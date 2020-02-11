Trump wants Bernie over Bloomberg – and suggests that Vindman is being punished

Donald Trump said he would rather run into Michael Bloomberg than the new Democratic leader Bernie Sanders – and suggested that the US military punish an army officer who testified against him while investigating the House Democrats accusation.

While the race is warming up in 2020, the president said he is taking on Mr. Sanders because “Bernie has real followers”, taking a backhanded wipe to the former mayor of New York before wiping a direct one when he accused Mr. Bloomberg of “buying his way in” for the democratic appointment process.

During another spontaneous Oval Office question and answer session following an event with military veterans, Mr. Trump called Mr. Bloomberg “a lightweight” and “pathetic.”

Polls show that Trump is chasing both men in a hypothetical one-on-one general election race.

The comment came after the president had previously visited Twitter on Tuesday to call Mr. Bloomberg a “total racist” about comments made by the former mayor while still in office about his “stop-and-fouk” policy. Audio and video recordings surfaced this week with Mr. Bloomberg defending the policy and his order to send more NYPD officers to minority communities, saying he did so because that was the majority of the city’s crime at that moment.

1/16

Amy Klobuchar changes her shoes backstage after a speech in Exeter, New Hampshire

AFP via Getty Images

2/16

A warmly packed dog attends an Elizabeth Warren event at the Amherst Elementary School in Nashua, New Hampshire

AFP via Getty Images

3/16

Lisa Olney, of Wellesley, Massachussets, shows her support for Elizabeth Warren in Nashua, New Hampshire

Getty Images

4/16

Joe Biden hoped to improve his bad performance in Iowa in New Hampshire primary school

REUTERS

5/16

Elizabeth Warren, known for giving time to supporters for selfies, works the public at the University of New Hampshire in Durham

Getty Images

6/16

Bernie Sanders, who won the 2016 victory in New Hampshire against Hillary Clinton, talks to the media in Manchester

Getty Images

7/16

A man holds up a sign criticizing billionaires in the Michael Bloomberg presidential race in Compton, Califronia. The former mayor of New York skipped the first caucus in Iowa and instead campaigned on February 3 in California

Reuters

8/16

Elizabeth Warren is presented with a balloon image of herself at a campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire on February 5

Reuters

9/16

Joe Biden takes a selfie with a supporter and his child outside of a campaign event in Somersworth, New Hampshire on February 5

Reuters

10/16

A Trump supporter rides on January 14 at a rally for Amy Klobuchar in Des Moines, Iowa

AP

11/16

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders argue after a confrontation in a TV debate in which Sanders claimed that Warren did not tell the truth about a conversation in which she claimed that a woman could not win the presidency on January 14

AP

12/16

Supporter Pat Provencher listens to Pete Buttigieg in Laconia, New Hampshire on February 4

Getty

13/16

Elizabeth Warren rushes off after a conversation with reporters during a campaign event in Nashau, New Hampshire

Getty

14/16

Supporters of Amy Klobuchar gather for a demonstration. Behind them, dozens of Pete Buttigieg characters are planted in the snowy soil

AP

15/16

Pete Buttigieg speaks at a campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire awaiting the results of the caucus in Iowa

Reuters

16/16

Candidates participate in the CNN debate before the Iowa caucus on January 14. From left to right: billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer, senator Elizabeth Warren, former vice president Joe Biden, senator Bernie Sanders, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg and senator Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota

AFP / Getty

In the meantime, Mr. Trump sought further retaliation against Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the best adviser to the National Security Council who had involved Mr. Trump in a consideration to lubricate the President’s political rivals.

Mr. Vindman was “escorted out of the White House” on Friday, after Mr. Trump had said hours before that he was “not happy” with the European Affairs Director of the National Security Council and expert in Ukraine.

The decorated twin brother of the Iraqi veteran, Yevgeny Vindman, who was not involved in the accused hearings, was also dismissed from his role at the NSC.

On Tuesday, the commander-in-chief said military officials “could treat him the way they want.” But moments later, he was asked to clarify if he proposed disciplinary action against the army officer.

“They could imagine, look at that,” said Mr. Trump, claiming that Mr. Vindman “reported a false call” when he testified in the investigation of the House’s accusation and said he was calling the Mr Trump found the new President of Ukraine inappropriate and alarming.

During the call, Mr. Trump told the Ukrainian leader to “do us a favor” and to investigate American democratic politicians, including the Bidens, after they had just talked about a huge military aid package. The Senate acquitted Mr. Trump on charges of the House that amounted to abuse of power.

The leaders of the Pentagon were soon able to cross with the commander-in-chief. They said that Mr Vindman will only receive a new assignment.

“We are protecting all our service members from retaliation or something like that,” defense minister Mark Esper said recently.

.