Trump’s 2020 message will be pretty cheerful – Mother Jones

David Brooks notices a change in the pitch of Donald Trump:

Trump has cleverly redesigned the elections. I understand why Nancy Pelosi messed up his State of the Union speech. It was the most effective speech of the Trump presidency. In 2016, Trump conducted a dark, fear-driven “American massacre” campaign. His conference speech in 2016 was all about crime, violence and threats. The theme of this week’s speech was especially cheerful ‘Morning in America’.

I don’t know if he can keep this tone, because unlike Ronald Reagan he is not an optimistic, generous person. But if he can, and he can keep his ideology, this message can resonate even with people who don’t like him.

This is nothing surprising. All the while, Trump’s obvious strategy was to win and go home. That is, whatever the reality is, simply saying time and again that things have changed during his three years as president and America is great again. The economy is the best it has ever been. Our army is stronger than ever. We are respected worldwide. Nobody benefits from us on the trade anymore. NATO pays. It is OK to say ‘Merry Christmas’ again. Etc.¹

Can Trump maintain this? Of course he can. That’s because nothing changes. The theme of Trump is and always has been that things are terrible when he is not the boss and great when he is the boss. We are now just seeing the second half of this.

E Reality: the economy is about the same as during the last years of Obama. The army is also about the same. Most of our allies think we have gone crazy and are just holding their collective breath until we reach our senses and choose a normal person as president. We have made no significant progress in the trade, and what progress we have made is all we could have had immediately if Trump had not inflated TPP on his third day at the office. NATO started paying when Obama was president. It was always OK to say Merry Christmas.