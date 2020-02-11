Trump says that Ivanka is “very beautiful, although I cannot say that because she is my daughter”

Donald Trump used a raw campaign collection in New Hampshire to moan that he could not call his daughter Ivanka beautiful after comments about his oldest female offspring raised eyebrows.

The president used a meeting in New Hampshire to relive his first presidential campaign, defending losing the state in 2016 by claiming, without evidence, that voters had been brought to the state to vote for Hillary Clinton.

He also lifted contempt for the leader of the Nancy Pelosi house after his accusation, calling on his audience of more than 11,000 people to “lock her up.”

And in part of the speech dedicated to thanking people who had worked on his previous presidential campaign and in his administration, Mr. Trump seemed to fall back on criticism of his tone when it comes to talking about his oldest daughter.

He brought her on stage and introduced her as “A woman who doesn’t know too many people – very powerful, very smart … very beautiful, although I can’t say that because she is my daughter”.

1/29

Trump styles are “You are fired!” posed in his Trump Tower office in June 2012. At the time, he was known as a reality TV star on The Apprentice

Diane Bondareff / Invision / AP

2/29

He was also known as the patron of the Miss Universe competition

Getty

3/29

There are early signs of Trump’s ambition for the presidency everywhere. Not in the least in his book from 2011 ‘Time to get tough: Making America # 1 again’

Getty

4/29

Trump with Piers Morgan in November 2010. Piers Morgan has long said that he and Trump are good friends

Getty

5/29

Trump appeared on Fox & Friends, his favorite show, in August 2011

Getty

6/29

Trump considered running during the 2012 elections, where he would face Barack Obama. He speaks here during an event for a Republican women’s group

Getty

7/29

Trump was subjected to a Comedy Central roast in 2011. He is shown here as roasted by rapper Snoop Dogg

Getty

8/29

Given that this Trump store is located in the lobby of Trump Tower, it can be said that Trump sells merchandise of his own from his own home

Getty

9/29

Trump held meetings with prominent Republicans when considering his 2012 bid. He is pictured here with the Governor of Alaska, Sarah Palin

Getty

10/29

In the end he did not start running in 2012, but instead endorsed Republican candidate Mitt Romney

AFP / Getty

11/29

The Trump golf course in Aberdeen turned out to be controversial in 2012 when he started lobbying the Scottish government against wind power so they wouldn’t install offshore turbines in his new job

Getty

12/29

He even gave evidence to a Scottish parliamentary committee that discouraged wind energy

AFP / Getty

13/29

He of course found time for a round

AFP / Getty

14/29

On June 16, 2015, Trump announced that he would stand for the presidency of the United States in the 2016 election as a republican

Getty

15/29

His campaign was divided and stroked controversy wherever he went. He was finally declared Republican candidate in June 2016

Getty

16/29

Trump participated in the TV debate against opponent Hillary Clinton on October 9

Getty

17/29

Trump and wife Melania vote in the presidential election on November 8, 2016

AFP / Getty

18/29

Hillary Clinton admitted the defeat on November 9 at 2.50 p.m. and President-Elect Trump gave his victory speech quickly to a crowd of supporters

Getty

19/29

News coverage around the world focused on the enormous political upset that Trump’s victory meant

AFP / Getty

20/29

Trump met with President Obama to discuss transition planning on November 10. Obama had fiercely denounced Trump during the election campaign, at one point even cursing that he would not leave the White House if Trump won

AFP / Getty

21/29

Donald Trump and Nigel Farage pose in the golden elevator at Trump Tower on November 12, 2016. Farage was the first British politician to meet Trump after the election

LeaveEUOffical / Twitter

22/29

The inauguration of Donald Trump took place on January 20, 2017. Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer boasted that the crowd was the “biggest ever” witnessing an inauguration, a claim that proved false

Getty

23/29

In his first 100 days as a leader, Trump signed 24 executive orders, most of each president

AFP / Getty

24/29

One of Trump’s most memorable election promises was building a wall between the US and Mexico. He is standing here for a prototype for a part of the wall

Getty

25/29

Trump’s meetings with other world leaders have not resulted in a shortage of photo opportunities

Getty

26/29

Trump was welcomed by the queen in the UK and a state banquet was held in Buckingham Palace in his honor

Reuters

27/29

Not everyone welcomed the president. Mass protests were held in London during his visits in both 2018 and 2019

EPA

28/29

One of Trump’s most important encounters with another leader was with Kim Jong Un in North Korea. In June 2019, Trump became the first incumbent president to set foot in North Korea

Getty

29/29

President Trump will fight for a second term in 2020, who knows what the next decade will bring?

Getty

The president has been criticized for the way he refers to his child’s appearance – reportedly against a Miss Universe winner in 1997, when Ivanka was 16: “Don’t you like my daughter? She’s hot right? “

In 2015 he spoke to Rolling Stone about her: “She really is something, and what a beauty, that. If I wasn’t happily married and, you know, her father … “

At the meeting, Mr. Trump invited his daughter to the stage while praising the work of her husband, Jared Kushner, about “trade deals and other deals like no one has ever seen before.”

The 45th president also asked his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., to sing with him on stage for songs of ’46’ – a reference to support for him to take on the presidency after his father’s end of his tenure has achieved.

Its appearance anticipates the primary in New Hampshire, where it is likely to be approved for a second term with little opposition after winning the Iowa caucus with 97 percent of the vote.

Although primaries have traditionally been a formality for incumbent presidents, his appearance in the region allows him to loom the Democratic race for nomination, where candidates are currently competing to win support in America’s second early state of voting.

At about 45 km, Bernie Sanders, who came out next to Pete Buttigieg at the top of Iowa in a scrappy voice measurement that left the old polling officer Joe Biden in fourth place, held his own rally for an audience of more than 7,500.

The event had a performance by the rising star of the American leftist Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and the indie rock band The Strokes.

