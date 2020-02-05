Trump taken on accusation costs, stays in the office

President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in the US Senate for both articles of accusation – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

As expected, the final vote was partisan: 52-48 advocating acquittal for abuse of power and 53-47 for acquittal over obstruction of the congress article. Even with Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) who wrote history as the first US senator to vote to condemn a president of his own party, the final figures lagged behind the two-thirds majority of the guilty votes needed to get Trump to condemn and remove. office.

I will make a public statement by the @WhiteHouse tomorrow at noon to discuss the VICTORY of our country over the accusation of hoax!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 5 February 2020

The articles stem from a telephone conversation on July 25 between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

During that call, Trump pushed Zelensky to investigate former vice president Joe Biden for allegedly encouraging the resignation of Ukrainian prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, who had investigated Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma, who had previously employed Hunter Biden .

William B. Taylor Jr., the acting US ambassador to Ukraine, testified in a closed statement with Democrats that the White House threatened to withhold military aid to Ukraine until they agreed to investigate Trump’s political opponents. The meeting lasted 10 hours.

Trump is only the third American president to be formally accused, the other two being Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton, both of whom were acquitted by the Senate, ESSENCE reported earlier. President Richard Nixon also faced a formal investigation into allegations, but resigned before he could be formally deposed.

Although he tried to appear professionally on Tuesday evening at his propaganda-strung SOTU address, following the trial trial, the president is back to his normal antics, tweeting: “I will make a public statement from the @ tomorrow at 12:00 WhiteHouse to discuss our country’s victory over the Hoax accusation! “

Trump could become the first president in history to be re-elected after being deposed.

SUBJECTS: Political Donald Trump accusation