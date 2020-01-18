A White House source speaking to Donald Trump has regularly said that the president appeared “distracted” by the impeachment trial which begins Tuesday, telling people around him on Friday night in Mar-a-Lago that he ” can’t understand why “. he is dismissed. “

“Why are they doing this to me,” the source repeatedly said, citing Trump.

Trump has told his associates and allies around him that he wants a “high-level” legal team capable of performing on television, the source said. It’s just who Trump is, the source continued, adding that Trump loves having people on TV working for him.

This may partly explain why Kenneth Starr and Alan Dershowitz were added to the legal team representing the president.

Starr, the accusing prosecutor whose work led to the removal of President Bill Clinton, and Dershowitz, the constitutional lawyer, will join Robert Ray, Starr’s successor in the Bureau of Independent Advice during the Clinton administration, within the Defense team White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

The president was particularly determined to have the controversial defense attorney Dershowitz on the legal team. But Dershowitz, the source said, told his own associates that he did not want to participate in the president’s trial, said the source, who knows of the conversations. White House officials have lobbied hard in recent weeks to convince Dershowitz to join the team, the source added.

The three seasoned lawyers are expected to join a legal team led by White House lawyer Pat Cipollone and outside lawyer Jay Sekulow, who are still expected to make statements on behalf of the President in the Senate.

Former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi, Trump’s longtime personal attorney Jane Raskin, and attorney Eric Herschmann will also complete the president’s legal removal team, said Grisham. Everyone should have speaker roles, people familiar with the matter told CNN.