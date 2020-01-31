Trump travel ban to include six more countries, the White House says

Donald Trump’s travel ban is extended to include six additional countries, revising a policy that caused national protests and confusion at US airports three years ago.

The White House announced the changes on Friday afternoon, ending an important week for the president, negotiating a signature on trade negotiations and facing an accusation process in the Senate.

The new policy would prohibit travel to the US for residents of Nigeria – the most populous country in Africa – as well as travel for residents of Nigeria, Eritrea, Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan.

When announcing the expansion, the Trump government said the new restrictions were intended to tighten security for countries that do not meet US minimum security standards to combat illegal immigration. The visas covered by the new rules differ from the non-immigrant visas that are usually issued to visitors, but which will have no effect, said Home Security Minister Chad Wolf during a telephone conversation with reporters.

Wolf said during the phone call that the problems that those countries face vary from sub-par passport technology to inadequate sharing of information regarding suspects of terrorism, according to Reuters.

“These countries want to be most helpful,” Wolf said. “But for various reasons, it simply did not meet the minimum requirements that we set.”

The new policy does not affect the terms of the original travel ban, which was first issued during Mr. Trump’s first week in January 2017.

That advice blocked travelers and almost all immigrants from seven Muslim majority countries, including Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen. North Korea and Venezuela have also been the target of visa restrictions, but these measures have affected a relatively limited number of travelers.

The original travel ban was quickly sustained by protests at US airports and legal challenges. But it was ultimately confirmed by the US Supreme Court, citing the president’s inherent concerns about national security issues.

The new policy would also mean that the US would end “diversity visas” for Sudan and Tanzania nationals.

