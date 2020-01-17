President Donald Trump officially named two choices on the Federal Reserve on Thursday, including conservative scholar Judy Shelton, nearly seven months after announcing for the first time his intention to fill the last two seats on the banks’ boards of directors. power stations.

In July Trump announced his intention to appoint Shelton – who has broken with the president over his views on immigration and who opposes most traditional economists – with Christopher Waller, who is currently executive vice president and director of research. at the Federal Reserve Bank of Saint-Louis.

The president’s selection to fill the two vacancies comes after he failed to advance two choices last year: conservative commentator and campaign adviser Stephen Moore and former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain, who ultimately both removed from the list.

Shelton did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Shelton was previously the US executive director of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development after Trump appointed her at the start of his presidency. She resigned from this position in July 2019. In 2017, she became President of the National Endowment for Democracy after being Vice-President from 2010 to 2014.

Shelton has publicly supported Trump’s views on the currency and criticizes the Fed, which Trump has gotten into the habit of denouncing interest rate hikes breaking with the previous presidential.

“The Fed is not omniscient. They don’t know what the right rate should be, “Shelton told the Financial Times in May. She told the Washington Post in June that she “would lower the rates as quickly, as effectively and as quickly as possible”.

She also echoed Trump’s rhetoric when she wrote in a 2018 article for the libertarian think tank Cato Institute that “we are making America bigger by making money again for America” .

Shelton has long argued for a return to the gold standard, the belief that the price of gold is stable and would make the dollar less sensitive to inflation or other volatility. The United States abandoned it in 1971 and the majority of American economists think that its revival would be disastrous for the American economy.

“It’s supposed to be a store of reliable value,” Shelton said in a CNBC interview in July. “It is not meant to be just another tool of government policy to try to conceive of results.” And what we have seen are the central banks trying too hard to do just that, and they put us in a negative rate scenario, which completely undermines the idea of ​​believing in the future. “

But in contrast to Trump’s views, Shelton once hailed undocumented immigrants to the United States as “economic heroes” and “entrepreneurs” – a position at odds with the president’s rhetoric on migrants from Mexico and other countries. elsewhere in Central America, which he has repeatedly described as “criminals.”

In a September 2016 interview on the Reuters podcast “The Exchange”, Shelton said that she had spent years teaching at a business school in Monterrey, Mexico, and had found that those who migrate to the United States “Are not the least educated”, describing migrants rather as “venture capitalists”.

“They are admirable and risk takers for that,” said Shelton at the time. “They are also the venture capitalists of their own country because they send all that money home, and then they have parents who buy real estate, improving housing. So they are really the economic heroes. “