Trump's accusation: As the Senate trial progresses, the president focuses on Sanders and Biden

Donald Trump turned in his re-election attempt on Thursday night when Democrats in the House of Representatives occupied the floor of the Senate arguing his conviction and expulsion.

The chairman of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, reproduced videos of the testimony of current and former Trump administration officials that implicate the president in a pressure campaign aimed at convincing Ukrainian officials to investigate their principal Democratic rivals. He said bluntly that “Donald Trump put himself first” and about the interests of the United States.

The California Democrat who is mocked by the nickname “Shifty” called for investigations that Trump and his assistants wanted Ukraine to launch were “improper” and “inappropriate” and “incorrect.”

But as Schiff was saying that these “wanted investigations were not about anything other than the political gain of Donald Trump,” the president was aboard the Air Force One focused on the main Democratic presidential candidates.

There is no evidence that the seven Democratic political trial managers have convinced 20 Senate Republicans to vote with the minority party to condemn and dismiss Trump.

1/6 Alan Dershowitz

Dershowitz is a controversial American lawyer best known to high-profile clients he has defended successfully.

Those clients have included OJ Simpson, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

An old Harvard Law associate told New Yorker Dershowitz “he delights in taking positions that ultimately are not only controversial, but almost indefensible.”

Getty

2/6 Ken Starr

Starr became a household name in the 1990s as the independent lawyer who led the investigation that led to the dismissal of Bill Clinton.

That investigation began as a look at a real estate scandal known as Whitewater, and eventually led to the impeachment after Clinton lied under oath about having an affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

AP

6/6 Jay Sekulow

Sekulow is the president’s personal lawyer for a long time and now a personal lawyer in the White House.

He has been accused by former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas of being “aware” during the Ukrainian scandal.

Getty

4/6 Pam Bondi

Bondi is the former Florida attorney general and has long supported the president.

He made a name in Florida for adopting hyper-partisan positions on issues and his fondness for advertising.

It is likely to be a prominent public figure during the trial.

AFP / Getty

5/6 Pat Cipollone

Cipollone is the White House lawyer and directs the president’s defense team.

Getty

6/6 Rudy Giuliani

While he was not officially named as one of the president’s political trial lawyers, it is difficult to ignore Giuliani’s huge role in this process.

The former mayor of New York has been in the headlines for months while defending his client and for his apparent role in the effort to force Ukraine to launch the investigation into Joe Biden.

We will see how it appears in the real judgment, of which he has said that he would like to be part.

Reuters

While flying to one of his Florida golf resorts for a Republican Party event, Trump was in full campaign in chief mode.

Aiming at two of the top Democratic candidates, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden, the president tried to discredit both candidates.

“Crazy Bernie takes the lead in the Democratic primary, but it seems the Democrats will never let him win!” he wrote, keeping alive his claim that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and those who aligned with her blocked Sanders to capture the party’s nomination in 2016.

Although he recently expressed public surprise at Sanders’ recent increase in polls in early voting states like Iowa, the president has long said he believes Biden will be his enemy of general elections. So he also looked for the former Delaware senator.

“Can Sleepy Joe stumble at the finish line?” Trump, 73, said, using another mocking nickname to suggest that Biden, 77, is too old to be the 46th commander in chief.

Despite the president’s bravado, recent polls suggest that the Senate’s political trial may be influencing his re-election career.

For example, a CNN survey published on Wednesday put Biden ahead of him by 9 percentage points in a hypothetical one-to-one national race. The same survey gave Sanders a national advantage of 7 points.

Those are wider margins than another survey published nine days before. That IBD / TIPP survey showed that Trump was behind Biden for 2 points and Sanders for only one point; both are within the margin of error of that survey.

.