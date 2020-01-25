Trump's accusation: based on attacks and half-truths, the president's defense strategy is that of Donald

Senators heard the outlines of a political trial defense strategy on Saturday that promises to be vintage Donald Trump: bold, personal, in the attack, and always thinking of his re-election attempt.

Moments after Trump’s defense team began his case, the tone of the trial changed. They spoke in more pointed tones, sometimes almost repeating Trump’s tweets and lines of fire at political demonstrations, official events and about the loud buzz of Marine One in the South Lawn of the White House on the whole issue. The lawyers discussed issues unrelated to the impeachment articles that House Democrats approved at the end of last year, and echoed the president attacking an intelligence community officer whose complaint about his actions towards Ukraine sparked the whole affair. of the destitution.

“The president’s lawyers are working for a man who believes that the best defense is a good crime,” William Galston, who worked for the Bill Clinton White House, told The Independent.

From the remaining two days of the defense team’s time, Galston expects more of the same: “I would expect many attacks against witnesses, whistleblowers, House Democrats and Bidens, along with the argument that what the president did does not approach the grounds for dismissal. “

Legal experts quickly pounced when Patrick Philbin, the president’s deputy lawyer, suggested that the complainant did not act for national security reasons, but for alleged political bias.

1/6 Alan Dershowitz

Dershowitz is a controversial American lawyer best known to high-profile clients he has defended successfully.

Those clients have included OJ Simpson, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

An old Harvard Law associate told New Yorker Dershowitz “he delights in taking positions that ultimately are not only controversial, but almost indefensible.”

Getty

2/6 Ken Starr

Starr became a household name in the 1990s as the independent lawyer who led the investigation that led to the dismissal of Bill Clinton.

That investigation began as a look at a real estate scandal known as Whitewater, and eventually led to a political trial after Clinton lied under oath about having an affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

AP

6/6 Jay Sekulow

Sekulow is the president’s personal lawyer for a long time and now a personal lawyer in the White House.

He has been accused by former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas of being “aware” during the Ukrainian scandal.

Getty

4/6 Pam Bondi

Bondi is the former Florida attorney general and has long supported the president.

He made a name in Florida for adopting hyper-partisan positions on issues and his fondness for advertising.

It is likely to be a prominent public figure during the trial.

AFP / Getty

5/6 Pat Cipollone

Cipollone is the White House lawyer and directs the president’s defense team.

Getty

6/6 Rudy Giuliani

While he was not officially named as one of the president’s political trial lawyers, it is difficult to ignore Giuliani’s huge role in this process.

The former mayor of New York has been in the headlines for months while defending his client and for his apparent role in the effort to force Ukraine to launch the investigation into Joe Biden.

We will see how it appears in the real judgment, of which he has said that he would like to be part.

Reuters

“Nothing about the whistleblower (even prejudices if there is one) is important. He told the police about the robbery of a bank. The tip is not related to the evidence collected during the investigation proving the crime. This is just a big false clue. Don don’t get distracted, “Joyce White Vance, former United States prosecutor tweeted.

Since the House Democrats opened their political trial investigation last October, Trump accused them of trying to overthrow their presidency because they “know” they can’t defeat him in November. His lawyers on Saturday did not waste time in making the Senate political trial trial both about the upcoming elections and the charges the president faces.

A White House lawyer, sometimes encouraged, Pat Cipollone, accused the Democratic managers of “asking him to break all the ballots in this country,” and added: “I don’t think they spent a minute of their 24 hours talking to you. about the consequences of that for our country. “

The tactic was Mr. Trump of the time. That is because the president often takes a change imposed against him and turns it over to an opponent. House Democrats spent the last three days telling senators that he was out to steal an election. So Mr. Cipollone did what his boss would do: he accused them of the same.

The chief White House lawyer returned to Trump’s tactic while concluding Saturday’s rare session. With his client accused of a charge of abuse of power, Cipollone projected the same crime on the 100 senators who will decide Trump’s fate.

“We ask you out of respect to think if what you have heard would really suggest to someone else that it would be an abuse of completely irresponsible power to do what they are asked to do: stop the elections.” said. “Interfere in an election. And get the president of the United States out of the vote. Let people decide for themselves.”

Mark Rom, a professor of public policy at Georgetown University and a former congressional assistant, described the case and approached the defense team “perfectly predictable.”

“Trump’s defense seeks to deny, disguise, discredit and reject any suggestion that Trump has acted inappropriately in his conduct with Ukraine,” Rom said when closing Saturday’s session. “The relevant jury is not, in fact, the Senate. It is President Trump and the voters who support him.”

Another favorite Trump tactic that his legal team deployed on Saturday was using certain words over and over again. The president has done the same since he took office, making words and phrases like “fake news” part of the national vocabulary and doubting that the media are even more common.

The White House deputy director, Michael Purpura, spoke for almost half an hour, trying to destroy the case of House Democrats. He accused them of collecting evidence and excluding information that would “exonerate” Trump.

That is a word that the president used last year after the publication of the electoral interference report of former special advisor Robert Mueller. The former FBI director did not “exonerate” Trump, but that did not stop him from using the word again and again.

Then there were the attempts of Trump’s lawyers to distance his client from some of the key witnesses who gave a condemnatory testimony against him during the impeachment process of the House.

“Most of the Democratic witnesses have never talked to the president at all,” Purpura told the senators. That closely resembled Trump’s claims, even when there is evidence to the contrary, that he does not know someone who can create political or legal ardor.

Jay Sekulow, one of Trump’s lawyers, raised Mueller’s report and said time and again that he could not prove that the 2016 Trump campaign organization “colluded” with Russia to gain an edge over Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

The findings of the Mueller report have nothing to do with the Ukraine issue, which makes Sekulow’s inclusion confusing. However, it doesn’t matter, because it surely pleased his client: Trump still gets Mueller’s report almost weekly.

The president often describes himself as a single executive director, claiming that his “United States first” approach has produced a series of achievements, trade agreements and deceased terrorist leaders that his predecessors did not have the impulse to carry out. Sekulow’s argument about his clients’ actions towards Ukraine was as blunt as it was simple: Trump’s approach was new “but the president did nothing wrong.”

“Not agreeing with the president’s decision on foreign policy issues and the advice he will take is not an impeccable crime at all,” said Sekulow. If I had played the exit song of Trump’s political rally, “You can’t always get what you want” from The Rolling Stones, it would have been appropriate.

At the White House, the press office called a “cover” about 20 minutes after Trump’s lawyers began exposing his case. That means the group of journalists responsible for tracking their movements and statements on Saturday were fired. The first “cover” was a sign that the president would not depart from the television coverage of his own defense.

Probably feeling that his client was watching, they opted to go directly to the chairman of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, who closed the case of House Democrats on Friday night describing Trump as a corrupt king It should be quickly expelled from the Oval Office.

To a degree that surely pleased Trump, Purpura played a video clip of Schiff’s now infamous parody last year of the July 25 president’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Although the president of the Intelligence Chamber directed his hyperbolic version of the talk, based on a summary prepared by the White House, saying that his parody was “in many words,” Trump has used it to rhetorically hit the man he calls “Shifty Schiff.” “

“That is not the evidence. That is false,” said Purpura about Schiff’s satire. “Let’s continue with the evidence.”

The same “transcript” of Trump and Zelensky’s call to the White House also played an important role in the presentation of the defense team.

Purple and the company echoed Trump by stating that the document is a “real transcript” of the conversation. However, the same document prepared by the White House states that “it is not a literal version” of the Trump-Zelensky conversation. It doesn’t matter to the defense team, however. If the boss says it is a transcript, they will too.

His strategy seems as much on the day of the elections in nine months as the final votes of the Senate on the two articles of political judgment in the coming days. So, as Rom from Georgetown pointed out, affirming that the summary of the call is a word-for-word “transcript” that Democrats have twisted should help keep Trump’s conservative political base motivated to get to his polling place in November.

However, rough waters could still be ahead for the defense team.

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, of New York, wasted little time finding a group or reporters and television cameras in the Capitol after the presentation of Trump’s team. With a smile, he argued that the president’s lawyers inadvertently made the case of Senate Democrats over witnesses for them. This is because lawyers criticized Democratic managers for neglecting this and that during their case presentation; Schumer said that any hole in the case of his party could be covered by new witnesses and documents.

The legal team has two days to come up with a compelling argument about another potentially problematic claim, Galston said.

“The defense team is on notice” because their next claim that “you cannot accuse / remove without a real crime,” he said, “will have a cold reception, even among some of the president’s supporters.”

