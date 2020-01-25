Donald Trump tries to say a lot with his latest untitled, edited photo on Twitter without saying anything.

This time the photoshopping picture makes fun of the former president Barack Obama, NBC News reports that it appears to be using a suction cup to climb the outside of the Trump Tower and spy on a younger-looking version of Trump.

Trump’s Twitter post appeared when his impeachment proceedings against the Senate ran late into the night. NBC News reports that Trump apparently dreamed of easier times when he complained for years without evidence that President Obama had spied on him in 2016.

The process was interrupted after more than seven hours on Thursday (January 23), according to NBC News, and will continue at 1:00 p.m. EST on Friday (January 23rd).

During the Thursday trial, NBC News reports, some Republican senators played with troubled spinners and the GOP senator throughout the day. Marsha Blackburn from Tennessee read a book.

People definitely had Trump to say a thing or two about his image.