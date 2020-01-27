The president of the United States, Donald Trump, is not afraid to make a fool of himself on social networks. From random and unverified events, speeches against his dissidents to memes and jokes without ceremonies, Trump has done it all.

However, even when the world became an older decade a few weeks ago, Trump seems to be stuck in the years before 2016, when Barack Obama was still the President. Or so it seems from a recent meme that POTUS shared with a retouched image of Obama and himself.

In the fake image, Trump can be seen standing while leaning against a wall inside a white room while Obama looks from outside the window with a pair of binoculars. The meme was supposed to symbolize that Obama spied on Trump, an accusation that the Trump administration had made in May 2018 in what became known as ‘Spygate’.

At that time and repeatedly since then, Trump claimed that the FBI used “spies” against him during his presidential campaign and that Obama used the FBI to take advantage of Trump’s calls and emails. In November of last year, the inspector general of the US Department of Justice. UU. He found no evidence to corroborate Trump’s claims.

However, it seems that Trump still maintains his accusations, even when Obama’s meme went viral on social media.

While it is not unusual to find POTUS participating in questionable activities on Twitter (rampant blockade of dissidents, casting shadow on young climate activists and ‘Covfefe’ are cases in question), his latest meme insulting Obama has earned him a new round of disapproval and ridicule.

You are crazy, evil, horrible, senile, syphilitic, disgusting and disgusting, and all the negative qualities about the human race embodied in an apricot skin homunculus with apricot head, bronze comb hair and small skin keratosis skin.

– God (@TheTweetOfGod) January 24, 2020

President Trump, you are the best his. That’s why we vote for you! pic.twitter.com/f7wvg2sGsr

– Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) January 24, 2020

So, are you saying that Obama has the strength of the upper body to climb skyscrapers while you need to lean against fake marble?

– Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) January 24, 2020

Do you have any idea how ridiculous you are?

– Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) January 24, 2020

Obama just wanted to see what an accused president looks like

– Ants (@AntsInOK) January 24, 2020

Are you trying to live up to @BarackObama with a meme? NEVER GONNA HAPPEN! pic.twitter.com/eCr64ni5YK

– Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) January 24, 2020

You feel deeply inferior to Obama. You should. pic.twitter.com/Fid3Hq6Blk

– Ron Dedrick (@ RonDedrick2) January 24, 2020

The tweet arrives before the US Presidential Elections. UU. 2020 that will see Republicans contesting elections in an attempt to consolidate a second term.

