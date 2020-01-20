Trump says the US is ready for war. Not all of his troops are so safe. - Mother Jones

This story was originally published by ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom investigating abuse of power. Sign up for ProPublicaBig story newsletter to receive such stories in your inbox as soon as they are published.

Between the assassination of the main Iranian general and the Iranian missiles firing at American troops in Iraq, President Donald Trump took time to discuss U.S. military capabilities.

“The United States has just spent $ 2 trillion on military equipment,” he tweeted on January 5. “If Iran attacks an American base or an American, we’ll send them some of these brand new, beautiful pieces of equipment.”

Aside from being wrong (the military didn’t spend that much), he repeated one mistake the military leaders had made for years: the emphasis on weapons on the fitness of the men and women assigned to them to fire.

In the past 18 months, ProPublica has committed military casualties in recent years that, overall, challenge the readiness of the American military to wage America’s battles.

If the Navy and Marine Corps are forced to fight in the Persian Gulf or the Korean Peninsula, they are likely to play a crucial role in strategic ocean control and defense against ballistic missiles.

However, our investigation has shown that these branches do not need new weapons worth billions. You have to concentrate on the essentials: the service members, their training and their equipment.

The Government Accountability Office, the watchdog of Congress, has been raising the alarm with little effect for years. In 2016, the GAO determined that years of warfare in Iraq and Afghanistan had taken their toll: “Military service has reported continued low readiness.”

In 2018, the agency focused on the Marine and Marine Corps. All seven types of aircraft, from cargo planes to fighters like the F / A-18D, had repeatedly missed targets to be ready for action. “It will take many years for aviation readiness to recover,” said the GAO.

In a report last month, the GAO found that only about 25% of the repairs in the naval yard were completed on time. “The Navy continues to face sustained and significant maintenance delays that affect most of its maintenance and hamper attempts to restore readiness,” she said.

Service standby problems became public in the summer of 2017, when two American destroyers collided with two merchant ships in separate incidents, killing 17 seafarers and injuring many. They were the worst marine naval casualties since the 1970s.

Both the USS Fitzgerald and the USS John S. McCain were deployed to the 7th Fleet based in Yokosuka, Japan. ProPublica noted that both ships needed more training time and more seafarers.

No ship was fully qualified for its combat missions; No ship had a full crew. Both ships had put together navigation systems that did not work at times.

Seafarers on both ships said they were deficient in training and exhausted from the speed of their deployment. Hundred-hour working weeks were not uncommon.

For example, on the Fitzgerald, a sailor had to manually press a button more than 1,000 times to update a radar screen that recorded nearby traffic. On the evening of the June 17 collision, the Fitzgerald was under the control of a relatively inexperienced officer who ordered the destroyer to enter the path of a cargo plane directly.

The Navy had installed a touchscreen navigation system on the McCain as a cheaper alternative to conventional steering wheels and throttles. The design of the new system was so confusing that the sailors who used it accidentally led McCain into an oil tanker on the Strait of Singapore on August 21.

Dakota Bordeaux, the young sailor who controls the ship, said of the new navigation system: “There were actually many functions that I had no idea what they were doing on Earth.”

It was not that the Navy was not aware of the problems. Commanders had simply ignored urgent help messages. Military leaders wanted missions to be completed. They paid less attention to whether the men and women on duty were forced to cut corners.

In January 2013, Vice Administrator Thomas Copeman warned at the Surface Navy Association Symposium, one of the most important meetings for naval officers responsible for warships. The readiness, he said, was geared towards a “downward spiral”.

“It is becoming increasingly difficult for us to look the troops in the eye,” Copeman told the audience.

“If you are an admiral in the Navy,” he later told ProPublica, “you may have to make this decision to send people into battle, and you shouldn’t have blood on your hands the rest of your life because of you haven’t done. ” Do everything you can in peacetime to get them ready. “

The Navy’s surface troops needed $ 3.5 billion just to fix what was wrong with the training alone. Copeman has raised the specter of a “hollow” navy without these additional resources.

Three years later, Janine Davidson, the Under Secretary of the Navy, raised the alarm again. The Navy lacked adequately trained seafarers and reliable ships.

“There is a risk of sleeping that you don’t know you have,” she told ProPublica.

The 7th fleet, the largest naval base, was perhaps the most vulnerable. In 2017, senior officers laid down the Armada’s terrible conditions for its commander-in-chief, Vice-Admiral Joseph Aucoin.

The training was canceled. The certifications that the crews had to prove that they were prepared for war-critical tasks had dropped from 93% in 2014 to 62% in 2016. This year, only two of the fleet’s eleven destroyers and cruisers received the recommended maintenance. A ship received only a quarter of its planned maintenance.

Aucoin sent the rating to the top brass. But the portrait of the crisis brought him nothing.

Non-commissioned officers on the decks of ships and high-ranking leaders of the chain of command said they had issued similar warnings and had been shut down. Countless seafarers have turned to us and testified to a combination of fear, lack of training and lack of trust in the leadership of the Navy.

“If the Navy pays more attention to job satisfaction and the intrinsic motivation of seafarers, many of these other systemic problems will resolve themselves,” wrote one sailor.

We have examined other Navy episodes that are directly relevant to the current situation with Iran. In 2016, the crew of two American gunboats in the Persian Gulf were seized by the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard corps, which was dominated by Qassim Suleimani, the major general, who was killed this month by a drone attack outside Baghdad Airport.

The sailors on the gunboats underwent a last-minute mission with no training or equipment, and were captured after striking the waters around an Iranian naval base on Farsi Island. An international incident could only be avoided through military pressure and last-minute diplomatic maneuvers.

We also examined the state of the navy’s minesweepers. The Persian Gulf is one of the few places in the world where such ships may prove to be indispensable. Almost a quarter of the world’s oil reserves flow through the Strait of Hormuz at the entrance to the Gulf. The Iranians have threatened to use mines to block them in the event of a conflict.

The Navy has fewer than a dozen minesweepers, many of them in poor condition. A seaman told us that the sonar used to detect mines was so imprecise that it identified dishwashers, crab traps, and cars on the ocean floor as potential explosives in training exercises.

“We are essentially the ships that the Navy has forgotten,” said another sailor about his own minesweeper, who had not left the port in 20 months.

The Department of the Navy oversees the Marine Corps. And a Marine Corps flight accident in December 2018 raised its own questions about readiness. Six Marines died in a collision between an F / A-18D Hornet and a KC-130J Hercules tanker over the Pacific.

The same pattern reappeared: local commanders had warned those in charge of inadequate training, malfunctioning aircraft and faulty equipment.

Squadron 242, whose fighter jets were involved in the accident, should quickly launch an attack against North Korea in the event of a conflict. The commander’s own reports showed that the squadron was consistently unable to complete seven of its ten “essential mission tasks”, such as armed reconnaissance and intrusion into enemy airspace to bomb known targets.

In a comment written in response to the results of a post-incident security investigation, the commander of the tanker squadron, which had lost five marines in the crash, was relentless.

“In an (operational area) where the Fight Tonight mantra is repeated everywhere,” said Lt. Col. Mitchell Maury of the Pacific, “we are not manned, trained, and equipped to perform the appropriate level.” effectiveness. “

In isolation, each of the events appeared to be an unfortunate accident – unfortunate but not a cause for widespread concern.

However, our reporting showed a broad and alarming pattern. The Navy and Marine Corps had routinely ignored their seafarers and marines, their equipment, and their training. The result: men who die in times of peace.

Are the two branches ready to wage war against Iran tonight? Nobody ever hopes to answer this question. However, this question goes beyond expensive new weapons.