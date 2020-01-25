Trump tells anti-abortion conservatives at the March for Life rally: you still need me

Donald Trump, with his eyes on his reelection campaign, reminded a key part of his conservative political base of everything he has done to reduce abortion rights since he became president.

“Since my first day in office, I have taken historic steps to support US families and protect the unborn,” he said at the March for Life rally at the National Mall, becoming the first president of the United States to address the event in person. “When we see the image of the baby in the womb, we glimpse the majesty of God’s creation.”

He toured the anti-abortion crowd through the actions he has taken since January 2017, reminding them that “we issued a historical pro-life rule to regulate the use of Title X taxpayer funds.”

Trump also described himself fighting Democrats in Congress who want to change the laws to make it easier for women to end pregnancies.

“I notified Congress that it would veto any legislation that weakens pro-life policies or encourages the destruction of human life,” he said aloud. “As the Bible teaches us, each person is made wonderfully.”

Trump rarely speaks of his own faith, but invoked a higher power several times on Friday.

“We have taken decisive measures, religious freedom, so important, religious freedom,” he said. “Very attacked in our nation. You see him better than anyone. But we are stopping him.

“Unfortunately, the extreme left is actively working to erase our rights given by God, close faith-based charities, ban religious believers from the public square and silence Americans who believe in the sanctity of life,” he said. Trump

He even argued that House Democrats accused him and are arguing that the Senate dismiss him because he is pushing a conservative agenda. “They come after me because I’m fighting for you … We will win because we know how to win,” he said in the March for Life in the National Mall.

In particular, he also reminded the large audience that he put two conservative judges on the Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, both are firmly pro-life. And conservative voters say they think of Supreme Court vacancies more than liberal voters, according to a lot of poll data.

The United States “has never had a stronger defender in the White House,” he said, emphasizing his point.

Only the best news in your inbox

The event was an official White House policy issue, but his brief time at the mall felt more like one of his campaign manifestations.

He went to “God Bless the USA” by Lee Greenwood, which is his rally presentation song. He went to the Rolling Stones “You can’t always get what you want.”

The president, always thinking of his re-election attempt, became the first executive director to address the march in person. In doing so, he moved part of his conservative political base months before an election that political strategists say will probably reduce to which side he can take his base to the voting booth in large numbers.

A new survey conducted this month by the non-partisan Gallup organization shows that the views of the block on the issue remain largely unchanged. But Gallup discovered that the general dissatisfaction with abortion laws is now 58 percent, the highest number since he began asking voters in 2002. Democratic and independent voters want less strict abortion laws, but Trump has shown Little interest in expanding its political base, again and again. again trying to please conservatives.

Trump has fully backed the pro-life movement after anti-abortion groups and activists worried when he took office that he might not fulfill the promises he made as a candidate in 2016.

But he was warmly received when he arrived at the National Mall on Friday afternoon.

That is because it has supported the type of abortion ban favored by the pro-life movement. (He said he supports the exceptions for rape and incest cases, as well as when a mother’s life is at risk). Trump also frequently mentions political demonstrations and some official White House events that support banning abortions after the 20th week of pregnancy

As he did on Friday, Trump is never shy when he reminds him of a specific group that has fulfilled his campaign promises.

“When I ran for office, I promised to defend life. And as President, that’s exactly what I did. And I kept my promise, and I think everyone here understands it completely,” he told a pro-life group. in May 2018.

But powerful groups that support a woman’s right to choose to terminate a pregnancy are also fueling the struggle for abortion.

One of them is that NARAL Pro-Choice America says in a statement on its website that the president “has already shown his anti-women agenda in his actions.” The group also raised alarms about “Trump’s support for a series of anti-election policies that would have a devastating impact on women across the country.”

But anti-abortion organizations and Republican lawmakers hailed him for being the first president to address the group in person and for his political actions.

The minority leader of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, said Friday that the Trump administration “has made significant progress in the struggle for life. It has appointed pro-life judges, cut taxpayer funds for providers of abortions and created a new office for the protection of conscience in the Department of Health and Human Services His defense and initiative has led our country in the right direction and I am optimistic that we will continue making significant progress.

