Trump's accusation: the defense lawyer insists that the abuse of power is not enough to dismiss the president

One of the high profile lawyers hired by Donald Trump to defend him in the Senate trial starting this week says he will argue that abuse of power is not an impenetrable crime.

Alan Dershowitz, who has previously represented clients such as Jeffrey Epstein, Harvey Weinstein and OJ Simpson, said only “criminal” behavior should see an accused president.

Trump is accused of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Download the new Independent Premium application

Share the full story, not just the headlines

download now

Last year, the House of Representatives controlled by the Democrats concluded that he had abused his office by pressing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce investigations into political opponents, including Joe Biden, by retaining military aid and a White House meeting.

They said it also obstructed their investigation by preventing key personnel from testifying and refusing to hand over documents.

leftCreated with Sketch.

rightCreated with Sketch.

1/26 Donald Trump

Accused of abusing his office by pressing the Ukrainian president in a July phone call to help dig up Joe Biden, who may be his Democratic rival in the 2020 elections. He also believes emails removed from Hillary Clinton, a key factor In the 2016 elections, they may be in Ukraine, although it is not clear why.

EPA

2/26 The complainant

He is believed to be a CIA agent who spent time in the White House, his complaint was largely based on second and third hand accounts of the White House concerned personnel. Although this is not unusual for such complaints, Trump and his followers have taken advantage of it to imply that their information is unreliable.

He is expected to present evidence to Congress voluntarily and in secret.

Getty

03/26 The second complainant

The lawyer of the first intelligence whistleblower is also representing a second whistleblower regarding the actions of the president. Attorney Mark Zaid said that he and other lawyers on his team now represent the second person, who is said to work in the intelligence community and has first-hand knowledge that supports the claims made by the first complainant and has spoken with the intelligence community inspector. general. The second complainant has not yet submitted his own complaint, but does not need to be considered an official complainant.

Getty

04/26 Rudy Giuliani

The former mayor of New York, whose management of the aftermath of the attacks of September 11, 2001 earned him worldwide praise. As Trump’s personal lawyer, he has been trying to find compromising material about the president’s enemies in Ukraine in what some have called a “shadow” foreign policy.

In a series of eccentric appearances on television, he said that the US state department asked him to get involved. Giuliani insists that he is fighting corruption on behalf of Trump and has described himself as a “hero.”

AP

05/26 Volodymyr Zelensky

It is seen that the newly elected Ukrainian president, a former comic actor best known for playing a man who becomes president by accident, is frantically agreeing with Trump in the partial transcript of his July phone call launched by the White House.

With an insurgency backed by Russia in the east of his country, and the Crimea region taken by Vladimir Putin in 2014, Zelensky will have been eager to please his American counterpart, who had suspended vital military aid before his telephone conversation.

He says Trump did not pressure him to do the “favor” he was asked.

Zelensky appeared at an awkward press conference with Trump in New York during the United Nations general assembly, looking particularly uncomfortable when the American suggested he participate in conversations with Putin.

AFP / Getty

06/26 Mike Pence

The vice president was not in the controversial call of July to the Ukrainian president, but received a reading later.

However, Trump announced that Pence had “one or two” telephone conversations of a similar nature, dragging him into the crisis. Pence himself denies knowing of any wrongdoing and has insisted that there is no problem with Trump’s actions.

It has been speculated that Trump involved Pence as an insurance policy: if both are removed from power, the presidency would go to the president of the Democratic Chamber, Nancy Pelosi, something that no Republican would allow.

AP

26/7 Rick Perry

Trump reportedly told a Republican meeting that he made the controversial call to the Ukrainian president at the behest of his own energy secretary, Rick Perry, and that he didn’t even want to do it.

Apparently, the president said Perry wanted me to talk about liquefied natural gas, although it is not mentioned in the partial transcript of the phone call issued by the White House. It is believed that Perry will leave his post at the end of the year.

Getty

08/26 Joe Biden

The former vice president is one of the leading candidates to win the Democratic nomination, which would make him Trump’s opponent in the 2020 elections.

Trump says that Biden pressured Ukraine to fire a prosecutor who was investigating an energy company in which Biden’s son, Hunter, was on the council, refusing to release US aid until this was done.

However, the pressure to fire the prosecutor came on a broad front from Western countries. It is also believed that the company’s investigation, Burisma, had been inactive for a long time.

Reuters

09/26 Hunter Biden

Joe Biden’s son has been accused of corruption by the president due to his business in Ukraine and China. However, Trump has not yet submitted any evidence of corruption and Biden’s lawyer insists he has done nothing wrong.

AP

10/26 William Barr

The attorney general, who demonstrated his loyalty to Trump with his handling of the Mueller report, was mentioned in the Ukrainian call as someone with whom President Volodymyr Zelensky should talk about following Trump’s concerns with emails from Biden and Clinton .

Nancy Pelosi has accused Barr of being part of a “cover-up of a cover-up.”

AP

11/26 Mike Pompeo

The secretary of state initially implied that he knew little about the Ukrainian phone call, but then it was learned that he was listening at that time.

Since then, he has suggested that asking favors from foreign leaders is simply how international politics works.

Gordon Sondland testified that Pompeo was “aware” and knew what was happening in Ukraine. Pompeo has been criticized for not defending diplomats under his command when the president criticized them publicly.

AFP through Getty

12/26 Nancy Pelosi

The Democratic president of the House had long resisted calls from her own party to support a formal impeachment process against the president, apparently for fear of a violent reaction from voters. On September 24, amid reports of the call from Ukraine and the day before the White House published a partial transcript of it, she yielded and announced an investigation, saying: “The president must report. No one is about above the law. “

Getty

13/26 Adam Schiff

Democratic president of the House’s intelligence committee, one of the three committees that lead the investigation.

The Republicans criticized him for giving what he called a “parody” of the Ukrainian phone call during a hearing, with Trump and others saying he had been pretending that his condemnatory characterization was a literal reading of the phone call.

He has also been criticized for claiming that his committee had no contact with the complainant, only to discover that the intelligence agent had contacted a member of the committee staff for guidance before filing the complaint.

The Washington Post awarded Schiff a “four Pinocchio” rating, his worst rating for a dishonest statement.

Reuters

14/26 Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman

Florida-based businessmen and Republican donors Lev Parnas (pictured with Rudy Giuliani) and Igor Fruman were arrested on suspicion of violations of campaign financing at Dulles International Airport, near Washington DC, on October 9 .

Separately, the Associated Press reported that both were involved in efforts to replace the administration of the Ukrainian gas company, Naftogaz, with new bosses who would direct lucrative contracts to companies controlled by Trump’s allies. No criminal activity is suggested in these efforts.

Reuters

15/26 William Taylor

The highest-ranking US diplomat in Ukraine and the former ambassador there. As one of the first two witnesses at the impeachment public hearings, Taylor dropped an early bomb by revealing that one of his staff, later identified as the diplomat David Holmes, heard a telephone conversation in which Donald Trump could be heard asking About “investigations.” One day after asking the Ukrainian president to investigate his political enemies. Taylor expressed concern about the informed plans to withhold US aid in exchange for political defamation against Trump’s opponents and said: “It is one thing to try to take advantage of a meeting at the White House.” I thought something else is to take advantage of security assistance: security assistance for a country at war, which depends on both security assistance and the demonstration of support. “

fake images

16/26 George Kent

A state department official who appeared next to William Taylor with a bow tie that later mocked the president. He accused Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, of leading a “campaign of lies” against Marie Yovanovitch, who was forced to quit her job as a US ambassador to Ukraine for apparently hindering efforts to discredit Democrats.

fake images

17/26 Marie Yovanovich

One of the most striking witnesses to testify at public hearings, the former US ambassador to Ukraine received a strange applause upon leaving the committee room after testifying. Yovanovitch, born in Canada, was attacked on Twitter by Donald Trump while he was testifying, which gave Democrats a chance to ask him to respond. She said she found the attack “very intimidating.” Trump had already threatened her in his July 25 phone call to the Ukrainian president saying, “She’s going to go through some things.”

Yovanovich said she was “shocked, horrified and devastated” by the threat and the way she was forced to leave her job without explanation.

REUTERS

18/26 Alexander Vindman

A decorated veteran of the Iraq war and an immigrant from the former Soviet Union, Lt. Col. Vindman began his evidence with a striking statement about the freedoms the United States allowed him and his family to tell the truth to power without fear of punishment.

One of the few witnesses who really heard Trump’s call on July 25 with the Ukrainian president said the conversation seemed so inappropriate that he was forced to report it to the White House lawyer. Trump then mocked him for wearing his military uniform and insisting that his rank address him.

fake images

19/26 Jennifer Williams

Williams, a state department official who acts as an expert in Russia for Vice President Mike Pence, also heard the July 25 phone call. She testified that she found it “unusual” because she focused on domestic politics in terms of Trump asking a foreign leader to investigate his political opponents.

fake images

20/26 Kurt Volker

The former special envoy to Ukraine was one of the few people who gave evidence that he was on the list of Republican witnesses, although what he said may not have been too useful for his cause. He dismissed the idea that Joe Biden had done something corrupt, a theory spun without evidence by the president and his allies. He said he thought the United States should support Ukraine’s reforms and that the plan to find dirt in the Democrats did not serve the national interest.

fake images

21/26 Tim Morrison

An expert in the National Security Council and another witness on the Republican list. He testified that he did not believe the president had done anything illegal, but admitted that he feared it would create a political storm if it became public. He said he believed that moving the record of the controversial July 25 telephone call to a high-security server had been an innocent mistake.

fake images

22/26 Gordon Sondland

In an explosive testimony, one of the men at the center of the scandal went straight to the point in his initial testimony: “Was there a quid pro quo? Yes, “said the US ambassador to the EU, which was one of the main drivers in efforts in Ukraine to link the release of military aid with investigations into the political opponents of the president. He said everyone knew what he was happening, involving Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.The effect of his evidence is perhaps best illustrated by Trump’s reaction, which went from calling Sondland a “great American” a few weeks earlier to claim he barely knew him .

AP

23/26 Laura Cooper

Cooper, a Pentagon official, said Ukrainian officials knew that US aid was being withheld before it was made public in August, which undermines a Republican argument that there can be no quid pro quo between aid and investigations. If the Ukrainians didn’t know that. Help was withheld.

fake images

24/26 David Hale

The third highest ranking official in the state department. Hale testified about the treatment of Marie Yovanovitch and the smear campaign that culminated in her retirement from her position as US ambassador to Ukraine. He said: “I think she should have been able to remain in the position and continue doing the outstanding work.”

EPA

25/26 Fiona Hill

Possibly the most confident and self-witnessing witness in the public hearings phase, the former NSC Russia expert, born in Durham, began warning Republicans not to repeat the conspiracy theories backed by the Kremlin. With a distinctive Northeast English accent, Dr. Hill continued to describe how she had argued with Gordon Sondland about her interference in Ukrainian affairs until she realized that while she and her colleagues were focused on national security, Sondland was ” involved in an errand domestic policy. ”

She said: “I said:” Ambassador Sondland, Gordon, this is going to explode. “And here we are.”

AP

26/26 David Holmes

The Ukrainian-based diplomat described being in a restaurant in Kiev with Gordon Sondland while the latter phoned Donald Trump. Holmes said he could hear the president on the other side of the line, because his voice was so “strong and distinctive” and because Sondland had to keep the phone away from his ear, asking about “investigations” and if the Ukrainian president would . cooperate.

REUTERS

1/26 Donald Trump

Accused of abusing his office by pressing the Ukrainian president in a July phone call to help dig up Joe Biden, who may be his Democratic rival in the 2020 elections. He also believes emails removed from Hillary Clinton, a key factor In the 2016 elections, they may be in Ukraine, although it is not clear why.

EPA

2/26 The complainant

He is believed to be a CIA agent who spent time in the White House, his complaint was largely based on second and third hand accounts of the White House concerned personnel. Although this is not unusual for such complaints, Trump and his followers have taken advantage of it to imply that their information is unreliable.

He is expected to present evidence to Congress voluntarily and in secret.

Getty

03/26 The second complainant

The lawyer of the first intelligence whistleblower is also representing a second whistleblower regarding the actions of the president. Attorney Mark Zaid said that he and other lawyers on his team now represent the second person, who is said to work in the intelligence community and has first-hand knowledge that supports the claims made by the first complainant and has spoken with the intelligence community inspector. general. The second complainant has not yet submitted his own complaint, but does not need to be considered an official complainant.

Getty

04/26 Rudy Giuliani

The former mayor of New York, whose management of the aftermath of the attacks of September 11, 2001 earned him worldwide praise. As Trump’s personal lawyer, he has been trying to find compromising material about the president’s enemies in Ukraine in what some have called a “shadow” foreign policy.

In a series of eccentric appearances on television, he said that the US state department asked him to get involved. Giuliani insists that he is fighting corruption on behalf of Trump and has described himself as a “hero.”

AP

05/26 Volodymyr Zelensky

It is seen that the newly elected Ukrainian president, a former comic actor best known for playing a man who becomes president by accident, is frantically agreeing with Trump in the partial transcript of his July phone call launched by the White House.

With an insurgency backed by Russia in the east of his country, and the Crimea region taken by Vladimir Putin in 2014, Zelensky will have been eager to please his American counterpart, who had suspended vital military aid before his telephone conversation.

He says Trump did not pressure him to do the “favor” he was asked.

Zelensky appeared at an awkward press conference with Trump in New York during the United Nations general assembly, looking particularly uncomfortable when the American suggested he participate in conversations with Putin.

AFP / Getty

06/26 Mike Pence

The vice president was not in the controversial call of July to the Ukrainian president, but received a reading later.

However, Trump announced that Pence had “one or two” telephone conversations of a similar nature, dragging him into the crisis. Pence himself denies knowing of any wrongdoing and has insisted that there is no problem with Trump’s actions.

It has been speculated that Trump involved Pence as an insurance policy: if both are removed from power, the presidency would go to the president of the Democratic Chamber, Nancy Pelosi, something that no Republican would allow.

AP

26/7 Rick Perry

Trump reportedly told a Republican meeting that he made the controversial call to the Ukrainian president at the behest of his own energy secretary, Rick Perry, and that he didn’t even want to do it.

Apparently, the president said Perry wanted me to talk about liquefied natural gas, although it is not mentioned in the partial transcript of the phone call issued by the White House. It is believed that Perry will leave his post at the end of the year.

Getty

08/26 Joe Biden

The former vice president is one of the leading candidates to win the Democratic nomination, which would make him Trump’s opponent in the 2020 elections.

Trump says that Biden pressured Ukraine to fire a prosecutor who was investigating an energy company in which Biden’s son, Hunter, was on the council, refusing to release US aid until this was done.

However, the pressure to fire the prosecutor came on a broad front from Western countries. It is also believed that the company’s investigation, Burisma, had been inactive for a long time.

Reuters

09/26 Hunter Biden

Joe Biden’s son has been accused of corruption by the president due to his business in Ukraine and China. However, Trump has not yet submitted any evidence of corruption and Biden’s lawyer insists he has done nothing wrong.

AP

10/26 William Barr

The attorney general, who demonstrated his loyalty to Trump with his handling of the Mueller report, was mentioned in the Ukrainian call as someone with whom President Volodymyr Zelensky should talk about following Trump’s concerns with emails from Biden and Clinton .

Nancy Pelosi has accused Barr of being part of a “cover-up of a cover-up.”

AP

11/26 Mike Pompeo

The secretary of state initially implied that he knew little about the Ukrainian phone call, but then it was learned that he was listening at that time.

Since then, he has suggested that asking favors from foreign leaders is simply how international politics works.

Gordon Sondland testified that Pompeo was “aware” and knew what was happening in Ukraine. Pompeo has been criticized for not defending diplomats under his command when the president criticized them publicly.

AFP through Getty

12/26 Nancy Pelosi

The Democratic president of the House had long resisted calls from her own party to support a formal impeachment process against the president, apparently for fear of a violent reaction from voters. On September 24, amid reports of the call from Ukraine and the day before the White House published a partial transcript of it, she yielded and announced an investigation, saying: “The president must report. No one is about above the law. “

Getty

13/26 Adam Schiff

Democratic president of the House’s intelligence committee, one of the three committees that lead the investigation.

The Republicans criticized him for giving what he called a “parody” of the Ukrainian phone call during a hearing, with Trump and others saying he had been pretending that his condemnatory characterization was a literal reading of the phone call.

He has also been criticized for claiming that his committee had no contact with the complainant, only to discover that the intelligence agent had contacted a member of the committee staff for guidance before filing the complaint.

The Washington Post awarded Schiff a “four Pinocchio” rating, his worst rating for a dishonest statement.

Reuters

14/26 Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman

Florida-based businessmen and Republican donors Lev Parnas (pictured with Rudy Giuliani) and Igor Fruman were arrested on suspicion of violations of campaign financing at Dulles International Airport, near Washington DC, on October 9 .

Separately, the Associated Press reported that both were involved in efforts to replace the administration of the Ukrainian gas company, Naftogaz, with new bosses who would direct lucrative contracts to companies controlled by Trump’s allies. No criminal activity is suggested in these efforts.

Reuters

15/26 William Taylor

The highest-ranking US diplomat in Ukraine and the former ambassador there. As one of the first two witnesses at the impeachment public hearings, Taylor dropped an early bomb by revealing that one of his staff, later identified as the diplomat David Holmes, heard a telephone conversation in which Donald Trump could be heard asking About “investigations.” One day after asking the Ukrainian president to investigate his political enemies. Taylor expressed concern about the informed plans to withhold US aid in exchange for political defamation against Trump’s opponents and said: “It is one thing to try to take advantage of a meeting at the White House.” I thought something else is to take advantage of security assistance: security assistance for a country at war, which depends on both security assistance and the demonstration of support. “

fake images

16/26 George Kent

A state department official who appeared next to William Taylor with a bow tie that later mocked the president. He accused Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, of leading a “campaign of lies” against Marie Yovanovitch, who was forced to quit her job as a US ambassador to Ukraine for apparently hindering efforts to discredit Democrats.

fake images

17/26 Marie Yovanovich

One of the most striking witnesses to testify at public hearings, the former US ambassador to Ukraine received a strange applause upon leaving the committee room after testifying. Yovanovitch, born in Canada, was attacked on Twitter by Donald Trump while he was testifying, which gave Democrats a chance to ask him to respond. She said she found the attack “very intimidating.” Trump had already threatened her in his July 25 phone call to the Ukrainian president saying, “She’s going to go through some things.”

Yovanovich said she was “shocked, horrified and devastated” by the threat and the way she was forced to leave her job without explanation.

REUTERS

18/26 Alexander Vindman

A decorated veteran of the Iraq war and an immigrant from the former Soviet Union, Lt. Col. Vindman began his evidence with a striking statement about the freedoms the United States allowed him and his family to tell the truth to power without fear of punishment.

One of the few witnesses who really heard Trump’s call on July 25 with the Ukrainian president said the conversation seemed so inappropriate that he was forced to report it to the White House lawyer. Trump then mocked him for wearing his military uniform and insisting that his rank address him.

fake images

19/26 Jennifer Williams

Williams, a state department official who acts as an expert in Russia for Vice President Mike Pence, also heard the July 25 phone call. She testified that she found it “unusual” because she focused on domestic politics in terms of Trump asking a foreign leader to investigate his political opponents.

fake images

20/26 Kurt Volker

The former special envoy to Ukraine was one of the few people who gave evidence that he was on the list of Republican witnesses, although what he said may not have been too useful for his cause. He dismissed the idea that Joe Biden had done something corrupt, a theory spun without evidence by the president and his allies. He said he thought the United States should support Ukraine’s reforms and that the plan to find dirt in the Democrats did not serve the national interest.

fake images

21/26 Tim Morrison

An expert in the National Security Council and another witness on the Republican list. He testified that he did not believe the president had done anything illegal, but admitted that he feared it would create a political storm if it became public. He said he believed that moving the record of the controversial July 25 telephone call to a high-security server had been an innocent mistake.

fake images

22/26 Gordon Sondland

In an explosive testimony, one of the men at the center of the scandal went straight to the point in his initial testimony: “Was there a quid pro quo? Yes, “said the US ambassador to the EU, which was one of the main drivers in efforts in Ukraine to link the release of military aid with investigations into the political opponents of the president. He said everyone knew what he was happening, involving Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.The effect of his evidence is perhaps best illustrated by Trump’s reaction, which went from calling Sondland a “great American” a few weeks earlier to claim he barely knew him .

AP

23/26 Laura Cooper

Cooper, a Pentagon official, said Ukrainian officials knew that US aid was being withheld before it was made public in August, which undermines a Republican argument that there can be no quid pro quo between aid and investigations. If the Ukrainians didn’t know that. Help was withheld.

fake images

24/26 David Hale

The third highest ranking official in the state department. Hale testified about the treatment of Marie Yovanovitch and the smear campaign that culminated in her retirement from her position as US ambassador to Ukraine. He said: “I think she should have been able to remain in the position and continue doing the outstanding work.”

EPA

25/26 Fiona Hill

Possibly the most confident and self-witnessing witness in the public hearings phase, the former NSC Russia expert, born in Durham, began warning Republicans not to repeat the conspiracy theories backed by the Kremlin. With a distinctive Northeast English accent, Dr. Hill continued to describe how she had argued with Gordon Sondland about her interference in Ukrainian affairs until she realized that while she and her colleagues were focused on national security, Sondland was ” involved in an errand domestic policy. ”

She said: “I said:” Ambassador Sondland, Gordon, this is going to explode. “And here we are.”

AP

26/26 David Holmes

The Ukrainian-based diplomat described being in a restaurant in Kiev with Gordon Sondland while the latter phoned Donald Trump. Holmes said he could hear the president on the other side of the line, because his voice was so “strong and distinctive” and because Sondland had to keep the phone away from his ear, asking about “investigations” and if the Ukrainian president would . cooperate.

REUTERS

The president insists that he has done nothing wrong and that the case against him is a Democratic ploy to prevent him from winning re-election in November.

This week, the Senate will begin a trial triggered by the recall. Si bien en teoría podría ser destituido de su cargo, se espera que la mayoría republicana en la cámara alta lo absuelva.

read more

Dershowitz fue nombrado el viernes como uno de varios expertos legales de alto perfil agregados al equipo de defensa de Trump, junto con Kenneth Starr, el abogado especial que dirigió la investigación de juicio político contra el presidente Bill Clinton a fines de la década de 1990.

Le dijo al programa Estado de la Unión de CNN: “Voy a abogar contra la destitución de este presidente con base en los criterios constitucionales”.

Dershowitz citó al juez Benjamin Curtis, quien defendió al presidente Andrew Johnson durante su juicio político en 1868, al argumentar que se requiere una “conducta criminal”, un argumento que, según dijo, prevaleció para destituir al decimoséptimo presidente de los Estados Unidos.

El profesor emérito de Derecho de Harvard le dijo a CNN: “Haré ese argumento como abogado en nombre del equipo de defensa del presidente contra la destitución”.

Solo las mejores noticias en tu bandeja de entrada

see more

En declaraciones a ABC esta semana, dijo que Trump debería ser absuelto incluso si su comportamiento era incorrecto. “Si las acusaciones no son impecables, entonces este juicio debería resultar en una absolución, independientemente de si la conducta es considerada por usted o por mí o por los votantes. Eso es un problema para los votantes”.

Sin embargo, Adam Schiff, quien lidera el caso contra Trump por los demócratas, calificó la posición de “absurda”.

Él le dijo a This Week: “Tenías que ir muy lejos de la corriente principal para encontrar a alguien que hiciera ese argumento. Tenías que dejar el ámbito de los expertos en derecho constitucional e ir a abogados de defensa penal.

“La lógica de esa posición absurda que ahora está siendo adoptada por el presidente es que podría regalar el estado de Alaska, podría suspender la ejecución de sanciones a Rusia por interferir en las últimas elecciones, para inducir o forzar a Rusia a interferir en la próxima. “.

.