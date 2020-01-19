US President Donald Trump and environmental activist Greta Thunberg take first place in Davos this year as the conference of the world’s elites addresses the climate crisis and sustainability.

The 50th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum begins on Monday, drawing 3,000 of the world’s richest and most powerful people to a picturesque ski village in the Swiss mountains.

On Tuesday, Trump will deliver what the organizers describe as a special address, offering his mark of populism to attendees who represent governments, businesses, central banks and transnational organizations.

Two hours later, Thunberg – Time Magazine Personality of the Year – will open a debate on how to avoid a “climatic apocalypse”.

The headliners clashed on social networks and could move away from each other in Davos. But participants will not be able to avoid climate change since the theme of the meeting is “Stakeholders for a coherent and sustainable world”. The World Economic Forum (WEF) calls on all companies present to commit to reducing carbon emissions to zero by 2050.

Among the highlights: British Prince Charles will deliver a special address on Wednesday “How to save the planet”.

Trump, who is drastically rolling back environmental protections and withdrawing the United States from the Paris climate agreement, may well be questioned about his vision for climate change.

Who attends and how?

About 3,000 of the people flocking to Davos are official conference participants.

Tickets are by invitation only and very expensive for businesses. Membership of WEF costs between $ 60,000 and hundreds of thousands of dollars, and there is an additional fee of approximately $ 27,000 to attend the conference.

Davos also hosts thousands of journalists, security personnel, business support personnel, as well as businessmen and chancellors, many of whom never walk into official conference rooms.

Some spend the week attending side discussions, panels, corporate events and parties. Many take advantage of the fact that so many elites are gathered in one place by blocking their schedules full of meetings.

What are they doing all week?

The official conference program is filled with dozens of speeches, debates, performances and events. This year, many are focusing on the issue of sustainability.

“People are rebelling against the economic” elites “who they believe have betrayed them, and our efforts to limit global warming to 1.5 ° C are dangerously insufficient,” said WEF founder Klaus Schwab in a statement.

“With the world at a critical crossroads, this year we need to develop a” Davos 2020 Manifesto “to rethink the corporate and government goal and performance maps,” he added.

Beyond the headliners, participants can choose to attend panels including US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, Hong Kong CEO Carrie Lam and Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon.

Hundreds of senior executives and politicians also roam the corridors and attend exclusive dinners such as Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff.

The list of participants often reflects the global political and commercial mood.

President Trump was present in 2018, but jumped last year due to the closure of the U.S. government. Brexit, protests in France, and the slowing Chinese economy also contributed to a shortage of world leaders in 2019. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is said to have ordered officials not to participate in Brexit this year, Jan. 31, but Minister of Finance Sajid Javid will leave.

The critics

The conference has fierce critics, some of whom argue that the gathering of elites has done little to improve the world. Others dispute its environmental footprint.

Many participants are transported from one event to another in luxury cars, which obstruct the small town. To help reduce the environmental impact, the WEF indicates that its fleet is now 88% electric or hybrid.

Then there are the hundreds of private jet trips.

The WEF estimates that there were up to 309 trips by private plane last year to two nearby airports for the conference. This excludes travel by presidents and prime ministers who tend to land at a nearby military base.

The conference also promises to buy carbon credits to compensate for thefts, a redesigned conference center and a menu filled with local products. In 2020, he promised to become “more sustainable than ever”.