Trump Senate recall trial begins in US Senate

100 US Senate lawmakers were sworn in as jurors on Thursday for President Donald Trump’s recall trial.

The BBC reports that the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, John Roberts, was sworn in by senators.

Justice Roberts asked senators, “Do you solemnly swear that in all matters relating to the trial of the removal of Donald John Trump, President of the United States, currently pending, you will do impartial justice in accordance with the Constitution and to the laws, so help you God? “

Legislators answered “yes” before each signature in a book they took an oath.

Senators, beginning January 21, will begin deliberations on whether Trump should be removed from office for charges brought by the House of Representatives.

Trump was on December 18, 2019, indicted by the House of Representatives, for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress related to his relations with Ukraine.

But the Republican Party has control of the upper house and is likely to acquit it.

If that happens, Trump will join two former U.S. presidents – Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton – who were removed from office but saved by the Senate.