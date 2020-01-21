Donald Trump’s personal lawyers attacked the House of Representatives on Tuesday for removing the president without going to court to force the testimony of certain officials and for refusing to wait for Federal Court decisions on whether the witnesses had to testify.

But at the same time, the White House attempted to use the courts during the impeachment to their advantage to delay and dodge the house subpoenas for information. Specifically, Trump’s Justice Department has defended the president by arguing in several cases before federal courts against the House that judges have no role in the resolution of disputes between Congress and the administration.

“Opponents of the president, eager to dismiss, refuse to wait for full judicial review. It was their choice, “Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow said on Tuesday.

“The Speaker of the House (Nancy) Pelosi clearly expressed her impatience and contempt for the legal proceedings when she said that we could not be at the mercy of the courts,” he added. “Think about it for a moment. We cannot be at the mercy of the courts. So take article III of the Constitution of the United States and delete it? We act as if the courts were not a suitable place to settle constitutional questions of this magnitude, which is why we have courts. “

Still, the Justice Department has sought to dismiss court cases that test summonses to Congress for executive officials and information for the dismissal procedures. When they lost those attempts and decisions were made against the White House, the Justice Department appealed. These calls are in progress.

House Intelligence president Adam Schiff, one of the directors of the House, criticized what he called hypocrisy.

“(W) Although these lawyers for the President are here before you today to say that the House should have gone to court, they are in court to say that the House cannot go to court to enforce the summonses. I’m not kidding you, “said the Californian Democrat.

“Other lawyers, perhaps not the ones at this table, but other lawyers for the president, are in court to say exactly the opposite of what they are telling you today,” added Schiff. “They say you can’t apply congressional summons. It’s inaudible. You can not do that. “

Three major court cases have emerged from the indictment. All were far from final when the House removed Trump.

Two relate to the continuing investigation into the House Judicial Committee’s obstructions to justice resulting from the findings of special advocate Robert Mueller. The two Mueller-related cases could make a difference to the amount of evidence the Chamber gathers on an indictment. However, the cases dragged to court since this summer.

In both cases, the White House and Justice Department lost its case to prevent House information and White House officials from testifying. “Presidents are not kings,” wrote a judge, criticizing the White House’s approach to largely protecting its current and former senior officials.

The DC Circuit Court of Appeal – a step below the Supreme Court – heard arguments in the two cases in early January. The Court of Appeal has not yet decided.

During arguments from the Court of Appeal in the case regarding the testimony of former White House lawyer Don McGahn, a lawyer for the Department of Justice argued that instead of obtaining court orders, Congress should use its own power to punish stubborn witnesses to the administration.

“The House has done nothing with its power of appropriation to try to enforce the requests for information it has made to the executive,” said James Burnham of the Department of Justice. “The reason is, I think, that they have neither the political support nor the political will to do so. But that’s a good thing – it’s a functionality. If the House, if Congress does not not worrying enough about using the tools at his disposal, going to court is not something that the Constitution envisages. “

The Chamber initiated the two cases related to Mueller, but was reluctant to file others to compel testimony or to search documents.

In other House investigations, where committees search for Trump’s financial records, Trump has largely filed lawsuits to stop or at least suspend House subpoenas. He lost to both trial and appellate courts, although Trump’s legal strategy has been successful in preventing the House from obtaining documents, as none of these cases have yet gone to court. subject to a final decision of the Supreme Court.

In the area of ​​financial documents, the House has taken legal action against the IRS and the Treasury Department for their failure to deliver Trump’s tax returns to Congress. The matter is suspended while an appellate court reviews McGahn’s subpoena.

The third dismissal court case, in which former assistant national security adviser Charles Kupperman went to court to ask him if he should comply with a subpoena, was dismissed by the judge, but not before months pass, putting aside the fight for his testimony in Congress.

Trump’s lawyer Jay Cipollone said Tuesday that Kupperman was “forced to find a lawyer.”

Schiff said the Trump legal defense team contradicted the Justice Department on the execution of subpoenas, citing Cipollone’s argument in the Kupperman case.

“So these lawyers say it should, and these lawyers say it shouldn’t,” said Schiff. “They cannot play on both counts.”

The Chamber finally withdrew its subpoena to Kupperman in an attempt to refer the case more quickly. The case remained in the justice system for months, showing how prolonged the fight against witnesses and removal documents can be.

Kupperman opened the file at the end of October. The trial judge did not dismiss it until December 30.

If the case had survived with an obvious winner and loser between the House and the White House, it would probably have taken months more to go through the courts of appeal and, ultimately, the Supreme Court.