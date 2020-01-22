The “basement of Adam Schiff” was once again the center of attention of the accusation when the senators began a trial that will decide whether Donald Trump becomes the first president to be dismissed.

Trump mocked for months of what is officially known as a Sensitive Shared Information Center, or SCIF, where Democrats and House Republicans for weeks at the end of last year heard from current and former Trump administration officials about what the president wanted Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky during a July 25 telephone conversation.

Now the most famous safe space in the world, the president described the room on the lower floor of the Capitol Visitor Center designed to allow administration officials and politicians of both parties to discuss highly classified state secrets while the Chamber held its Investigation as a den of bleak pranks by Schiff and his fellow House Democrats.

White House officials and Republican lawmakers backed him, describing the room built with funds approved by Democratic and Republican members alike as a “dungeon” and a “basement bunker.” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham last year called Schiff nothing more than a “basement blogger.”

But everyone was following his Trump signals. The transformation, at least in conservative circles, of a room designed to safeguard the national security of the United States into a hotbed of partisanship and the anti-Trump movement is simply the latest example of how the president has brought his unique marketing brand to felling and burning to the Oval Office.

White House attorney Pat Cipollone borrowed his client’s strategy of trying to use the basement location of the safe room to describe it as the perfect space for Democrats to continue trying to expel the businessman and former television star. of the executive mansion.

Cipollone praised his boss for ordering the release of his July 25 call with the Ukrainian president, saying “how is that transparency?” (The White House document itself, however, notes that it is simply a summary of the call and not a literal transcript. Trump and his substitutes continue to falsely call it a transcript.)

Then, the main White House lawyer was filled with Trump, saying that Schiff oversaw his part of the investigation of the Democrats “in a basement of the House of Representatives.”

“He was banned from attending the president. The president was not allowed to have a lawyer present,” Cipollone said in the Senate. “In any other political trial process, the president received minimal due process. Nothing here. Not even Schiff’s Republican colleagues were admitted to the SCIF.”

With the last statement, Mr. Cipollone echoed his client in another way: he made a false statement. The Washington Post Fact Checker staff concluded that Trump delivered or tweeted 16,241 false or misleading statements during the first three years of his term.

The transcripts of the closed door sessions of the Intelligence Committee with current and former Trump administration officials, as well as the video hours that show them entering, show that some House Republicans joined Schiff in the safe room of the basement.

