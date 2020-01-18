Donald Trump appeared “distracted” by the dismissal trial which begins Tuesday, according to a source close to the White House who meets regularly with the president.

“Why are they doing this to me,” the source said, citing Trump repeatedly, telling people around him on Friday night in Mar-a-Lago that he “cannot understand why he is removed from office.”

Trump has told his associates and allies around him that he wants a “high-level” legal team capable of performing on television, the source said. It’s just who Trump is, the source continued, adding that Trump loves having people on TV working for him.

This may partly explain why Kenneth Starr and Alan Dershowitz were added to the legal team representing the president.

Both parties plead their case

House Democrats released their argument on Saturday to explain why Trump should be removed from office by the Senate in the next impeachment trial.

The Democrats tabled their brief in the Senate, a summary explaining why the House last month passed two impeachment lawsuits accusing Trump of abuse of power and obstruction in Congress.

“President Trump’s behavior is the Framers’ worst nightmare,” the leaders wrote in the brief.

“President Donald J. Trump used his official powers to pressure a foreign government to interfere in an election in the United States for personal political gain, then tried to cover up his ploy by preventing Congress to investigate his misconduct, “the leaders wrote in the brief. “The Constitution provides for a remedy when the president commits such serious abuses of his office: dismissal and dismissal. The Senate must use this remedy now to protect the 2020 US election, protect our constitutional form of government, and eliminate the threat that the President poses to the national security of the United States. “

Trump’s legal team tabled its official response Saturday evening to the Senate’s summons to the president, offering a first glimpse of what will ultimately be the defense against the White House’s removal.

The response argued both on the merits, against the charges contained in the articles, and on the procedural level, against the inquiry into the removal of the Chamber.

“President Trump categorically and unequivocally denies every allegation in the two impeachment articles,” said the document.

The legal team argues that the first indictment, the abuse of power, “does not allege any crime at all, let alone” serious crimes and misdemeanors “, as required by the Constitution.” The team cited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s repeated denials of any pressure from Trump as evidence that Trump did not abuse his power during the July 25 phone call.

The team noted that the President released transcripts of the July 25 and previous telephone call on April 21 to state that the conversations were “perfectly legal, entirely appropriate and taken in the interest of our national interest. “

Seasoned lawyers

Starr, the accusing prosecutor whose work led to the removal of President Bill Clinton, and Dershowitz, the constitutional lawyer, will join Robert Ray, Starr’s successor in the Bureau of Independent Advice during the Clinton administration, within the Defense team, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said earlier in a statement.

Starr and Ray’s additions to the Trump legal team have occurred in the past three to four weeks, according to a source close to the legal team’s mind.

The legal team was aware of Trump’s previous comments about Starr, when in 1999 the president called Starr a fool, before telling him about the idea, but they didn’t think it was a big deal.

In the end, “the president wanted these guys over there,” said the source.

It is not known if the President was aware that Starr had recently commented on Fox News for convincing evidence against him in response to the testimony of Gordon Sondland, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union.

Dershowitz was forced by White House to join legal team, source

The president was particularly determined to have the controversial defense attorney Dershowitz on the legal team. But Dershowitz has told his own associates that he does not want to participate in the president’s trial, said the source familiar with the conversations. White House officials have lobbied hard in recent weeks to convince Dershowitz to join the team, the source added.

Discussions about the introduction of Dershowitz have taken place over a longer period of time, as CNN has previously reported, and he also spoke directly to the President about his opinion on the impeachment case unlike Starr and Ray.

“Alan was more involved” behind the scenes, the source said.

The three seasoned lawyers are expected to join a legal team led by White House lawyer Pat Cipollone and outside lawyer Jay Sekulow, who are still expected to make statements on behalf of the President in the Senate.

Sekulow has a long history of collaborating with Starr, dating back to when Starr was Solicitor General and Sekulow pleaded before the Supreme Court. Starr was Cipollone’s partner in Kirkland and Ellis.

When Sekulow and Cipollone were trying to figure out who else should be arguing on the floor, it seemed like Starr and his former deputy would be natural choices for their combination of legal chops, television experience and notoriety.

The source says they are highly respected lawyers with experience in indictment and that the television experience “does no harm”.

Former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi, Trump’s longtime personal attorney Jane Raskin, and attorney Eric Herschmann will also complete the president’s legal removal team, said Grisham. Everyone should have speaker roles, people familiar with the matter told CNN.

Trump’s response to his legal team

When the President was introduced to his final team by his lawyers, he was satisfied with it and gave the final approval, but he had also already been made aware of the idea of ​​Starr and the others.

In addition, one of the reasons the president is strengthening his legal team is to break the monotony of arguments in the 24 hours they should have to argue, according to a familiar person.

The legal team has developed a strategy on how to make generally dry legal arguments more interesting by changing who delivers the message, in part to appease the president who said privately that he wanted a TV-worthy show.