his political rivals at home.

“They are asking you to remove the ballots,” he said, adding that Democrats want senators to decide the next election instead of the American people.

“They didn’t tell him what that would mean for our country … forever in our future,” Cipollone said.

leftCreated with Sketch.

rightCreated with Sketch.

White House Deputy Director Michael Purpura followed Cipollone and made it clear that the team has no intention of claiming that Trump did not use military aid to get what he wanted from Zelensky. Instead, they will argue that he operated within the limits of US law.

“The president did absolutely nothing wrong,” said Purpura. “The accusation of the Democrats that the president participated in a quid pro quo is false.” He addressed senators for several moments during the House’s political trial hearings during which current and former Trump administration witnesses declared that Ukrainian leaders did not know that the military aid package was frozen by Trump. He also provided statements by Zelensky and others who said they felt no pressure from the president or his substitutes to do their will investigating the Bidens. “There can be no quid pro quo without the quo,” said Purpura in one of the most blunt and memorable lines of the process.

He argued that the actions of his boss were in line with the powers of the Office of the President, a stark contrast to the claim of the Democrats that he abused those authorities and violated the Constitution. In addition, Purpura said that “once the Ukrainians learned of the blockade, they asked about it,” asking senators to ask why those same officials, if they had known before it was made public through news reports, ” they didn’t say anything to their American counterparts. ” “During multiple meetings while the military package was waiting behind the scenes in Washington.” It is absolutely fatal in the case of House managers, “he said, accusing the Trump team of” trying to muddle the waters “by Do not include it in your case.

The opening comments of the two White House lawyers indicated that the president’s lawyers intend to reject many of the accusations that the Democratic political trial managers of the House of Representatives made during their three days of presenting cases in the Senate.

They are also expected to present their own series of charges against former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, for the latter’s business in Ukraine while his father Vice President investigated government corruption there.

Stacks of legal documents are rolled before the hearing (Getty Images)

“We will have to address that since they opened that,” a source working on Trump’s defense team said Friday night. The same source described Saturday’s session as an opportunity for Trump’s lawyers to see his case, and most of his presentation will take place on Monday and Tuesday.

The president’s defense team began to foresee the case they intend to present in greater detail on Monday and Tuesday just over 12 hours after the chairman of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, issued a passionate closing argument when the House Democrats concluded their prosecution.

“Whether he likes the president or he doesn’t like it, it’s irrelevant. It’s about the Constitution and his misconduct,” the California Democrat told senators. “What matters is if it is a danger to the country, because he will do it again. And none of us can have the confidence, according to his history, that he will not do it again because he is telling us every day that he will do it” . .

“Does anyone really question whether the president is capable of what he is accused of? No one is really arguing: ‘Donald Trump would never do such a thing,'” Schiff said cheerfully. “Because, of course, we know he would. And, of course, we know he did.”

Schiff’s closure followed three days of House Democrats who tried to convince 20 Republican senators to vote for Trump’s impeachment because his actions toward Ukraine, pressing his government to investigate his internal political rivals, led to try to “cheat” and “steal” US presidential elections. UU. 2020

They argued that he abused the powers of his office, violated the constitution and then tried to cover up everything by hindering the investigation of the matter by the House Democrats. But as Trump’s lawyers began to present their case, not a single Republican senator had indicated that he intended to join the Democrats in the vote of witnesses or additional evidence to be taken to the Senate trial, or to eliminate Trump

The defense team’s strategy is more profiled as a re-election message at a time when a new Washington Post-ABC poll on Friday set Trump’s approval rating at 44 percent, matching the highest level of his presidency. By dismissing the president, Americans, as in most political affairs, divide: 47 percent say Trump should be dismissed, while 49 percent say senators shouldn’t dismiss him.

About half an hour before his lawyers took the floor in the Senate, Trump showed how much he considers the procedure and his presidency as a matter made for television, tweeting: “Our case against lying, cheating, dealing with Adam” Shifty “Schiff, Cryin ‘Chuck Schumer, Nervous Nancy Pelosi, its leader, silly as a rock AOC, and the entire Radical Left Democratic Party, Do Nothing, starts today at 10:00 AM at @FoxNews, @OANN or Fake News @ CNN or fake news MSDNC! “

