Trump's accusation: the president is enraged by 'justice' as lawyers demand a quick acquittal in the Senate trial

Donald Trump was enraged by the alleged injustice of the political trial process he faces, as his lawyers have urged the Senate to quickly reject the charges.

Less than a day before the upper house of Congress meets for the third time in history to consider the impeachment charges against a president, Trump criticized the Democrats for overseeing a process that, according to him, was biased against him.

“Cryin” Chuck Schumer is now asking for “justice,” when he and the members of the Democratic House worked together to make sure he got ZERO justice in the House, he tweeted. “So what else is new?”

Download the new Independent Premium application

Share the full story, not just the headlines

download now

The president’s comments on Twitter came when his lawyers urged senators to reject the two articles of political trial approved by the House of Representatives and sent to trial: one of abuse of power and another of obstruction of justice.

In a 110-page document filed before the noon deadline, his lawyers alleged that the president had done nothing wrong, that the case against him implied a turn of the constitution and that it was part of an “illegitimate partisan effort. wide to tear it down. ” “For the Democrats.

leftCreated with Sketch.

rightCreated with Sketch.

1/6 Alan Dershowitz

Dershowitz is a controversial American lawyer best known to high-profile clients he has defended successfully.

Those clients have included OJ Simpson, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

An old Harvard Law associate told New Yorker Dershowitz “he delights in taking positions that ultimately are not only controversial, but almost indefensible.”

fake images

2/6 Ken Starr

Starr became a household name in the 1990s as the independent lawyer who led the investigation that led to the dismissal of Bill Clinton.

That investigation began as a look at a real estate scandal known as Whitewater, and eventually led to the impeachment after Clinton lied under oath about having an affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

AP

6/6 Jay Sekulow

Sekulow is the president’s personal lawyer for a long time and now a personal lawyer in the White House.

He has been accused by former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas of being “aware” during the Ukrainian scandal.

4/6 Pam Bondi

Bondi is the former Florida attorney general and has long supported the president.

He made a name in Florida for adopting hyper-partisan positions on issues and his fondness for advertising.

It is likely to be a prominent public figure during the trial.

AFP through Getty Images

5/6 Pat Cipollone

Cipollone is the White House lawyer and directs the president’s defense team.

fake images

6/6 Rudy Giuliani

While he was not officially named as one of the president’s political trial lawyers, it is difficult to ignore Giuliani’s huge role in this process.

The former mayor of New York has been in the headlines for months while defending his client and for his apparent role in the effort to force Ukraine to launch the investigation into Joe Biden.

We will see how it appears in the real judgment, of which he has said that he would like to be part.

Reuters

1/6 Alan Dershowitz

Dershowitz is a controversial American lawyer best known to high-profile clients he has defended successfully.

Those clients have included OJ Simpson, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

An old Harvard Law associate told New Yorker Dershowitz “he delights in taking positions that ultimately are not only controversial, but almost indefensible.”

fake images

2/6 Ken Starr

Starr became a household name in the 1990s as the independent lawyer who led the investigation that led to the dismissal of Bill Clinton.

That investigation began as a look at a real estate scandal known as Whitewater, and eventually led to the impeachment after Clinton lied under oath about having an affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

AP

6/6 Jay Sekulow

Sekulow is the president’s personal lawyer for a long time and now a personal lawyer in the White House.

He has been accused by former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas of being “aware” during the Ukrainian scandal.

4/6 Pam Bondi

Bondi is the former Florida attorney general and has long supported the president.

He made a name in Florida for adopting hyper-partisan positions on issues and his fondness for advertising.

It is likely to be a prominent public figure during the trial.

AFP through Getty Images

5/6 Pat Cipollone

Cipollone is the White House lawyer and directs the president’s defense team.

fake images

6/6 Rudy Giuliani

While he was not officially named as one of the president’s political trial lawyers, it is difficult to ignore Giuliani’s huge role in this process.

The former mayor of New York has been in the headlines for months while defending his client and for his apparent role in the effort to force Ukraine to launch the investigation into Joe Biden.

We will see how it appears in the real judgment, of which he has said that he would like to be part.

Reuters

The case against Trump was triggered after revelations of a member of the US intelligence community emerged last fall. UU. That the president had phoned July 25 with the leader of Ukraine and incorrectly asked him to initiate an anti-corruption investigation against Democrat Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

The former vice president is among a handful of Democrats competing to face Trump later this year.

It was alleged that in exchange for the launch of such an investigation by Kiev, the White House would invite the newly elected Volodymyr Zelensky to Washington DC and raise the freeze of about $ 400 million in military aid that Congress had allocated to help to Ukraine to strengthen its defenses against Russia, amid long-term hostilities.

Donald Trump can discuss the piracy of the company at the heart of the Ukrainian scandal with Putin, says Kellyanne Conway

After the House voted almost strictly on the lines of the party to approve the two articles, the lower house voted 230-197 on abuse of power and 229-198 on obstruction of Congress, the drama was expected to move quickly to the Senate, where Republicans hold a majority and the president would expect to be acquitted.

But in a sharp show of political maneuvering, House of Representatives President Nancy Pelosi delayed sending the articles to the Senate, claiming that Republican leader Mitch McConnell had made it clear that he would not allow a fair trial and dismissed the efforts. of the Democrats to call witnesses.

Only the best news in your inbox

Even at this stage, many of the details of how the process will take place are still unclear, and on Monday night, the Democrats assigned by Ms. Pelosi to oversee the prosecution of the Trump case were still in talks with the Republicans in the Senate.

Before the senators of either party move forward to present the case against the president or try to dismiss it, the Senate will have to vote on a resolution to govern the hearing.

Republicans control chamber 53-47, so McConnell can expect considerable influence in setting the terms. In recent days, he and other party lawyers on both sides have been studying how the Senate handled the 1999 case against Bill Clinton.

On that occasion, when the Democrats controlled the camera, a total of three witnesses, including former White House intern Monica Lewinsky, gave video statements, of which extracts were reproduced. The testimony of living witnesses in the chamber was not allowed.

see more

The Senate could vote for witnesses with a simple majority. As a result, Democrats may need to persuade only four Republican senators, who are targeting people like Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, to hear from them.

On Monday, the New York Times said Trump’s legal team did not deny pressuring Ukraine to announce investigations into Biden. However, they claimed that he had the authority to maintain relations with other countries as he wished.

After Trump’s lawyers presented their legal report, the Democrats in the House responded.

They wrote: Trump President Trump argues that the Senate cannot dismiss him, even if the House demonstrates every claim in the articles of political judgment. That is a chilling statement. He is also completely wrong. “

.