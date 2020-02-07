Trump voters have found a democrat in New Hampshire that they can find – Mother Jones

About half an hour before the city hall of Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard here on Thursday, a guest at the Fireside Inn & Suites in West Lebanon, New Hampshire, dived into the meeting room to inquire about all the signs. When a volunteer filled him in, he sounded skeptical. “She’s running for … president?”

Yes, and to hear some people tell you here, she might even win.

The longshot campaign from Gabbard has yet to start nationally, and there are many reasons for that – there is her strange family … cult?; her public feud with Hillary Clinton; her failure to qualify for the last three debates; and the obvious fact that Bernie Sanders, who supported them in 2016, is still the front-runner here and now. But Gabbard holds around 5 percent of the vote in New Hampshire, according to Suffolk University tracking poll. That’s potential spoiler area, with the nation’s first primary just a few days away.

So where does all that support come from? If the crowd in the hotel was a clue, many Republicans and independents supported President Donald Trump four years ago.

“She has a lot of class, but she’s sort of a Democratic Trump,” said Anthony Stevens of Vermont, who was there with his fiancé, a democrat who was still undecided. Stevens referred to it as a good thing – after all, he had voted for the president four years ago. This time he was looking for someone else (Trump doesn’t have much class). He loved the anti-war attitude of Gabbard and was once again attracted to a candidate who had collided with her own party.

“She needs to feel Rudolph – she won’t let her play in the games,” Stevens said, referring to her exclusion from the most recent debates. (Gabbard did not reach the qualification threshold for Friday’s debate at the University of New Hampshire.)

A few seats upstairs were Bob Gill, a former Marine who is now a horse farmer in New Hampshire. He had also voted for Trump. Gill was still undecided, but he loved Gabbard because he thought she might be the kind of voice that might bring people back together. Plus: “I like that she wants to save some money on the wars and things,” he said. But he had no patience for the rest of the field, especially the septuagenarians who top the polls in some of the Super Tuesday states. “I would put them in the meadow,” he said.

At the back, Lisa Buck-Rogers, a New Hampshire Air Force veteran and voter, said she also supported Trump but would probably vote against him this fall. Gabbard’s criticism of US military actions caught her. “I like how she thinks about respecting our veterans and making sure their lives are spent accordingly.” She also likes what Sanders says, especially about healthcare, but she is “Gabby” as long as I can. “

Ask a voter what they like, say Pete Buttigieg or Elizabeth Warren, and you might get a series of answers. But the answers I received about Gabbard were unusually consistent – what Scott Decker, a supporter from Burlington, summarized Vermont as “anti-imperialism.” Other candidates oppose foreign intervention to varying degrees, but it dominates Gabbard’s message, so much so that for these supporters, it replaces the kind of policies (such as health care for one payer) that they regard as someone else’s dealbreaker.

Ken Rafferty, an independent from Lebanon, New Hampshire, voted former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina in the Republican primary in 2016, but he did not vote in the general election that year. “I’m glad I didn’t, because I would never have voted for one of those men,” he said, referring to Trump and Clinton, “however, afterwards I’m a little worried about Trump.” Rafferty disagreed with much of what Gabbard was pushing, especially when it came to healthcare. But because of her criticism of US military action in the Middle East and her own party, Gabbard was the only democrat he would even consider supporting.

Independent members can vote for the main choice they choose in New Hampshire, and Gabbard supports its support from unaffiliated voters. At the town hall she asked, as she often does, for a show of hands of the Democrats in the room. There were perhaps six, in a crowd of about 40. Another half dozen were Republicans, the rest independent. (Although unfortunately for Gabbard, many of these were independent from neighboring Vermont.) A few people in the audience applauded for the results.

For these Republicans and independents, it helps that Gabbard sometimes seems to have just as much steak with the establishment of the Democratic Party as they do.

“Anyone who is banned from the mainstream media and gets shit from Hillary Clinton is my kind of person,” said Decker, a Burlington resident, Vermont who said Sanders would also support the general election “when he arrives there.”

“Gabbard knew immediately that the DNC had been established,” Buck-Rogers said, referring to Gabbard’s decision to resign in 2016 as Vice-Chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

Although Gabbard is happy to follow Fox News, engage Trump voters and argue with her party, there is still a line that she does not cross. During the Q&A session that followed her speech, she took a question from a man in a Tulsi t-shirt named Paul Woodman, who was sitting next to a man wearing a ‘Fuck Trump’ pin. “I voted against Hillary, which means I voted for Trump,” Woodman told her. And he could just do it again, if Democrats don’t nominate the congresswoman standing in front of him. Gabbard was the only democrat he could tolerate, and he was convinced that she would not receive a fair shock from the DNC, even if she had enough delegates to compete for the nomination. “Have you ever considered … changing sides or reconnecting?” He asked.

She smiled, thanked him for the question, and again tried to dispel the idea that there was no more room for her at the party. “First of all: no …”