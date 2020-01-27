Trump smoke over Bolton Bombshell - mother Jones

President Donald Trump hit John Bolton late Sunday after an explosive New York Times report that his upcoming national security advisor’s upcoming book will accuse the president of telling Bolton he wanted to hold security assistance to Ukraine until the country’s advance with an investigation against Democrats, including Joe Biden.

In a series of angry tweets that responded to the Times story, Trump accused Bolton of boosting book sales. “When John Bolton said that, it was only to sell a book,” the president wrote.

I NEVER told John Bolton that aid to Ukraine was linked to an investigation into Democrats, including the Bidens. In fact, at the time of his very public notice, he never complained about it. If John Bolton said that, it was only to sell a book. With that said …

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2020

… (Democrats said I never met) and passed the military aid on to Ukraine without any conditions or investigation – well ahead of schedule. I also allowed Ukraine to buy Javelin anti-tank missiles. My administration did a lot more than the previous administration.

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2020

Bolton’s allegations, reflecting a private conversation between the two men in August, directly undermine the President’s defense against impeachment that the cessation of military aid had nothing to do with the President’s desire for Ukraine to investigate its political rivals. In the wake of the Times report, Democrats have called for the Senate to call witnesses, including Bolton, before the impeachment process.

The President blocked our request for Bolton’s testimony.

Now we see why:

Bolton directly contradicts the core of the President’s defense.

If the process is to be fair, the senators must insist that Mr Bolton be called as a witness and provide his notes and other documents. https://t.co/go9DJdRDEf

– Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 27, 2020

Trump appeared to be hitting precisely those Monday morning calls, erroneously claiming that the House Democrats had never obtained Bolton’s testimony. In reality, Bolton was asked to testify before the impeachment investigation, but the White House instructed him not to, and he ultimately refused to volunteer. The House Democrats decided not to summon the former national security advisor to avoid a long legal battle.

“We regret Mr. Bolton’s decision not to appear voluntarily, but we have no interest in allowing the administration to play with us in court for months,” said a House Intelligence Committee official. “Rather, the White House directive that it will not appear will supplement the evidence that Congress has obstructed Congress.”

Bolton’s book entitled “The Room Where It Happened” is due to be released on March 17th.