Trump tells minute-by-minute details of Soleimani strike to Mar-a-Lago donors

President Trump told the minute-by-minute details of the U.S. strike that killed Iran’s top military commander in remarks to high-dollar Republican donors on his property in South Florida, according to the audio obtained by CNN.

Trump’s GOP fundraising dinner on Friday evening provided further details of the strike that killed General Qasem Soleimani, which heightened tensions in the region and led to a dispute with Congress. on his constitutional capacity to wage war.

In his speech – held inside the golden ballroom of his property in Mar-a-Lago – he claimed that Soleimani “said bad things about our country” before the strike, which led to his decision to authorize his murder.

“How much of this shit should we listen to?” Asked Trump. “How many are we going to listen to?”

Trump has not described an “imminent threat” that led to his decision to kill Soleimani, the rationale used by administration officials in the aftermath of the attack.

Instead, he described Soleimani as a “reputable terrorist” who “was on our list” and “was supposed to be in his country” before traveling to other countries in the region.

Trump described in detail watching from a distance the arrival of Soleimani at Baghdad International Airport, where he was met by Iraqi paramilitary leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the leader of Kata’ib Hezbollah.

Trump erroneously claimed that Soleimani was meeting “the head of Hezbollah” (the Lebanese militant group backed by Iran is separate from the group led by Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis).

And he said the strike he authorized had cut “two for the price of one”.

He then said that he listened to military officials as they watched the strike of “cameras miles in the sky”.

“They’re together, sir,” said Trump of the military officials. “Sir, they have two minutes and 11 seconds. No emotion. “2 minutes and 11 seconds to live, sir. They are in the car, they are in an armored vehicle. Sir, they have about a minute to live, sir. 30 seconds. 10, 9, 8… ”“

“Then all of a sudden, boom,” he continued. “” They are gone, sir. Cutting.’ “

“I said, where’s this guy?” Continued Trump. “It was the last time I heard of him.”

The detailed account of Trump’s strike goes further than what he or other officials said about the evening in early January that brought down Iran’s highest military and intelligence commander. The strike has increased tensions in the region and the fear that the United States and Iran will go to war.

Trump acknowledged the result on Friday, saying the strike “shook the world.”

“He was supposed to be invincible,” said Trump of Soleimani.

In his remarks, Trump also repeated allegations that ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died “screaming” after an American raid on his complex.

“He was screaming, going crazy,” said Trump. Other US officials have refused to provide further details on al-Baghdadi’s final minutes.

And Trump joked that the Belgian Malinois dog that helped the Baghdadi raid “got more credit than I did” for the murder.

“The Conan dog has become very famous,” said Trump.