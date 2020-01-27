Trump's accusation: John Bolton says that in the draft of the book, the president wanted to freeze Ukraine's help until he launched Biden's investigation

John Bolton said that Donald Trump told him last summer that he wanted to continue freezing military aid to Ukraine until he agreed to launch an investigation into Joe Biden and his son.

According to reports, the former national security has made the claim in a manuscript not yet published, which is currently making the rounds in Washington DC, and a copy of which has been sent to the White House for a background investigation.

The New York Times said that in the document, which does not quote directly, Bolton, a national security hawk, reveals in the space of dozens of pages how the scandal of Ukraine developed, until he left the administration in September.

Download the new Independent Premium application

Share the full story, not just the headlines

download now

He said that in August, the president told him that he wanted to continue freezing almost $ 400 million in security assistance to Ukraine that had been assigned by Congress to help Kiev face the threat of Russia, until he announced that he was investigating the allegations of Corruption related to the former vice president and his son.

The details of the manuscript emerged when Trump’s lawyers will continue to defend the president, as the Senate considers two articles of political trial approved last year by the House of Representatives.

leftCreated with Sketch.

rightCreated with Sketch.

1/6 Alan Dershowitz

Dershowitz is a controversial American lawyer best known to high-profile clients he has defended successfully.

Those clients have included OJ Simpson, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

An old Harvard Law associate told New Yorker Dershowitz “he delights in taking positions that ultimately are not only controversial, but almost indefensible.”

Getty

2/6 Ken Starr

Starr became a household name in the 1990s as the independent lawyer who led the investigation that led to the dismissal of Bill Clinton.

That investigation began as a look at a real estate scandal known as Whitewater, and eventually led to a political trial after Clinton lied under oath about having an affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

AP

6/6 Jay Sekulow

Sekulow is the president’s personal lawyer for a long time and now a personal lawyer in the White House.

He has been accused by former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas of being “aware” during the Ukrainian scandal.

Getty

4/6 Pam Bondi

Bondi is the former Florida attorney general and has long supported the president.

He made a name in Florida for adopting hyper-partisan positions on issues and his fondness for advertising.

It is likely to be a prominent public figure during the trial.

AFP / Getty

5/6 Pat Cipollone

Cipollone is the White House lawyer and directs the president’s defense team.

Getty

6/6 Rudy Giuliani

While he was not officially named as one of the president’s political trial lawyers, it is difficult to ignore Giuliani’s huge role in this process.

The former mayor of New York has been in the headlines for months while defending his client and for his apparent role in the effort to force Ukraine to launch the investigation into Joe Biden.

We will see how it appears in the real judgment, of which he has said that he would like to be part.

Reuters

1/6 Alan Dershowitz

Dershowitz is a controversial American lawyer best known to high-profile clients he has defended successfully.

Those clients have included OJ Simpson, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

An old Harvard Law associate told New Yorker Dershowitz “he delights in taking positions that ultimately are not only controversial, but almost indefensible.”

Getty

2/6 Ken Starr

Starr became a household name in the 1990s as the independent lawyer who led the investigation that led to the dismissal of Bill Clinton.

That investigation began as a look at a real estate scandal known as Whitewater, and eventually led to a political trial after Clinton lied under oath about having an affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

AP

6/6 Jay Sekulow

Sekulow is the president’s personal lawyer for a long time and now a personal lawyer in the White House.

He has been accused by former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas of being “aware” during the Ukrainian scandal.

Getty

4/6 Pam Bondi

Bondi is the former Florida attorney general and has long supported the president.

He made a name in Florida for adopting hyper-partisan positions on issues and his fondness for advertising.

It is likely to be a prominent public figure during the trial.

AFP / Getty

5/6 Pat Cipollone

Cipollone is the White House lawyer and directs the president’s defense team.

Getty

6/6 Rudy Giuliani

While he was not officially named as one of the president’s political trial lawyers, it is difficult to ignore Giuliani’s huge role in this process.

The former mayor of New York has been in the headlines for months while defending his client and for his apparent role in the effort to force Ukraine to launch the investigation into Joe Biden.

We will see how it appears in the real judgment, of which he has said that he would like to be part.

Reuters

Bolton’s comments, apparently undermining the president’s claim that military aid was not linked to a quid pro quo, have the power to be especially harmful given Bolton’s status as someone who until recently was at the heart of the foreign police of the Trump administration. world.

You can also explain why Trump and the Republicans have tried not to let Bolton testify, and why the Democrats are so eager to hear from him.

Last week, Mt Trump told reporters that he didn’t want Bolton to testify and said that even if he simply spoke publicly, it could damage national security.

The former senior Obama advisor says voters’ lack of interest in Trump’s impeachment is “chilling”

“The problem with John is that it is a national security problem,” Trump said in Davos, Switzerland. “He knows some of my thoughts. He knows what I think about the leaders. What happens if it reveals what I think about a certain leader and is not very positive? “

He added: “It will make the job very difficult.” The manuscript apparently also states that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo privately admitted to Bolton that there was no basis for the claims of Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, that the US ambassador. UU. to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.

Only the best news in your inbox

Pompeo recently broke out before a journalist when he was pressured that he owed an apology to Ms. Yovanovitch. She was retired early and testified before the House, she was intimidated by the comments made on her by Trump and Giuliani.

More continues …

.