WASHINGTON, D.C. – As tensions between Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren increased earlier this month, Sanders had an unusual ally: President Donald Trump.

During a vocal campaign rally in which Trump criticized some of his democratic challengers, the president launched an unsolicited defense of Sanders. Warren had accused Sanders of telling her that a woman couldn’t win the White House in November, but Sanders insisted that he would never say anything like that. Trump agreed.

“I don’t think Bernie said that. I really don’t,” Trump said to his followers. “He wouldn’t say that.”

As the Democratic area code intensifies before the first competitions to determine the candidate, Trump and his allies have made a number of oddly favorable comments about Sanders. They tested the Vermont Senator’s voting power and ability to fundraise. And they suggested that Sanders would not conduct the nomination because the party manipulated the manager against him. It’s a sentiment that resonates with some Sanders supporters who believe that the Democratic National Committee worked against him in 2016 when Hillary Clinton won the nomination.

Since Trump occasionally supports Sanders, he flips through his own playbook after the elections four years ago and bets that the democratic divisions that helped him win the White House are now even deeper.

Indeed, more moderate Democrats fear that Sanders – a self-described democratic socialist – would find it difficult to bring together a robust coalition in the general election. But they also fear that if Sanders fails in his second search for the party’s nomination, his supporters may not vote for another candidate in sufficient numbers.

Trump would benefit from both scenarios. The president is closely monitoring the democratic race and has noted Sanders’ strong fundraisers and polls, according to Republicans who spoke to him about the elections. Should Sanders stumble in the coming weeks, Trump has the opportunity to suppress some of the Senator’s most keen supporters or even win some of their votes.

For some Democrats, this is a worrying prospect.

“There are people who are very anti-establishment who have a lot of opposition to the political establishment,” said Jennifer Palmieri, who advised Clinton’s 2016 campaign. “Sanders speaks to them and if that doesn’t work for them, the Trump team hopes to find their way.”

Although Trump and Sanders disagree on most important issues, they have some striking similarities. Both gained political importance without the support of the founding of their parties, but now exert a considerable influence on the political positions of these parties. Both men have made visceral connections to lower-income voters, in part by promising to revise trade policies, which they say have hurt American workers.

In 2016, Sanders and Trump shared a small number of voters. According to the Pew Research Center, 3% of voters who consistently supported Sanders in 2016 voted for Trump in the general election. Another 11% of Sanders supporters voted for third-party candidates via Clinton.

David Riley Campbell, 23, was one of the Sanders who didn’t support Clinton against Trump (Campbell said he didn’t vote for anyone in the general election). He said he had learned his lesson and would “go blue no matter who” in 2020. Still, he admitted that he would be “much, much less enthusiastic” about a candidate other than Sanders.

“There is a very short list of candidates I trust,” said Campbell, who volunteered for Sanders before the February 3 caucus in Iowa.

It is the continuing distrust of other Sanders Democrats that Trump’s team is keen to take advantage of if the senator stalls in the coming weeks.

Trump has sent out several tweets last week that suggest Democrats are manipulating the elections against Sanders because he was banned from campaigning in the weeks leading up to the caucus to act as a judge in the Senate indictment. Trump never mentioned that three other senators – including Warren of Massachusetts, Sanders’ main rival in the progress process – were also stuck in Washington because of the process.

On Thursday, senior Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway wrote in the Washington Post that Democrats who are serious about nominating the most eligible candidate would join Sanders. He is the candidate, wrote Conway, “who actually won key competitions four years ago in key positions and proved that he can play David against Goliath.”

Trump’s campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said that these comments do not change the fact that President Sanders considers someone who could be a “total disaster” at the White House. Murtaugh, however, also nodded to Sanders’ supporters, saying it was “obvious that the knives were out” for the senator in the Democratic Elementary School.

“It would be perfectly understandable if the Sanders camp said,” Here we are again, “said Murtaugh.

Trump pursued a similar strategy in 2016. He urged Sanders to run for independence after Sanders fell behind Clinton in the race for the Democratic nominee and openly wooed Sanders’ supporters.

Four years later, some Sanders supporters say their eyes are wide open to Trump’s strategy.

“What they’re trying to do is throw a wrench into the factories. They try to do everything they can to keep each other’s throats,” said Randy Bryce, a Sanders supporter and a former congressional candidate in Wisconsin.

The Sanders campaign did not answer questions about the positive comments from the President and his advisers. Earlier this month, Sanders distanced himself from Trump’s claims that Democrats had manipulated the 2020 primary against him.

“His transparent attempts to split the Democrats will not work, and we will unite to drive him out of the White House in November,” Sanders said in a statement.

Steve Peoples, national political writer in Iowa City, Iowa, and Emily Swanson, director of public opinion research in Washington, contributed to this report.

