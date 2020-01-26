President Donald Trump waged war on MP Adam Schiff on Sunday morning and tweeted that the Democratic chief prosecutor “had not yet paid the price for what he did to our country!”

Shifty Adam Schiff is a CORRUPTOR and probably a very sick man. He has not yet paid the price for what he has done to our country!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Trump’s tweet immediately met with outrage, and many suspected that he could cause violence against the ship. “What do you say to someone who says, ‘President Trump says Adam Schiff has to pay a price – that’s in the middle of Adam Schiff’s death threat,'” CNN’s Jake Tapper asked during an interview with GOP Senator James Lankford ( Okla.).

“I just don’t think it’s a death threat,” Lankford replied. “I don’t think he endorses a death threat.”

“People who are supporters of the president heard his rhetoric and then actually tried to bomb and kill politicians and the media,” Tapper said, pointing to Cesar Sayoc, a Trump supporter who pleaded guilty last year Having sent pipe bombs to celebrities Democrats and CNN in 2018.

There is no question that Trump’s past rhetoric has triggered death threats against his enemies. But Lankford is probably right that the president did not want to provoke violence by sending the Sunday tweet. Trump’s intent was to do something that is terrible in another way – he tried to justify the case that Ship should be charged because he dared to oppose him.

Take a look at this tweet again. Trump called Schiff a “CORRUPT POLITICIAN”. He didn’t mean it in the broadest sense – my enemies are part of a corrupt Washington culture. No, he meant it literally. (And seriously.)

Trump has been arguing for months that Schiff somehow broke the law when Schiff loosely paraphrased “the essence” of Trump’s words from the infamous phone call to the Ukrainian president on July 25 during a Congress hearing. (The Republicans claimed that Schiff deliberately misled viewers by departing from Trump’s precise wording. Schiff replied that “everyone understood” that he was merely “mocking the behavior of the President.”) At the time, Trump claimed that Schiff had ” its made fraudulently and illegally pasted up & twisted words into my call. “

…. fraudulently and illegally pasted his made-up and twisted words into my call to the Ukrainian President to make it look like I had done something very wrong. Then he boldly read those words to Congress and millions of people and defamed and slandered me. He has to resign from Congress!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 28, 2019

In October, Trump tweeted that his lawyers “should sue the Democrats and Shifty Adam Schiff for fraud.” The following month, Trump continued to investigate, making it clear that he had more than one civil suit in mind. He tweeted that Schiff – along with the Ukrainian whistleblower and whistleblower lawyer – should “be investigated for fraud!” He didn’t say it. But as I wrote at the time, Trump has a long tradition of asking the FBI, DOJ, and even foreign governments to investigate his political enemies – from Hillary Clinton to Joe Biden to James Comey.

That brings us back to today. Trump didn’t just call Schiff “corrupt”. He called him a “Conman” who made a “fraudulent statement to Congress”. And Trump again accused Schiff of “illegally inventing my call”.

The impeachment hoax is a massive electoral disorder that has never been seen before. In just two hours, the radical left Do Nothing democrats saw their wrong case completely torn apart. Shifty is now exposed because I made illegal calls and much more!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Trump’s accusations are completely unfounded. Even if it wasn’t, it is incredibly unlikely that he will be able to sue and prosecute Ship’s Congressmen. But that doesn’t mean Trump doesn’t try. And that’s terrifying.