Trump strives for a large increase in money from career-technical education

President Donald Trump proposes a $ 900 million increase in education spending to teach skills and trade, in a historic federal infusion into a spending area that has been stagnating for years.

The announcement on Monday follows Trump’s State of the Union drive for career and technical education and is in line with the increasing emphasis on the idea that there should be better career paths for students as alternatives to a four-year course.

“It is perhaps the largest investment ever in CTE,” said Education Minister Betsy DeVos during a briefing to education groups after the administration released its budget proposal.

Career-technical education is already widespread, according to 92% of students who attend at least one career-technical class in high school, according to federal statistics. More than a third is described as concentrated in career technology, with at least two courses being taken in a specific order.

The spending increase is proposed in an education department that is trying to reduce Trump again, this time by 8%. Trump has signed earlier budgets that ignored his austerity proposals, with Congress instead increasing funding.

Of the money, $ 680 million would flow through states to local schools and colleges through what is called the Perkins program, named after former Congressman Carl Perkins in Kentucky. Career-technical lawyers have long claimed that the expenses for the grant program cannot keep up with rising costs. Jarrod Nagurka from the Association for Career and Technical Education said it would cost $ 400 million to catch up on inflation in the last 15 years.

“America needs this historic rebirth of innovation and access to high-quality CTE,” said Scott Stump, assistant secretary for career, technical and adult education.

Kimberly Green, the executive director of Advance CTE, who represents state-career technical directors, said new money would allow more instructors, more student spaces, updated equipment and course instruction and programs focused on new demand areas.

“It not only narrows the gap, but also makes new investments possible,” Green said in a telephone interview on Monday. She said that an increase in career education could receive democratic support as “one of those things that has received two-part support”.

In states such as Mississippi, an increase in funding could help update the instruction, said Aimee Brown, the state’s CTE director.

“We could replace outdated equipment in some of our CTE centers that has not been updated for 10 or 15 years,” she said.

Brown said that new money could also help shift to career sectors with higher demand, as requested in the context of the 2018 renewal of the Perkins Act, and help more high schools in creating career academies. Such academies are designed to better link academic and career instructions on one campus rather than allowing students to follow academic and technical courses that may not be closely linked and that may be on separate campuses. Now, Brown said, districts that want to make that switch should depend on local tax dollars and subsidies.

Trump’s plan also calls for a sharp increase in funding for a competitive grant program for new and innovative programs, and seeks to raise rates for immigrants seeking visas at the workplace, thereby turning some into higher career-technical spending led.

The education budget proposes a number of other changes:

—The document would bring together dozens of current federal aid programs into one $ 19.4 billion block grant that would go to states and local school districts. The largest of these is the Title I program, which provides $ 16.3 billion in funding for students and schools with high poverty across the country. But the block subsidies would include many other programs, including assistance to after-school programs and charter schools.

The overall support would be reduced by around $ 4 billion compared to the current level. DeVos said the change would follow the spirit of the federal Every Student Succeeds Act by giving power back to the states, reducing federal burglary and the amount of effort needed to report on how federal dollars are spent. But some groups only see it as a reduction in funding.

– The budget aims again to create “Education Freedom Scholarships” by spending $ 5 billion on federal tax revenue. That money would be used to provide scholarships to groups in states, in a format that now largely allows vouchers for private and parochial schools.

The educational freedom plan is heavily supported by DeVos, but most traditional public school groups generally oppose this. President of the American Federation of Teachers Randi Weingarten called it a “scheme to divert taxpayer money from public schools to private schools”.

– Trump is also aiming for a $ 100 million increase in funding for the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act and increases for historically black colleges and universities and other colleges serving minority groups.

