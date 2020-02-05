Trump unleashes anger over blaming enemies during prayer event

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump unleashed his anger against those who tried to remove him from office during a prayer breakfast Thursday, one day after his acquittal by the Senate in his accusation process.

Speaking from a stage where he was accompanied by congress leaders, including Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who led the charge against him, Trump shattered the usual two-party veneer at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington.

“As everyone knows, my family, our great country and your president have undergone a terrible ordeal by some very unfair and corrupt people,” Trump said at the annual event. His utterance of grievances came hours before he received a complete response to the deposition in the White House surrounded by supporters.

“They’ve done everything possible to destroy us and have hurt our nation so much,” said Trump, who triumphantly held up copies of two newspapers with headlines titled “ACQUITTED” as he entered the stage.

His remarks were particularly shocking and whiplash-inducing after a series of speeches quoting Scripture, including a keynote speech by Arthur Brooks, a Harvard professor and president of a conservative think tank, who had complained of the contempt and polarization crisis. into the nation and urged them to “love your enemies.”

“I don’t know if I agree with you,” Trump said, grabbing the microphone and then demonstrating.

“I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong,” he said in a clear reference to Utah Sen. for the removal of Trump.

“I don’t like people who say,” I pray for you, “if you know it isn’t,” he said, referring to Pelosi, who offered that message to the president when the two leaders went public spruce.

The House speaker shook her head at various points during Trump’s remarks, but did not seem to communicate with Trump personally. She had previously prayed for the poor and the persecuted.

She later said that Trump’s remarks “were so utterly inappropriate, especially during a breakfast with prayers …” She took it particularly hard with his rash about Romney’s faith and said that she did indeed pray for the president.

His remarks were a clear sign that the Trump, after being charged, is being encouraged as never before as he anticipates his re-election fight with a unified Republican party behind him.

Republican senators largely voted in lockstep to acquit Trump on Wednesday and relied on a multitude of reasons to keep him in office: he is guilty, but his behavior was not inviolable; his telephone conversation with the President of Ukraine in July was a “perfect conversation”; there is an election in 10 months and it is up to the voters to determine his destiny.

For Trump there was a compelling message to draw on his acquittal: even in a time of maximum political danger, it is his Republican Party.

Trum p had prevented him from being accused on Tuesday evening in his State of the Union speech and spoke his tongue until the Senate released its official acquittal.

The next day he was already on his way to use impeachment as a 2020 scream.

Trump tweeted after the Senate vote that he would mark his acquittal with a statement to the nation at noon to “discuss the victory of our country over the accusation of hoax!” “

When asked what Trump would say, White House secretary Stephanie Grisham told Fox News Channel that he would talk about “how terribly he was treated, and you know that people might have to pay for it.”

“People must be held responsible. The Democrats must be held responsible, “she said.” People need to understand what the Democrats did unfairly and it was corrupt. “

The president and his allies have been on a victory round since Wednesday and are sending dizzying tweets that his prosecutors and democrats need and celebrate.

Indeed, the night of the deposition was a celebration of joy for the members of the circle of the president. In Washington, many, including Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., his girlfriend, former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, and the president’s former campaign leader, Corey Lewandowski, gathered a few blocks from the White House, one of the few MAGA safe zones in the deeply democratic city.

The president himself stayed in the White House but worked on the phone and called several confidants to rejoice about the verdict, complain bitterly about Romney and promise that his statement would not be missed on Thursday afternoon, according to a person familiar with the but not authorized to speak publicly about private discussions.

The White House and allies of Trump also enjoyed the constant chaos in Iowa, where the first presidential nomination match of the Democrats became confused by a tabulating accident, without an official winner three days after the caucuses. This has robbed every candidate of a clear victory and allowed Trump to paint the Democrats as incompetent.

Trump’s weak relationship with the GOP site has been a consistent theme of his presidency and he has repeatedly tested the party’s values. But now their fate is bound like never before.

Based on Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, with whom Trump has a respectful, if not particularly close, relationship, GOP senators lined up to block new witnesses and documents in the process. The final vote on Wednesday was no different: only Romney, an old Trump critic, voted for elimination.

Romney seemed to anticipate retaliation and told Fox News: “I have enough broad shoulders to bear the consequences.”

