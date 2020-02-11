Trump withdraws the appointment of a former U.S. lawyer who oversaw Stone’s law enforcement from the Treasury Department

President Donald Trump abruptly withdrew Tuesday’s appointment of Jessie Liu, the former U.S. attorney who oversaw Roger Stone’s prosecutor’s office, to serve as the Treasury’s top executive, three sources told CNN.

Liu’s nomination was canceled on the same day that the four federal prosecutors who successfully brought Stone to court withdrew their involvement after senior Justice Department officials intervened by reducing the government-recommended sentence against Stone.

Liu was appointed Minister of Finance for Terrorism and Financial Crimes in December. Previously, she headed the U.S. law firm, which oversaw the persecution and sentencing of Trump’s longtime political advisor until Attorney General William Barr replaced her last month. She also led the team that worked on convicting Trump’s former deputy campaign manager, Rick Gates.

Her office took over many of the key ongoing cases of Robert Müller’s special investigation, and also dealt with the politically charged case of former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe – a common target of Trump’s anger. (McCabe is a CNN employee.) This office is now managed by Tim Shea, a close adviser to Barr.

A Tuesday source did not reject the idea that the nomination withdrawal was linked to developments in Stone’s case. Liu’s confirmation hearing was scheduled for Thursday before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Development.

She was informed Tuesday that the White House had withdrawn the nomination after two sources.

The revoked nomination, coupled with the mass prosecutor’s withdrawal on Tuesday, triggered a breathtaking cascade of developments that started on Monday. Prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney General’s Office, who are serving on the Department of Justice, wrote in a file Monday that a judge should sentence Stone to seven to nine years in prison after he was convicted last year on seven charges that resulted from Müller’s investigation. including lying to Congress and manipulating witnesses.

Trump sneaked into Twitter overnight on Tuesday, calling it a “terrible and very unfair situation.”

“The real crimes were on the other side because nothing happened to them. I cannot allow this judicial error! Trump said. On Tuesday afternoon, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that he hadn’t asked the Justice Department to change the recommendation.

A senior Justice Department official announced by Tuesday midday that the prosecutor’s original condemnation recommendation, which was sent to a judge and signed by the Office’s chief prosecutor, had not been communicated to the Department of Justice’s leadership.

“The department was shocked by the recommendation to convict,” the official told CNN. “The department believes that the recommendation is extreme, exaggerated, and unrelated to Stone’s offenses.”

In the revised sentencing recommendation filed on Tuesday afternoon, prosecutors demanded that Stone continue to be sentenced to prison, but said that this was “far less” than the office had requested the day before. The prosecutor declined to say how much time Stone should spend in prison.

The rapid development of the case raised questions about the independence of the Justice Department from political pressure and prompted the Congress Democrats to ask the Inspector General of the Justice Department to investigate.

Ultimately, the presiding judge will have the final say on Stone’s judgment.

Channing Phillips, Liu’s predecessor as a US attorney in DC, called the developments “deeply worrying” on Tuesday.

“Without knowing all the details, the mere fact that all four prosecutors have been reported to have withdrawn from the case indicates improper interference by senior officials at the DOJ or elsewhere,” Philips said in a statement.

“While it is not uncommon for an USAO to contact the central judiciary on such important issues (in fact, this is required in certain matters), it is unprecedented for an USAO to dramatically change its sentence after its memorandum has been submitted if it is not available Circumstances or facts have changed, ”he continued. “You simply cannot reconcile the two condemnation memos submitted by the USAO.”

