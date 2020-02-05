Trump shuns Pelosi handshake and revolves around re-election campaign in the state of the Union

Donald Trump was dealing with his house-democratic prosecutors on Tuesday evening with no intention of filing the charges against him, instead focusing his annual State of the Union speech on his performance while turning to his re-election campaign.

At an early notable moment, Speaker Nancy Pelosi extended her hand to the president after giving her a bound copy of his remarks, but he refused to shake her hand. GOP politicians responded with a song of “four more years”.

Mr. Trump told the country that he had delivered economic growth and had done more than his predecessors to secure the southern border and keep the country safe. But he also sounded different campaign processes when he was looking for a second term.

“We will never let socialism destroy American health care,” he said.

“Three years ago we launched the ‘big American comeback’. Tonight I stand before you to share the incredible results,” said Mr. Trump. “In just three short years, we have destroyed the mentality of American decline and rejected the contraction of America’s fate. We are moving forward at a pace that was just as unimaginable, and we are never going back.”

Donald Trump hands over a copy of his speech to Nancy Pelosi before his State of the Union address – but he turned away when she reached out to shake his hand (AP)

Democrats, however, reject his claim of a historically “inclusive” economy and say he did not help the average Americans.

The excerpts released by the White House do not contain the word accusation, as an employee had viewed earlier Tuesday. Aid workers indicated that the president had no intention of bringing it up immediately – even when he was confronted for the first time since the start of their Ukraine investigation against his home-democratic prosecutors.

“He understands where these fit into history,” said a White House observer, who anonymously asked to speak frankly. “He’s just not going to risk much tonight.”

Mr. Trump will instead sell himself as an economic guru who deserves a second term despite the country’s continued political divisions – and his deep gulf in how voters in both parties think about him. He remains extremely popular with Republicans and deeply unpopular with Democrats.

“From the moment I took office, I quickly moved to breathe new life into the US economy, reduce a record number of work-limiting regulations, implement historic and record tax cuts, and fight for fair and mutual trade agreements,” he said. “Many politicians came and went, promised to change or replace NAFTA – just to do absolutely nothing. But unlike so many who came before me, I keep my promises. Six days ago I replaced NAFTA and the brand new US-Mexico signed -Canada agreement in law. “

Congress approved that two-party pact in both chambers after the senior officials of Mr. Trump and Nancy Pelosi negotiated how it would be implemented.

When the president stepped into the Capitol, he did so at the height of his popularity – despite a remarkably turbulent time frame and only the third incumbent president being deposed. The address was the capper on a day when Mr. Trump and White House assistants took a victory round after his big caucuses in Iowa won and the Democratic Party’s inability to count their votes, with the Gallup organization conducting a survey who put his approval score at 49 percent, the highest of his presidency.

While Trump peacocked the aisle of the room, his political rivals settled for moral victories.

“I think we have withdrawn a veil of behavior that is totally unacceptable to our founders, and that the public will see this with a clearer eye, a blurry eye,” Pelosi told the New York Times Monday. “Whatever happens, he has been deposed forever. And now these senators, while not having the courage to impose the right punishment, at least acknowledge that he has done something wrong.”

Mr. Trump’s best assistants had seen a predominantly optimistic address of the president-up-for-re-election in which he would spend enough time talking about his achievements since he took office – especially the state of the US economy.

Hours before the president boarded his heavily armored SUV and then walked into the House room a few minutes later, senior Democrats set his record since taking office.

“Time and again President Trump and congress republicans have pursued policies that stack the decks against hard-working American families for the benefit of large corporations and the richest individuals – one of the most important being the Trump-GOP Tax Scam that was signed into law in December 2017, “the Pelosi office said in an explosion e-mail at lunchtime and argued that the 2017 law did not yield a higher average family income.

“In the past three years, President Trump and congressional republicans have made every effort to further enrich the rich, but they did their best to prevent progress and economic justice from hard-working middle-class Americans,” the office of added the speaker

