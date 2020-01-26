Trump threatens to cut funding for NPR after Pompeo Meltdown - Mother Jones

Two days ago, NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly announced that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had verbally abused her with explosives after asking him about the Ukraine scandal. President Donald Trump interfered today – apparently with the threat of cutting off federal funding from NPR.

Trump retweeted a comment from right-wing radio host Mark Levin, who highlighted a Fox News story about the Pompeo controversy and asked, “Why is there still NPR? We have thousands of radio stations on the US Plus satellite radio. Podcasts. Why are we paying for this major Democratic Party government propaganda operation? “Trump added that Levin’s tweet was a” very good question! ”

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Conservatives who complain about government funding for the NPR are nothing new. In his budget proposals, Trump has repeatedly expressed a desire to cut funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which distributes government funds to public television and radio stations. So far this has not happened.

It is also important to note that only a small proportion of NPR funds come from taxpayers’ money. According to the latest financial report, only 1 percent of the annual operating budget consists of “grants from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and from federal agencies and departments”. Most of the funds come from corporate sponsorship and contributions paid by member stations across the country. These member stations in turn receive around 12 percent of their funds from the CPB and other sources from the federal, state and local governments. Some stations also receive money from colleges and universities.

However, if Trump chose to take revenge for reporting his government against NPR, he could do serious damage – at least if he can convince Congress to join. “Eliminating federal funding would result in fewer programs, less journalism – especially local journalism – and ultimately loss of public radio stations, especially in rural and economically disadvantaged communities,” NPR said on its website.