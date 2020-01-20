Trump says Virginia Democrats are 'working hard to take away' 2nd Amendment rights

President Donald Trump said on Monday that Democrats in Virginia were trying to withdraw 2nd Amendment rights as thousands of gun rights advocates descended on Richmond to oppose legislation that would restrict access to guns in the state.

“The Democratic Party of the Great Commonwealth of Virginia is working hard to take away your rights to the 2nd Amendment. This is just the beginning. Don’t let that happen, VOTE REPUBLICAIN in 2020! “Tweeted Trump on Monday.

Virginia Democrats advanced gun control measures during the 2020 legislative session.

The Virginia Senate, according to party principles, approved several gun measures last week, including background checks for transfers of private firearms, limiting purchases of firearms to one handgun per month and allowing localities to ban firearms in public during an authorized event.

The invoices now go to the Virginia House of Delegates.

But Trump did not mention the recent temporary ban on certain weapons in state capitals due to credible threats from online extremists.

Prior to Monday’s Lobby Day in Richmond, Virginia’s Democratic Governor Ralph Northam declared a temporary state of emergency to ban open and concealed firearms and other weapons in the capital’s territory. State.

Northam said law enforcement learned of credible threats of violence surrounding the Monday rally from traditional and alternative dark web channels used by violent groups and white nationalists outside of Virginia.

When the ban was announced on Wednesday, Northam said he hoped to prevent incidents like the violence that erupted three years ago during a white supremacist rally in nearby Charlottesville that had made a counter-protester. dead and several others injured.

Following the Charlottesville protests, Trump famously blamed “many parties” – suggesting that the burden was both pro-Confederate white nationalist and counter-demonstrator for violence.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms this blatant display of hatred, bigotry and violence from many sides,” he said.

He also said there were “good people” on both sides of the protests in Charlottesville.

Following two consecutive mass shootings, one in El Paso, Texas, and the other in Dayton, Ohio, the President made promises for gun control legislation, calling for tougher background checks on people who buy firearms.

Trump said in September that he was “moving very slowly” on the issue to get it right.

Yet despite previous calls for tighter background checks, Trump has continued to strike the politically advantageous divide between Democrats and Republicans on 2nd Amendment issues.

In December at the White House, he touted what his administration “did to protect our 2nd amendment”.

As recently as this month, he told his supporters at rallies that his administration had “protected” the 2nd amendment and said their rights were “under siege”.