Trump shares new details about Soleimani's killing with GOP donors at Mar-a-Lago Fundraiser - Mother Jones

In the weeks after President Donald Trump approved the murder of Iran’s chief military officer, General Qasem Soleimani, administrators tried to justify his actions in a confusing and contradictory manner. When he first announced the attack, Trump claimed it was “an end to the war.” In his latest version of the events he shared with Republican donors on his property in Mar-a-Lago on the evening of January 17, Trump said Soleimani was a “well-known terrorist” who was “on our list” and “bad.” Things about our country said, “according to an audio recording by CNN and the Washington Post.

“How much of that shit do we have to listen to?” Trump asked, according to the CNN. “How much will we hear?”

The US drone attack earlier this month escalated tensions with Iran and fears of a new war in the Middle East. Trump warned that if Iran took revenge against the drone attack, the US would bomb the country’s cultural sites – a maneuver that was long considered a war crime. On January 8, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard launched missiles at military outposts that housed U.S. personnel in Iraq. Although Trump initially said no one was injured, it was found that eleven men were injured, including eight Americans.

The audio received from CNN and the Washington Post reveals Trump’s view of the final moments of the strike, in which “two were killed for the price of one” – Solimani and Iraqi military leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, whom Trump mistakenly called “the boss of “designated Hezbollah. “

According to CNN:

He went on to listen to military officers watching the strike from “cameras that are miles in the sky”.

“They’re together, sir,” Trump recalled the military officials. “Sir, you have two minutes and eleven seconds. No feelings. 2 minutes and 11 seconds left, sir. They’re in the car, they’re in an armored vehicle. Sir, you have about a minute to live, sir. 30 seconds. 10, 9, 8 … “

“Then suddenly boom,” he continued. “You are gone, sir. Cut off. ‘ “

“I said where’s this guy?” Trump continued. “That was the last thing I heard from him.”

The Washington Post reported that Trump roughly referred to Soleimani as “the father of the street bomb,” who was responsible for “every young, handsome man or woman who sees her walking around without legs and arms.”

Remarkably, Trump’s Mar-a-Lago speech lacked the justification he and government officials had used in the days after the murder: that Soleimani was an “immediate threat” to the United States.