Trump wants more pizza for lunch - Mother Jones

Latest news!

Trump’s administration suggests changing school menus to allow for more potatoes and pizza, as well as fewer vegetables and fruits

Critics say the changes that undo a Michelle Obama initiative would make school food less healthy and serve the interests of the industry, while supporters say that it gives schools more flexibility to do so Give service.

Just in case you’re curious, this is another cultural war problem, just like the toilets and the dishwashers and the lightbulbs. Many working class people think this stuff is a bunch of elitist liberal rules that make their lives more difficult. Remove phosphates from the detergent soap and your dishes will not be as clean. If you ban light bulbs, you are stuck in expensive light bulbs that don’t look right. Get rid of straws and plastic bags and you make both purchases and eating problems in the butt. Get rid of the pizza at lunch and you tell the parents that they are not feeding their children properly.

Oh, and school lunch is an initiative by Michelle Obama, so it’s a particularly small way to get back to Barack Obama through his wife. It’s pure Trump and his fans love it.